Whether you’re rooting for your fave football team (Go Travis Kelce! Or, rather: Go Chiefs!) or just trying to lean into collegiate chic, Gigi Hadid’s got you covered. The supermodel was recently spotted on the streets of New York City wearing the perfect outfit for fall that tapped into a sporty school spirit. Hadid wore a varsity jacket teamed with classic fall essentials (more outfit details to come). First to note is that her fall jacket was from Carharrt's collaboration with AWAKE NY and not borrowed from actor Bradley Cooper 's closet, despite what the rumors of their potential relationship might have you believe.

The entrepreneur looked sporty yet chic in the emerald green wool jacket, which featured a blue floral graphic on the right side of the chest and embroidered details, including the names of world cities New York, Paris, Tokyo, and Amsterdam. The Gossip Girl-style jacket added an exciting pop of color in contrast to the rest of her relatively neutral outfit.

Speaking of: Just like our favorite chefs on The Bear , Hadid wore a plain white T-shirt underneath her letterman outerwear. She also wore a few items from her cashmere line, Guest In Her Residence : a pair of black pants, a very cozy-looking gray work shirt, and a navy blue beanie cardigan For footwear, she went with the Forever Hero shoe of fall, loafers. To be specific, Hadid's Oxfords were chunky, color-blocked in black and white, and by Chanel. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses from her 2018 capsule collection with Vogue Her Eyewear (sorry, they’re sold out now) and topped it all off with a rectangular Miu Miu bowler bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is not Hadid’s first time rocking the collegiate look . Hadid’s been seen in several varsity jackets over the years, from Off White to Diesel, and now a creamy white and Irish-green one from Carhartt WIP x Awake.

Hadid's latest fall outfit makes a case for having a sporty prepster-esque fall. Take it from her: a letterman jacket is the outerwear for the season, bringing together the worlds of high fashion and American sports in one of this season`s biggest trends. Create your own collegiate look with some of our best recommendations for varsity jackets below.