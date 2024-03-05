Gigi Hadid might be fashion's most booked and busy supermodel at the moment. On the last day of Paris Fashion Week, Hadid walked in not one, but two shows. To no one's surprise, she even made time for a cool street style moment in between it all.
The 28-year-old model started her jam-packed day walking in Chanel's Fall/Winter 2024 show, which happened to be her first Paris Fashion Week runway appearance since closing Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2024 show in October of last year.
Hadid walked the runway in Look 62—one of the few moments from the collection that didn't include an oversized hat. (A hat trend is replacing free-flowing hair this season, ICYMI.) Instead, the model wore a semi-sheer midi dress with long sleeves. The look was styled with layers of chunky gold Chanel jewelry and a skinny black belt with gold detailing.
Mere hours later, Hadid was back on the runway for Miu Miu's Fall/Winter 2024 show. Last season, Hadid closed the show, but this season, she walked in Look 39 from the collection.
The standout piece of this Miu Miu look? The opulent fur coat which undoubtedly coincides with the beloved mob wife aesthetic and a surge in faux fur coats throughout street style. However, Miu Miu decided to put its own spin on the trend, adding an embellished brooch for elevated flair. The outfit was styled with a pearl necklace, black leather gloves, an oversized bag, and a pair of pointed-toe Mary Janes.
As if two ultra-chic runway looks weren't enough to keep fashion enthusiasts fed, Hadid headed out of the Miu Miu show in an edgy all-black outfit. The outfit featured a sculpted black coat, black leather pants, square-toe boots, black sunglasses, and Miu Miu's Arcadie Matelassé Nappa leather bag in black.
Hopefully, the supermodel's next stop is her apartment (she deserves some rest). With the close of fashion week, she'll likely spend more time out and about with her boyfriend Bradley Cooper, in a range of inspiring date night outfits. The model takes a much more relaxed approach to day-to-day dressing, wearing double-layered cardigans, jeans, and even sweatpants when she's back in New York City.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
