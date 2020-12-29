Chances are you've spent the past few weeks picking out the perfect present for everyone on your list. If you're looking to treat yourself this time around, may we suggest Nordstrom's half-yearly sale? Now through January 3, the retailer is taking up to 40 percent off clothing, shoes, and accessories—a sale we haven't seen this good since the brand's anniversary sale during the summer. We know you don't have all day to shop (after all, you have to binge-watch Bridgerton), so we're sharing our favorite deals, ahead.