One thing about me? I love a sweater. Specifically, I love a cashmere sweater. I like to invest in a new one every year, and am always on the lookout for a new favorite. So, when Cos dropped its cashmere-heavy Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, my ears perked up.

The knits were some of my favorite pieces on the brand's Autumn/Winter runway show during New York Fashion Week. The full Cos cashmere collection just launched, and it's the perfect reason to go shopping. I'm continuing my obsession by picking up a few knits (before they sell out, that is).

(Image credit: Cos)

The Cos cashmere collection has styles in shades like navy (which I prefer to wear with black, despite how controversial that might be), slate gray, chocolate brown, and a warm cream hue perfect for replacing the summer whites in your wardrobe. It includes a few cardigans, trendy polo-style knits, and lush accessories like hoods, gloves, and a few layerable cashmere scarves—basically all the modern It Girl essentials.

So, if you're a fan of elevated basics that you can wear with everything from now until spring weather peaks through, keep scrolling. I found every chic cashmere knit you could ever want.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors