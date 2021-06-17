As fall rolls around, baking hot days and skin-baring clothes start to feel like a thing of the past. Summer's carefree, breezy dresses cater to a different frame of mind. As many of us return to offices and schools post-Labor Day, we'll be turning to fall uniforms that read a little more sophisticated than our summer mainstays. We're talking darker hues, subdued prints, and elongated hemlines—but early autumn weather will call for lighter textures and freer-flowing silhouettes, too. Paired with the right accessories—one of this year's it bags or statement baubles, for example— a fall dress can truly transcend any forecast or season. Ahead, we've got 17 to start shopping right now.