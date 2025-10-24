Cos' Cashmere Collection Is All I Want to Wear This Winter
20 picks to cuddle up in.
One thing about me? I love a sweater. Specifically, I love a cashmere sweater. I like to invest in a new one every year, and am always on the lookout for a new favorite. So, when Cos dropped its cashmere-heavy Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, my ears perked up.
The knits were some of my favorite pieces on the brand's Autumn/Winter runway show during New York Fashion Week. The full Cos cashmere collection just launched, and it's the perfect reason to go shopping. I'm continuing my obsession by picking up a few knits (before they sell out, that is).
The Cos cashmere collection has styles in shades like navy (which I prefer to wear with black, despite how controversial that might be), slate gray, chocolate brown, and a warm cream hue perfect for replacing the summer whites in your wardrobe. It includes a few cardigans, trendy polo-style knits, and lush accessories like hoods, gloves, and a few layerable cashmere scarves—basically all the modern It Girl essentials.
So, if you're a fan of elevated basics that you can wear with everything from now until spring weather peaks through, keep scrolling. I found every chic cashmere knit you could ever want.
Oatmeal is one of the more underrated fall hues. It plays well with every other neutral.
This is sitting in my cart, and I plan on wearing to the office all season long.
I feel like an elegant Upper East Side mom would love this pair of cashmere-lined leather gloves.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.