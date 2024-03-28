Gigi Hadid's Cozy Spring Outfit Ignores Every Seasonal Trend

The supermodel's monochromatic agenda is still going strong.

Gigi Hadid in NYC March 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
India Roby
By India Roby
published

Gigi Hadid has been busy on the fashion front—but then again, when is she not? After posing for a Maybelline photoshoot earlier this week, Hadid quickly swapped out her supermodel glam and, once again, embraced the art of monochrome dressing. At the same time, she expertly subverted every spring color trend.

The 28-year-old model went to Midtown on Wednesday evening to support a friend's play. Her casual off-duty style for the night was an all-black ensemble consisting of a cozy Guest In Residence crewneck sweater, which she tucked into flared jeans and a Nili Lotan belt cinching her waist.

Gigi Hadid in NYC March 2024

Gigi Hadid wears head-to-toe black while heading to a play in Manhattan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid coordinated her tip-to-toe black look with sleek leather accessories, including a Miu Miu Arcadie Leather bag and the house's Penny loafers.

She shielded her eyes from the cameras in Dmy by Dmy sunglasses. The only pops of color in her monochromatic outfit were a stack of chunky gold necklaces and hoop earrings, plus her rainbow-beaded phone strap from London-based label String Ting.

Hadid's decidedly not-springy outfit follows a day on set in New York City for a Maybelline photoshoot, her slew of back-to-back spottings foreshadowing a possible collaboration with the beauty brand in the coming weeks.

While on set, Hadid put a bold spin on the officewear aesthetic. She started off in a black cropped blazer and super slouchy trousers before changing into a gray co-ord with a fuzzy pink coat.

gigi hadid maybelline shoot pink fur

In the afternoon, Gigi Hadid was spotted in Manhattan posing for a Maybelline photoshoot.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid often wears for her cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, whenever she's having a casual day out in town. Over the weekend, she was seen leaving Whole Foods with a cherry red V-neck cardigan underneath her black coat. She styled the look with athletic leggings and celebrity-favorite Adidas sneakers.

Gigi Hadid at Whole Foods New York City March 2024

Over the weekend, Gigi Hadid wore Guest in Residence while making a grocery run to Whole Foods.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All-black outfits like Hadid's are a supermodel staple; Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner also wear outfits devoid of colors on the regular. Time after time, they prove that less really is more. And contrary to what one may think, an all-black look is equally as spring-forward as a vibrant palette.

India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.

