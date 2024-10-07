The Gap x Cult Gaia Collaboration Gives Classic Fall Denim Some Overdue Edge
Take a good look at the collection before it arrives on October 10.
When the Gap x Cult Gaia collaboration hits shelves at 9 a.m. PT on Thursday, Oct. 10, it'll bring a new approach to classic fall denim with it.
Under creative director Zac Posen, Gap has tiptoed into fresh aesthetic directions through a rotating cast of co-designers. The Gap x Dôen collaboration brought cottagecore florals and prairie lace tops, while a recent link-up with the streetwear label Madhappy introduced urban-luxe sweatsuits in varying pastels. The Gap x Cult Gaia collaboration pushes the former's reputation for reliable jeans and timeless T-shirts even further, in a 35-piece lineup spanning remixed logo sweatshirts, faux-fur outerwear, and even hardware-adorned slip dresses.
Cult Gaia has had a, well, cult following since Jasmine Larian Hekmat opened its doors in 2012. The Los Angeles-based brand first went viral with its sculptural wooden Ark bag and earned fans from Selena Gomez to Kaia Gerber through its cut-out wedding guest dresses and cuddly matching sets in earthy tones. While Gap isn't dabbling in Cult Gaia's famed accessories (yet), the label did let Hekmat expand its definition of jeans, denim jackets, and early holiday partywear.
Standout pieces include an army green Gap logo sweatshirt emblazoned with "Gaia," an asymmetric cropped jean jacket, a white button-down with a cut-out back, and a structured denim corset even Taylor Swift may be tempted to order. This being a Gap collaboration, jeans are also present and accounted for—but this time, they have a more directional wide-leg shape. Prices range from $88 for the aforementioned top to $498 for a pair of leather pants.
“Reimagining Gap’s classic icons through Cult Gaia’s lens has been an amazing journey," Hekmat said in a press release. "The collaboration brought together Gap’s classics and everyday wearability with Cult Gaia’s sculptural and artistic approach, merging our two distinct creative forces."
Tapping into It-girl brands is just one way Gap has recently upped its fashion credentials. The brand has also designed an array of impressive custom pieces, like a corseted white shirtdress for Anne Hathaway and a denim Met Gala gown for Da'Vine Joy Randolph.
Designer collaborations from Gap's latest era have tended to sell out no matter who they're sharing a tag with. So, keep close tabs on this page: It'll be updated with the full Gap x Cult Gaia collaboration as soon as it's available to shop.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Princess Diana Allegedly Praised Queen Camilla as "Loyal and Discreet" During Charles Affair
"She was complicated and confusing."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Outfits Are About to "Bejewel" One Last Time
Here's a look back at every piece she's worn.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kamala Harris Defends Her "Very Modern Family" on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: "We're Not in the 1950s Anymore"
“I love those kids to death," Vice President Harris says of her stepkids.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Outfits: Every Look She May Wear for the Final Concerts
Here's a look back at every piece she's worn.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Matches Her Teal Sweater to Her Tights for a Very Carrie-Coded Outfit
This is extremely Carrie-coded.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Katie Holmes's Under-$150 Slingback Flats Are Even More Polished Than Heels
And an edgy jacket to go with it.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
How Celebrities from Hailey Bieber to Rosalía Style Up Fall's Most Timeless Gray Sweaters
I'm intrigued by these styling choices.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jake Bongiovi—for a Second Time, in Four Designer Wedding Dresses
This wedding is a vintage fever dream.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Princess Kate Suits Up in Fall 2024's Wine Red Trend for a Rare Appearance
She dipped back into her familiar favorites.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Bella Thorne’s Coperni Look for a Disneyland Paris Fashion Show Is More "Full-Circle" Than "Cinderella"
"I'm older, I'm wiser, and I feel good."
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Celine, One of Kaia Gerber's Favorite Brands, Is Getting a New Designer
In with Michael Rider, out with Hedi Slimane.
By Hanna Lustig Published