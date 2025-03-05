Aritzia’s Newest Collection Makes Me Excited to Get Dressed for Work

Here's a secret: workwear is cool again. Just look at the rise of Corporate-core as one of Milan Fashion Week's biggest street-style fashion trends . Show attendees swapped their boldest and brightest ensembles for subdued, versatile staples. If you want to follow suit, allow Aritzia’s new collection to help you curate a chic spring in-office wardrobe.

The brand's latest drop, which includes a campaign starring supermodel Alex Consani as the perfect office siren , contains more than just the usual HR-approved fare. The essentials are there—like neutral-hued blazers, and plenty of skirt-suit-ready separates—but I also found a few pieces that will transition well into summer, like linen dresses , trousers , and airy button-downs .

Keep scrolling to shop all of my hand-selected picks. And yes, while these will work during your nine-to-five, you could just as easily craft them into an elevated weekend outfit, too.

Wilfred Golightly Cardigan $118 at Aritzia This cardigan has a fitted detail at the waist which makes it perfect for tucking into your trousers.

Wilfred Regal Vest $118 at Aritzia Tailored vests are my favorite warm-weather swap for my usual blazer.

Wilfred Generation Blazer $248 at Aritzia Speaking of, this is my favorite one from Aritzia right now.

Wilfred GoodLux Bloomsbury Maxi Dress $98 at Aritzia This navy dress is the perfect transitional piece to have in your collection.

The Group Zen Linen Skirt $78 at Aritzia This linen skirt will be my go-to once the temperatures rise.

Babaton Agency Pant - (Re)ssential $148 at Aritzia I have tons of black trousers in my collection, but I realized this week that I don't have a great gray pair.

Wilfred Labyrinth Linen Trench Coat $248 at Aritzia I can't wait to swap my winter coat for this lightweight trench.

Babaton Acquire Jacket $198 at Aritzia This cropped jacket comes in a few colors and will instantly elevate your jeans-and-a-tee outfit.

Babaton Standout Blazer $248 at Aritzia I've been swapping in a fitted blazer for my usual oversized pick and I've been loving the look.

The Group Society Waist Sweater $118 at Aritzia If you're sick of wearing your usual knits. try this cool boxy cardigan.

Wilfred Regal Blazer $228 at Aritzia I would style this fitted blazer as a shirt with a pair of wide-leg jeans.

Aritzia The Limitless Pants in Linen $148 at Aritzia It's almost linen pants season, so stock up on these before they sell out.

Wilfred Devotion Skirt $128 at Aritzia Style this slip skirt with a barn jacket for a chic end-of-winter outfit.

Babaton FigureKnit™ Commons Top $78 at Aritzia This top bridges the gap between my in-office wardrobe and my going-out attire.

Babaton Worldly Dress $138 at Aritzia If you don't want to jump into all-white dressing as soon as the weather heats up, consider this two-tone pick from Babaton.

Wilfred Croquet Sweater Vest $78 at Aritzia This sweater vests is the perfect transitional knit.

Wilfred Twirl Pleated Skirt $150 at Aritzia Or, opt for this white skirt to style with your black knits.

Wilfred Smooth Matter™ Botanist Hip Tank $48 at Aritzia Swap your usual white tanks for this pink one that tap's into spring's color trends.

Wilfred Eleta Linen Maxi Dress $168 at Aritzia This linen dress comes in white, which would be perfect for vacation, but the black version is great for the office.

Babaton Archive Linen Shirt $98 at Aritzia This button-down is the perfect cool-girl swimsuit cover-up.

Babaton Postage Trench Coat $198 at Aritzia If you don't love a full-length trench, consider this cropped one.