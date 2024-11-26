Gwyneth Paltrow swung by Goop’s New York flagship store in a quiet luxury ensemble that recalled her iconic ski trial outfits on Monday, Nov. 25. The mogul was most likely there to shoot some promotional content with Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman ahead of a Goop Beauty x Violet Grey holiday party, held at Chez Margaux later in the evening. But the 52-year-old looked like she'd just walked out of another hearing regarding her infamous 2023 ski crash with retired optometrist Dr. Terry Sanderson.

Paltrow's courtroom wardrobe was a parade of haute-minimalist looks built around cozy sweaters and gauzy blouses from her ready-to-wear line, G.Label by Goop, along with designer staple pieces such as camel brown Celine combat boots, black leather Proenza Schouler pants, a navy blue Ralph Lauren blazer, an olive green coat from The Row, and gold Foundrae jewelry. Nearly a full calendar year after the highly publicized trial, that high-low mix of brands remains Paltrow's go-to outfit formula. Here, she's wearing not one but two pieces pulled from G.Label's best-sellers section: a black double-breasted overcoat with strong shoulders and a chunky mock neck cable knit sweater in a creamy shade of ivory.

Gwyneth Paltrow bundles up in a black coat and cream cable knit sweater from G.Label by Goop. (Image credit: Getty Images)

G. Label by Goop Exaggerated Double-Breasted Overcoat $1,295 at Goop

G. Label by Goop Modern Cable Knit $595 at Goop

The actor tucked her Italian wool sweater into a pair of tapered black trousers that blended in seamlessly with her calf-length cashmere blend jacket. She finished the refined outfit with a sleek blowout and black leather booties topped with a pointy square toe and a flared block heel.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman visit Goop's flagship store in New York City's Meatpacking District. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So let this serve as your seasonal reminder that Gwyneth Paltrow is still the reigning queen of quiet luxury. Other celebrities like Meghan Markle and Sofia Richie certainly wear the aesthetic well. But I think we can all agree no one does stealth wealth quite like Goop herself.