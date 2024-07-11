Kendall Jenner Gives Summer's Overalls Trend Her Off-Duty Supermodel Spin
She's yet another A-lister co-signing the overalls revival.
In case you missed it: Overalls are a summer trend making a comeback in 2024, and the latest celebrity hopping on the trend is Kendall Jenner.
Jenner posted her latest outfits in a recent Instagram carousel on Wednesday, July 10. The gallery update included the model's whereabouts during the summer so far, from hitting the pottery wheel with her sister, Kylie Jenner, to sunbathing and surfing in the lake. Naturally, the elder Jenner sister is embracing a range of vacation essentials—stringy bikinis and dainty pointelle tops included—but her newfound love of the overalls trend is what really stood out.
During her pottery session at the Temple of Mediclaytion in Venice Beach, Jenner was photographed wearing ultra-baggy white painter overalls. The super slouchy style had thick adjustable straps, an apron-like bodice at the top—stained with bits of clay from class—and loose, wide-leg pants. Jenner wore a green, long-sleeve shirt underneath, with the sleeves scrunched up at the elbows.
While Jenner's shoes weren't captured in the images, she went simple on the accessories front. (It wouldn't be surprising if she styled her look with the biggest sneaker trend to appear in her wardrobe, the Adidas Sambas.) She completed her look with a pair of metal-framed aviator glasses and small silver hoop earrings.
"Kenny the jet," the 28-year-old captioned her Instagram update, referencing Elton John’s song "Benny and the Jets."
Jenner's overalls haven't been ID'ed just yet, but one thing's for sure: It's not every day that the supermodel is spotted wearing the utility coveralls. While her personal style errs on the side of all things minimal and chic—whether she's jetting across the country in tiny shorts or enjoying an afternoon lunch at Sushi Park in a trench coat, her go-to outfit formula typically consists of a simple top, straight-leg pants, and a lightweight jacket, usually a trench coat (yes, even in peak summertime). It's not often she strays away from her tried-and-true pieces, which makes her choice in overalls an interesting sighting, to say the least.
But with celebrities—like her friends Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie-Grainge—and stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Katie Holmes, among others, putting their co-sign on the decades-beloved overalls for summer, it puts into question whether or not the full-coverage, one-and-done style is actually coming back for the season—or rather, if it's ever truly gone away.
Let Kendall Jenner be living proof that, contrary to whatever the trend cycle holds, overalls have and will always remain casual and comfy no matter the season. Ahead, shop similar white overalls inspired by the supermodel.
Shop White Overalls Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
