Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Like Quiet Luxury Royalty in a Cable Knit Sweater and Structured Black Overcoat
The mogul's latest look recalls the way she method-dressed for last year's infamous skiing accident trial.
Gwyneth Paltrow swung by Goop’s New York flagship store in a quiet luxury ensemble that recalled her iconic ski trial outfits on Monday, Nov. 25. The mogul was most likely there to shoot some promotional content with Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman ahead of a Goop Beauty x Violet Grey holiday party, held at Chez Margaux later in the evening. But the 52-year-old looked like she'd just walked out of another hearing regarding her infamous 2023 ski crash with retired optometrist Dr. Terry Sanderson.
Paltrow's courtroom wardrobe was a parade of haute-minimalist looks built around cozy sweaters and gauzy blouses from her ready-to-wear line, G.Label by Goop, along with designer staple pieces such as camel brown Celine combat boots, black leather Proenza Schouler pants, a navy blue Ralph Lauren blazer, an olive green coat from The Row, and gold Foundrae jewelry. Nearly a full calendar year after the highly publicized trial, that high-low mix of brands remains Paltrow's go-to outfit formula. Here, she's wearing not one but two pieces pulled from G.Label's best-sellers section: a black double-breasted overcoat with strong shoulders and a chunky mock neck cable knit sweater in a creamy shade of ivory.
The actor tucked her Italian wool sweater into a pair of tapered black trousers that blended in seamlessly with her calf-length cashmere blend jacket. She finished the refined outfit with a sleek blowout and black leather booties topped with a pointy square toe and a flared block heel.
So let this serve as your seasonal reminder that Gwyneth Paltrow is still the reigning queen of quiet luxury. Other celebrities like Meghan Markle and Sofia Richie certainly wear the aesthetic well. But I think we can all agree no one does stealth wealth quite like Goop herself.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
