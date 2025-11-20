I'm a Professional Gift Giver—14 Investment Pieces I'd Recommend to Anyone
You can't go wrong with these gifts.
If there’s one thing to know about me, it’s that I’m a professional gift giver. As Hirshleifer's Global Personal Shopping Director and Women's Buyer, I’ve built an entire career around curating and shopping for others. I genuinely love what I do, and this time of year is when it feels most fun.
With the holiday season around the corner, I've put together a gift guide of investment pieces I’d love to give (or receive) this year.
Under-$1,000 Gifts
I love everything Sophie Bille Brahe creates, and pearls are one of those forever pieces. This single earring is such a modern, sculptural take on a classic style.
While we’re on the topic of shoes: I am so obsessed with these Toteme wedges. I bought both the black and the red and can’t get over how perfect they are. I’m genuinely excited to wear them over the holidays with a silk pajama set and big chunky cardigan.
As a skincare/makeup obsessive, Violet Grey holiday sets are my weakness. They always feel special and luxurious. I love Victoria Beckham Beauty, and this set looks so festive.
A leather glove is a forever gift. Timeless, practical, and effortlessly chic. I love these from Khaite. And their leathers are the softest.
Under-$5,000 Gifts
Just sneaking in under $5,000 but this is truly a forever bag. If you love The Row Margaux but want something more functional, the Marlo is it. It sits beautifully on the shoulder and has just the right structure for everyday wear. Top three on my personal wishlist.
A cashmere set is peak holiday chic. It’s basically all I wear from December 20–31. I love this one from Extreme Cashmere. The gray feels so luxe and can easily be dressed up with a heel and a statement earring. A big yes.
A practical gift that still gives fashion—my favorite combo. A bomber is essential for winter in New York. I try to resist wearing a down jacket, and a bomber keeps you almost as warm but looks so much cooler. Obsessed with this copper Saint Laurent one.
Top-Tier Showstoppers
This brand has been on my radar recently, and this shearling coat is a must. I don’t actually own a shearling, and I love the honey tone and the shawl collar. It reminds me of something my extremely chic grandmother would have worn. I’d pair it with denim or a gray sweatsuit for everyday polish.
I’ve recently become a Cartier girl. My everyday watch is my Rolex from when I was married this Allongée Baignoire is truly so incredibly gorgeous. I love the idea of switching the band out with something unexpected. Maybe a yellow croc!
Seems I have some serious saving to do, but in the meantime a girl can dream. Let me know if you get anything on this list and see you next month! xx
Marci Hirshleifer-Penn is the Global Personal Shopping Director and Women's Buyer at luxury retail haven Hirshleifers. A fifth-generation Hirshleifer family member with fashion in her blood, Hirshleifer Penn is a beloved style touchpoint on Instagram and a go-to for all things styling.