Aritzia’s Newest Collection Makes Me Excited to Get Dressed for Work
It's time for an upgrade—22 pieces I'm buying now.
Here's a secret: workwear is cool again. Just look at the rise of Corporate-core as one of Milan Fashion Week's biggest street-style fashion trends. Show attendees swapped their boldest and brightest ensembles for subdued, versatile staples. If you want to follow suit, allow Aritzia’s new collection to help you curate a chic spring in-office wardrobe.
The brand's latest drop, which includes a campaign starring supermodel Alex Consani as the perfect office siren, contains more than just the usual HR-approved fare. The essentials are there—like neutral-hued blazers, and plenty of skirt-suit-ready separates—but I also found a few pieces that will transition well into summer, like linen dresses, trousers, and airy button-downs.
Keep scrolling to shop all of my hand-selected picks. And yes, while these will work during your nine-to-five, you could just as easily craft them into an elevated weekend outfit, too.
This cardigan has a fitted detail at the waist which makes it perfect for tucking into your trousers.
This navy dress is the perfect transitional piece to have in your collection.
I have tons of black trousers in my collection, but I realized this week that I don't have a great gray pair.
I can't wait to swap my winter coat for this lightweight trench.
This cropped jacket comes in a few colors and will instantly elevate your jeans-and-a-tee outfit.
This year's dark wash jeans are a major trend for the spring, and this pair of Levi's jeans nails the look.
I've been swapping in a fitted blazer for my usual oversized pick and I've been loving the look.
If you're sick of wearing your usual knits. try this cool boxy cardigan.
It's almost linen pants season, so stock up on these before they sell out.
Style this slip skirt with a barn jacket for a chic end-of-winter outfit.
This top bridges the gap between my in-office wardrobe and my going-out attire.
If you don't want to jump into all-white dressing as soon as the weather heats up, consider this two-tone pick from Babaton.
Swap your usual white tanks for this pink one that tap's into spring's color trends.
This linen dress comes in white, which would be perfect for vacation, but the black version is great for the office.
