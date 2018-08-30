image
The Best Dressed Venice Film Festival Stars on the Red Carpet

Check out Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton!

image
image
Getty Images

The Venice International Film Festival is the oldest film festival in the world, and it's one of the most high-profile events celebrities attend every year. Similar to Cannes, stars show up in their best designer gowns and jewels, ready to promote the heck out of their movies. Emma Stone and Naomi Watts were some of the first celebs to walk the Venice red carpet, though it won't be long before more A-listers arrive. (The film festival officially concludes on September 8.)

To give you a sense of who might be in attendance, last year's red carpet arrivals included George and Amal Clooney, Jennifer Lawrence, Alicia Vikander, Natalie Portman, and Kristen Stewart.

Scroll through our favorite best-dressed people, so far.

1 Naomi Watts
First Man Premiere, Opening Ceremony And Lifetime Achievement Award To Vanessa Redgrave Red Carpet Arrivals - 75th Venice Film Festival
Getty ImagesErnesto Ruscio

In Giorgio Armani Privé

2 Emma Stone
image
Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton

3 Claire Foy
image
Getty Images

In Valentino Couture

4 Clémence Poésy
First Man Premiere, Opening Ceremony And Lifetime Achievement Award To Vanessa Redgrave Red Carpet Arrivals - 75th Venice Film Festival
Getty ImagesStephane Cardinale - Corbis

In Erdem

5 Sara Sampaio
image
Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani Privé

6 Barbara Palvin
image
Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani Privé

image
10 Snow Boots You'll Want to Wear This Winter