We've all been there: It's 8 a.m., clothes are strewn all over your room, and you have no idea what to wear. It's not a fun time. If you find yourself in this situation often, something tells me that your closet is lacking in wardrobe staples. Sure, I like trendy pieces as much as the next fashion girl, but when it comes to everyday dressing, I rely on a few must-have items. Think: basic tees and tank tops, classic denim, and elevated dresses. If your closet is missing these pieces, or you're in need of a new season refresh, I have amazing news for you. Gap, which has had casual basics mastered since its heyday in the '90s, is currently having not one, but two sales, meaning it's the perfect opportunity to shop for any missing staples.

From now until June 24, you can score 20 percent off all regular-priced styles. That includes new arrivals, denim, activewear, and everything else. If that wasn't good enough, some styles, including a slew of summer-ready pieces, have been marked down by up to 50 percent, plus you can take an extra 20 percent off styles marked as sale. No checkout code necessary!

Summer's in full swing and my closet has been desperate for a refresh, so you can catch me filling my cart with linen pants, sundresses, denim shorts, and a bevy of breezy tops. To see what I'm shopping from this epic Gap sale, keep scrolling. Did I mention everything on this list is under $100?

Linen Boyfriend Shirt (Was $70) $56 at Gap I wear button-down shirts on a weekly basis—they are just so easy to style. Throw one over a tank top and trousers or button it up with a pair of Bermuda shorts and you instantly looked polished, with zero effort required. For summer, though, I'm opting for linen shirts like this one to cope with the extra-warm weather. It's breezy, has a slightly oversized fit, and the baby blue color is adorable. I may also snag the hot pink style to go with all of my Barbie-inspired 'fits.

’90s Straight Jeans with Washwell (Was $71) $57 at Gap A high-waisted pair of jeans is something you'll turn to time and time again, guaranteed. These exude '90s energy with a medium wash and classic full-length, straight-leg fit. I know we've all been burned by uncomfy jeans in the past, but you won't have that issue here. These jeans have just a bit of stretch for added comfort, yet will keep their shape. Pair with airy blouses for the summer and cozy sweaters for the winter. Trust us, you'll get plenty of wear out of these.

100% Organic Cotton Vintage Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $19) $15 at Gap If you're anything like me, you wait until there's a good sale to stock up on quality basics. $15 for a quality t-shirt you can style a thousand different ways sounds like a great deal to me. Nearly 2,000 5-star reviewers are in love with this tee, and it's easy to see why. With a relaxed fit and lightweight feel, it's the ideal top to throw on with a pair of denim cutoffs and cool sneakers for a casual, yet put-together look. One reviewer even wrote, "They are the perfect weight and feel for the summer."

Linen-Blend Boyfriend Cardigan (Was $80) $64 at Gap No matter the season, a lightweight cardigan is a wardrobe staple. Period. Who knows when a cool breeze might roll in? Whenever you're feeling the chill, you can count on this sweater to go with anything you have on. Whether it's a tank and jeans or a slip skirt, this cardigan has the versatility to fit right in with the rest of your closet. In case you need more convincing, reviewers called it a "great year-round sweater" and the "perfect cardigan."

Modern Convertible Strap Midi Dress (Was $53) $42 at Gap This dress may have "modern" in its name, but I'd argue it's a timeless LBD well worth the $42 price tag. A simple, sophisticated dress like this is perfect to have in your closet for those days when you're struggling to get dressed. Think about this piece as the launching pad for whatever look you're going for. Heading into the office? Add a blazer and ballet flats and you're good to go. How about brunch with girlfriends? Toss on white sneakers and a denim jacket. The styling possibilities are endless.

6" High Rise Cheeky Midi Denim Shorts with Washwell (Was $60) $23 at Gap It's nearly impossible to go through spring and summer every year without a trusty pair of denim shorts. Year after year, I find myself throwing them on constantly, whether it's with a button-down and sandals or over my bikini on pool days. These particular shorts have a bit longer inseam, so you'll actually feel covered (unlike the tiny cutoffs of the early aughts). They also have a classic vintage fit with a hint of stretch to keep you comfortable while holding you in. At just $23, I'm tempted to buy both colorways.

Linen-Cotton Pleated Pants (Was $90) $72 at Gap Unfortunately, the office doesn't close when summer rolls around. If suits and sweaty commutes sound like a miserable pairing, then you absolutely have to switch to linen or cotton, or a blend of both. The blended fabric of these pants will keep you cool on your way to the office, without having to sacrifice your style. With a high-waisted fit and pleating, they look just as polished as the other trousers in your closet. I'd style them just like the model in the photo with a matching vest, or top them off with the linen shirt above.

Convertible Tube Top (Was $25) $20 at Gap In case you didn't know, the summer of 2023 is shaping up to be the season of the tube top. From runway models to fashion "It" girls like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, everyone seems to be sporting the classic 2000s style, and we're on board. Thanks to Gap, the trend is easily accessible to try out. For $20, grab your favorite color (or two) and pair with a maxi denim skirt for an on-trend summer 'fit. With the added bonus of removable straps, you can even switch up your look.

Crinkle Gauze Pants (Was $71) $57 at Gap I'm willing to bet you have at least one vacation booked this summer. So what's a summer vacay without a pair of gauzy beach pants? Made of 100 percent breathable cotton, these pants are soft, comfortable, and can easily be dressed up or down depending on your itinerary. Thrown them on with a one-piece swimsuit for an easy beach look or add an of-the-moment tube top and sandals for a low-key dinner. No matter how you style these, you'll be chic and comfy.

Icon Jacket LT ET (Was $80) $64 at Gap As far as classic pieces go, the denim jacket has survived the test of time like no other. They may have gotten different upgrades over the years to suit the times, but the style has never died down in popularity and we'd wager it never will. If you're in need of one, Gap's Icon Jacket is incredibly easy to style with its true-to-size fit and relaxed silhouette. For an oversized look or if you love to layer, opt for one size up. Reviews say it's especially comfortable, too.

Ruffle Hem Eyelet Maxi Dress (Was $118) $47 at Gap A white sundress is to summer what a cozy sweater is to winter—a must-have. With ruffles, an eyelet print, and a maxi hemline this dress exudes carefree summer vibes. It was practically made for picnics with friends and strolls in the park. The white colorway is also lined, so you don't have to worry about any embarrassing mishaps. With over $70 off, it's a great option to add to your closet if you're in need of simple summer outfits.

Rib Halter Tank Top (Was $25) $15 at Gap In the same realm as a basic white t-shirt, a ribbed tank is a nonnegotiable in your wardrobe, especially come summertime. When it's extra hot and humid out, try switching out your tees for a ribbed tank. We promise you'll look just as chic, but you'll feel much cooler (in a literal sense, too). Stock up on neutral shades or pick up a few fun options like lilac purple or neon green, which are marked down to just $9!

GapFit High Rise Recycled Power Full Length Leggings (Was $53) $42 at Gap A great pair of black leggings can make or break your wardrobe. Sure, they are great for working out, but they also have a near-endless amount of other styling opportunities. When you can't be bothered to put on jeans (we've been there), black leggings can save the day. This under-$50 pair from Gap is high-waisted, ultra stretchy, and crazy comfortable. Plus, they are made with 79 percent recycled polyester so you can feel good about buying them. And they even have pockets!