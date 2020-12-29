Today's Top Stories
Nordstrom Is Keeping the Holiday Spirit Alive With Its Half-Yearly Sale

By Kelsey Mulvey
nordstrom half yearly sale
Design By Bridget Burns

Chances are you've spent the past few weeks picking out the perfect present for everyone on your list. If you're looking to treat yourself this time around, may we suggest Nordstrom's half-yearly sale? Now through January 3, the retailer is taking up to 40 percent off clothing, shoes, and accessories—a sale we haven't seen this good since the brand's anniversary sale during the summer. We know you don't have all day to shop (after all, you have to binge-watch Bridgerton), so we're sharing our favorite deals, ahead.

1 of 25
Power Pocket Workout Ankle Leggings
SWEATY BETTY
SHOP IT

$100 $60 (40% off)

2 of 25
Tryne Colorblock Leather Shoulder Bag
ISABEL MARANT nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$730 $38 (40% off)

3 of 25
Zip Puffer Coat
NORDSTROM nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$49.90 $39.90 (20% off)

4 of 25
Quincy Boots
UGG nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$169.95 $109.98 (35% off)

5 of 25
Chunky Pompom Beanie
MADEWELL nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$42 $28.99 (30% off)

6 of 25
Mock Neck Crop Sweater
TOPSHOP nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$68 $39 (42% off)

7 of 25
Full Size Eye, Lip & Cheek Essentials Set
ESTE LAUDER nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$39.50 $31.60 (20% off)

8 of 25
Cleo Lieto Slipdress & Cardigan
ALLSAINTS nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$319 $159 (50% off)

9 of 25
Air Max Up Sneaker
NIKE nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$130 $87.10 (33% off)

10 of 25
Wubby Colorblock Fleece Pullover
THREAD & SUPPLY nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$78 $42.90 (45% off)

11 of 25
Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate Serum with ImuGeneration Technology
SHISEIDO nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$38—$140 $28.50—$105 (25% off)

12 of 25
CozyChic Throw Blanket
BAREFOOT DREAMS nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$147 $109.90 (25% off)

13 of 25
Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks
NORDSTROM nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$25 $15 (40% off)

14 of 25
Silk Pillowcase & Eye Mask Set
SLIP nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$122 $91.50 (25% off)

15 of 25
Great Skin Everywhere Home & Away Set
CLINIQUE nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$68 $40.80 (40% off)

16 of 25
Perla Cultured Pearl Huggie Hoop Earrings
GORJANA nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$45 $31.50 (30% off)

17 of 25
Transcend Hoxton High Waist Skinny Jeans
PAIGE nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$179 $119.90 (33% off)

18 of 25
Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves
NORDSTROM nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$99 $59.40 (40% off)

19 of 25
The Looker Fray Hem Ankle Skinny Jeans
MOTHER nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$228—$238 $136.80—$238 (up to 40% off)

20 of 25
Puff Faux Fur Slippers
DOLCE VITA nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$49.94 $19.98—$29.90 (up to 60% off)

21 of 25
Flocked Floral Arrows Coulisse T-Shirt Dress
OFF-WHITE nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$655 $262 (60% off)

22 of 25
Merry Everything & A Happy Always Large Jar Candle
GINGER JUNE CANDLE CO. nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$21 $10.50 (50% off)

23 of 25
Power Sculpt Pocket Workout 7/8 Leggings
SWEATY BETTY nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$100 $60 (40% off)

24 of 25
Cashmere Fringe Scarf
NORDSTROM nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$89.50 $53.70 (40% off)

25 of 25
Floral Silk Minidress
DYVNA nordstrom.com
SHOP IT

$565 $167.97 (69% off)

Nordstrom Wins Best Cyber Monday Sale of 2020
