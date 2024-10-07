When the Gap x Cult Gaia collaboration hits shelves at 9 a.m. PT on Thursday, Oct. 10, it'll bring a new approach to classic fall denim with it.

Under creative director Zac Posen, Gap has tiptoed into fresh aesthetic directions through a rotating cast of co-designers. The Gap x Dôen collaboration brought cottagecore florals and prairie lace tops, while a recent link-up with the streetwear label Madhappy introduced urban-luxe sweatsuits in varying pastels. The Gap x Cult Gaia collaboration pushes the former's reputation for reliable jeans and timeless T-shirts even further, in a 35-piece lineup spanning remixed logo sweatshirts, faux-fur outerwear, and even hardware-adorned slip dresses.

Model Tina Kunakey wears a full look from the Gap x Cult Gaia collaboration. (Image credit: Gap)

Cult Gaia has had a, well, cult following since Jasmine Larian Hekmat opened its doors in 2012. The Los Angeles-based brand first went viral with its sculptural wooden Ark bag and earned fans from Selena Gomez to Kaia Gerber through its cut-out wedding guest dresses and cuddly matching sets in earthy tones. While Gap isn't dabbling in Cult Gaia's famed accessories (yet), the label did let Hekmat expand its definition of jeans, denim jackets, and early holiday partywear.

Standout pieces include an army green Gap logo sweatshirt emblazoned with "Gaia," an asymmetric cropped jean jacket, a white button-down with a cut-out back, and a structured denim corset even Taylor Swift may be tempted to order. This being a Gap collaboration, jeans are also present and accounted for—but this time, they have a more directional wide-leg shape. Prices range from $88 for the aforementioned top to $498 for a pair of leather pants.

Denim-on-denim gets more experimental with an asymmetrically-closed jacket and wide-leg jeans. (Image credit: Gap)

“Reimagining Gap’s classic icons through Cult Gaia’s lens has been an amazing journey," Hekmat said in a press release. "The collaboration brought together Gap’s classics and everyday wearability with Cult Gaia’s sculptural and artistic approach, merging our two distinct creative forces."

Gap x Cult Gaia is modeled by a cast including Tina Kunakey, Kristina Byerley, Kelly Lim, Irene Law, and Christen Rhule. (Image credit: Courtesy Gap)

Tapping into It-girl brands is just one way Gap has recently upped its fashion credentials. The brand has also designed an array of impressive custom pieces, like a corseted white shirtdress for Anne Hathaway and a denim Met Gala gown for Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Designer collaborations from Gap's latest era have tended to sell out no matter who they're sharing a tag with. So, keep close tabs on this page: It'll be updated with the full Gap x Cult Gaia collaboration as soon as it's available to shop.