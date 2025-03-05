Aritzia’s Newest Collection Makes Me Excited to Get Dressed for Work

It's time for an upgrade—22 pieces I'm buying now.

Here's a secret: workwear is cool again. Just look at the rise of Corporate-core as one of Milan Fashion Week's biggest street-style fashion trends. Show attendees swapped their boldest and brightest ensembles for subdued, versatile staples. If you want to follow suit, allow Aritzia’s new collection to help you curate a chic spring in-office wardrobe.

The brand's latest drop, which includes a campaign starring supermodel Alex Consani as the perfect office siren, contains more than just the usual HR-approved fare. The essentials are there—like neutral-hued blazers, and plenty of skirt-suit-ready separates—but I also found a few pieces that will transition well into summer, like linen dresses, trousers, and airy button-downs.

Keep scrolling to shop all of my hand-selected picks. And yes, while these will work during your nine-to-five, you could just as easily craft them into an elevated weekend outfit, too.

Wilfred Golightly Cardigan
Wilfred Golightly Cardigan

This cardigan has a fitted detail at the waist which makes it perfect for tucking into your trousers.

Wilfred Regal Vest
Wilfred Regal Vest

Tailored vests are my favorite warm-weather swap for my usual blazer.

Wilfred Generation Blazer
Wilfred Generation Blazer

Speaking of, this is my favorite one from Aritzia right now.

Wilfred GoodLux Bloomsbury Maxi Dress
Wilfred GoodLux Bloomsbury Maxi Dress

This navy dress is the perfect transitional piece to have in your collection.

The Group Zen Linen Skirt
The Group Zen Linen Skirt

This linen skirt will be my go-to once the temperatures rise.

Agency Pant - (Re)ssential
Babaton Agency Pant - (Re)ssential

I have tons of black trousers in my collection, but I realized this week that I don't have a great gray pair.

Wilfred Labyrinth Linen Trench Coat
Wilfred Labyrinth Linen Trench Coat

I can't wait to swap my winter coat for this lightweight trench.

Babaton Acquire Jacket
Babaton Acquire Jacket

This cropped jacket comes in a few colors and will instantly elevate your jeans-and-a-tee outfit.

Levi's 501 90s Jeans
Levi's 501 90s Jeans

This year's dark wash jeans are a major trend for the spring, and this pair of Levi's jeans nails the look.

Babaton Standout Blazer
Babaton Standout Blazer

I've been swapping in a fitted blazer for my usual oversized pick and I've been loving the look.

The Group Society Waist Sweater
The Group Society Waist Sweater

If you're sick of wearing your usual knits. try this cool boxy cardigan.

Wilfred Regal Blazer

Wilfred Regal Blazer

I would style this fitted blazer as a shirt with a pair of wide-leg jeans.

Aritzia The Limitless Pants in Linen
Aritzia The Limitless Pants in Linen

It's almost linen pants season, so stock up on these before they sell out.

Wilfred Devotion Skirt
Wilfred Devotion Skirt

Style this slip skirt with a barn jacket for a chic end-of-winter outfit.

Babaton FigureKnit™ Commons Top

Babaton FigureKnit™ Commons Top

This top bridges the gap between my in-office wardrobe and my going-out attire.

Babaton Worldly Dress
Babaton Worldly Dress

If you don't want to jump into all-white dressing as soon as the weather heats up, consider this two-tone pick from Babaton.

Wilfred Croquet Sweater Vest
Wilfred Croquet Sweater Vest

This sweater vests is the perfect transitional knit.

Wilfred Twirl Pleated Skirt
Wilfred Twirl Pleated Skirt

Or, opt for this white skirt to style with your black knits.

Wilfred Smooth Matter™ Botanist Hip Tank
Wilfred Smooth Matter™ Botanist Hip Tank

Swap your usual white tanks for this pink one that tap's into spring's color trends.

Wilfred Eleta Linen Maxi Dress
Wilfred Eleta Linen Maxi Dress

This linen dress comes in white, which would be perfect for vacation, but the black version is great for the office.

Babaton Archive Linen Shirt
Babaton Archive Linen Shirt

This button-down is the perfect cool-girl swimsuit cover-up.

Babaton Postage Trench Coat
Babaton Postage Trench Coat

If you don't love a full-length trench, consider this cropped one.

