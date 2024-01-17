21 On-Sale Gap Finds That Look *So* Elevated

I can’t help but notice some of the fashion fans I’ve encountered are creatures of habit. For example, a friend of mine strictly buys her jeans from Abercrombie while someone else I know stays faithful to Sam Edelman boots year after year. All of this to say that it can be hard to break our style preferences, especially if you’ve been shopping the same way for years. But take it from me, a professional shopper, that it’s high time you take a look at Gap’s latest offerings if you haven’t done so in a minute. The OG brand's selection is always full of elevated basics and seasonal styles all at an affordable price. If that’s not enough to convince you to check them out, I bet their current sale will.

As I mentioned before, Gap already has great prices but from now through January 20, the brand is even more affordable with an extra 50 percent off sale items. You can also score 40 to 60 percent off a selection of their best-selling jeans and knits. If that wasn't enough to get you fired up, you can use our exclusive code TREAT for an extra 20 percent off, which brings the savings up to an almost unbelievable amount. You're welcome.

To broaden your style horizons this winter season I've rounded up 21 pieces worth your attention. From their luxe-looking sweaters to their staple denim, your friends will be shocked to hear you got these elevated finds from Gap.

24/7 Split-Hem Turtleneck Sweater (Was $80) $50 at Gap I'll never stop talking about my love for this sweater because it really is just that good. From the slightly oversized fit to the comfy cozy feel, this is a sweater you'll want to wear everyday, hence the name.

High Rise Cotton '90s Loose Jeans (Was $80) $50 at Gap When it comes to jeans, a darker wash and wide leg scream "luxury." Make the switch from your ripped jeans to these and I can guarantee you'll instantly feel more elevated. These have just a touch of stretch, too, for added comfort.

Organic Cotton Big Shirt (Was $60) $38 at Gap Take it from Jennifer Lawrence, the master of sleek minimalism style, a white button-down is a must in your closet. This one has a straight, slightly oversized fit making it the ideal piece for layering, plus it's made from 100 percent organic cotton so it's going to last you.

Denim Midi Skirt (Was $70) $22 at Gap Spring is on the horizon people, and long denim skirts aren't going anywhere. Pick this one up now to wear with sweaters and knee-high boots, then come warmer weather pair it with ballet flats and t-shirts for a fashion-forward 'fit.

Wool Short Wrap Coat (Was $168) $50 at Gap If there's one winter coat style that exudes luxury like no other, it's a wool coat. This boxy coat gets extra style points for it's shorter length and wrap belt, while the grey shade feels especially of the moment.

High Rise Pleated Satin Wide-Leg Trousers (Was $80) $28 at Gap I can't stop thinking about how fabulous these pants would look with the jacket above. There's just something about a monochrome look that reads "rich" to me. Other than the gorgeous shade, the satiny finish on these pants elevate them even more.

Shaker-Stitch Cardigan (Was $90) $42 at Gap As someone who's been in a sweater nearly every day for the last two months, high-quality affordable knits don't come around too often. This cardigan, however is one of those finds. It's thick, warm, with a lovely boxy fit for layerng.

CashSoft Rib Midi Sweater Dress (Was $90) $42 at Gap You can take it from me, a trusty sweater dress is essential to your winter wardrobe. Anytime I'm clueless on what to wear, I throw on a sweater dress, and boots and call it a day. This one is made from Gap's CashSoft fabric, which is meant to feel just as soft and cozy as cashmere.

Satin Shirt (Was $70) $33 at Gap Whenever you need a bit of extra polish for your look, a satin button-down will do the trick. Whether you're heading to the office or to date night, this shirt looks and feels elevated and can be styled in so many different ways.

’90s Straight Jeans (Was $80) $50 at Gap You know that one pair of jeans that you can always count on to go with anything in your closet? This could be that pair for you. Aside from the versatile medium wash, these jeans features a universally flattering high rise and straight leg making them a classic wear-all-the-time style.

Double-Breasted Blazer (Was $148) $32 at Gap I'm calling it now: Pin-stripes are going to be everywhere this spring. This blazer would be incredibly easy to dress up or down, not to mention it feels fresher than your basic black blazer.

CashSoft Cable-Knit Cardigan (Was $90) $42 at Gap For a sweater that reads "elevated," opt for a cable-knit version like this cardigan. Reviews say the knit pattern is very "pretty" and it has great quality. I'm thinking this sweater would look especially good with a cream color skirt or trousers.

Satin Halter Top (Was $60) $18 at Gap Say hello to your new favorite going-out top. This sweet satiny number is begging to be paired with your go-to jeans for your next girls night out look. I bet you can even get away with wearing this to the office with a blazer—might I suggest the one above?

Icon Trench Coat (Was $168) $134 at Gap This is called the "Icon Trench Coat" because it's simply just that: iconic. From the beige shade and button cuffs to the slightly oversized fit, everything about this coat is a classic style. This is one coat you won't get tired of wearing season after season, guaranteed.

GapFit High Rise Runaround Trousers (Was $70) $56 at Gap These days you really can't get away without a pair of black trousers in your closet. Fashion girls have made the item a staple thanks to their day-to-night versatility. These Gap trousers stand out for their innovative, loungewear-like fabric, plus they simply look cool.

Modern T-Shirt Bodysuit (Was $30) $11 at Gap Don't mistake this for your run-of-the-mill t-shirt. In case you didn't notice, it's actually a bodysuit so no need to worry whether or not your shirt is tucked in all the way. What's better is that this bodysuit comes in petite and tall sizes so you can ensure the perfect fit and reviews say the white is totally opaque.

Organic Cotton Denim Perfect Shirt (Was $60) $48 at Gap I stopped my scrolling so fast when I came across this shirt and how Gap styled it. This two-tone all-denim look is one I plan on immediately recreating as soon as I get this shirt in my hands.

Belted Shirt Jacket (Was $108) $86 at Gap As I mentioned earlier, even Gap's just-released pieces are 20 percent off with our code, so if your eye's turned to spring, consider this on-sale jacket. It'll be a nice way to switch it up from your go-to denim jacket and you get two looks in one piece thanks to its removable belt.

24/7 Split-Hem Polo Sweater (Was $80) $50 at Gap I've come across similar versions of this sweater at plenty of higher-end brands, so I was shocked to see the price tag on Gap's iteration. For $50, you can steal this luxe-looking sweater, which reviews say is ultra-cozy and top-notch quality.

High Rise Ponte Split Flare Pants (Was $90) $42 at Gap Workwear that's both elevated and flattering typically run a high price tag, so Gap hit it out of the park with these pants. Shoppers especially love these pants for their elegant look, great fit, and comfy fabric.