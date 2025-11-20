I'm a Professional Gift Giver—14 Investment Pieces I'd Recommend to Anyone

If there’s one thing to know about me, it’s that I’m a professional gift giver. As Hirshleifer's Global Personal Shopping Director and Women's Buyer, I’ve built an entire career around curating and shopping for others. I genuinely love what I do, and this time of year is when it feels most fun.

With the holiday season around the corner, I've put together a gift guide of investment pieces I’d love to give (or receive) this year.

Under-$1,000 Gifts

Under-$5,000 Gifts

THE ROW Marlo 12 $4,900 at Hirshleifers Just sneaking in under $5,000 but this is truly a forever bag. If you love The Row Margaux but want something more functional, the Marlo is it. It sits beautifully on the shoulder and has just the right structure for everyday wear. Top three on my personal wishlist.

A cashmere set is peak holiday chic. It’s basically all I wear from December 20–31. I love this one from Extreme Cashmere. The gray feels so luxe and can easily be dressed up with a heel and a statement earring. A big yes.

RENNA Emerald Open Wave Ring $3,000 at Hirshleifers I’m such an emerald lover, and this Renna ring is stunning. It’s the kind of piece you keep forever and eventually pass down. It would look incredible with the grey cashmere set and a satin or velvet heel for a holiday dinner. SAINT LAURENT Bomber Jacket $3,300 at Hirshleifers A practical gift that still gives fashion—my favorite combo. A bomber is essential for winter in New York. I try to resist wearing a down jacket, and a bomber keeps you almost as warm but looks so much cooler. Obsessed with this copper Saint Laurent one.

Top-Tier Showstoppers

PROUNIS Oval Faceted Hexagonal Diamond Ruin Ring $26,400 at Hirshleifers I cannot get this Prunis ring out of my head. I’m obsessed with the finish, the shape, the design, all of it. A piece to cherish forever. AFLALO Maurelle Coat in Shearling $5,200 at aflalonyc.com This brand has been on my radar recently, and this shearling coat is a must. I don’t actually own a shearling, and I love the honey tone and the shawl collar. It reminds me of something my extremely chic grandmother would have worn. I’d pair it with denim or a gray sweatsuit for everyday polish. Cartier Baignoire Allongée Watch $32,500 at The RealReal I’ve recently become a Cartier girl. My everyday watch is my Rolex from when I was married this Allongée Baignoire is truly so incredibly gorgeous. I love the idea of switching the band out with something unexpected. Maybe a yellow croc!

Seems I have some serious saving to do, but in the meantime a girl can dream. Let me know if you get anything on this list and see you next month! xx