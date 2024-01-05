You know you’ve really made it when you can reference yourself on the red carpet. To have an archive of iconic looks that are relevant enough to call on today is a status that few A-listers carry. And to do so three times, like Gwyneth Paltrow just did? That's the stamp of a true icon. Last night at the premiere of The Brothers Sun in Los Angeles, the Goop founder dressed in a monochromatic red look by Cong Tri that called back to her cherry red 1996 VMAs suit—which she also referenced in 2021. The takeaway? Paltrow's red top and maxi skirt confirm the red color trend that dominated 2023 isn’t going away anytime soon.

For her first red carpet debut of 2024, the multi-hyphenate beamed in all-red while supporting her husband Brad Falchuk’s new movie, The Brothers Sun. She wore a red long-sleeve top with a plunging scoop neckline and paired it with a matching red wool maxi skirt from Cong Tri’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. For accessories, she added a matching skinny belt that blended into her skirt, and the cherry on top of her look (quite literally) was her dark red Paris Texas pointed-toe heels . She wore her long blonde hair down and added gold dangling earrings. For makeup, Paltrow wore a nude eye and natural lip for a no-makeup makeup illusion.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Her ensemble felt like a subtle homage to her now-famous 1996 VMAs look of a velvet two-piece suit from Tom Ford for Gucci’s Fall/Winter 1996 collection. During his tenure, Ford famously re-invigorated Gucci with his sultry womenswear designs that featured copious eye-catching cut-outs and horse-bit hardware.

In 2021, Paltrow referenced her iconic red suit at Gucci’s 100th Anniversary show in Los Angeles while wearing a near-perfect replica crafted by Gucci's former creative director, Alessandro Michele. Paltrow’s Cong Tri ensemble isn’t a direct callback, but it does remind us of her affinity for statement shade. Although Paltrow typically doesn't stray from a neutral palette and minimalist silhouettes (she was a dominant force driving last year's quiet luxury movement), it's safe to assume that cherry red is one of the actress' all-time favorite shades.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you loved the cherry red color trend of 2023 , don’t fret—its popularity is sure to continue. And perhaps even adopt more subtle forms: darker hues of red—like maroon or merlot—are easier to style in a minimalist color palette, similar to navy or forest green. For those who like the ruby red statement and haven’t yet experimented with the trendy hue, opt for pops of red in your accessories, like adding a red hair bow, ballet flats, or clutch into your daily rotation.

If you're feeling inspired by Paltrow’s look, you can own her 1996 Tom Ford suit, which is currently re-selling for a little over $2,000 and is undeniably a piece of fashion history. Otherwise, we’ve included a few red pieces to shop below, like a maxi skirt, suit, and velvety red top.