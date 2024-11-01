Hailey Bieber Test Drives Bright Red Hair for Her Kim Possible Halloween Costume

What's the sitch with Hailey Bieber's Halloween costume? I've been wondering for weeks how the Rhode founder might dress up for the holiday. , I knew it would be hard to top her previous costumes. Remember that last year, Hailey and her pop star husband Justin Bieber went to Vas Morgan's annual Halloween party as Fred and Wilma Flintstone. This year, she decided to go the animated character route again with a stylish rendition of Kim Possible, the crime-fighting teenage character from Disney's iconic cartoon series. But it was Hailey Bieber's bright red hair really brought the whole look together. Call her, beep her if you wanna reach her.

The costume itself was relatively simple, with a black mock-neck crop top with three-quarter length sleeves and green parachute pants topped with a utility belt. But I'm particularly obsessed with her long mane of fiery red-orange hair. It's probably a wig, given that Bieber recently added honey blonde highlights to her chestnut brunette lob haircut. Still, I sort of wish the change was real. Copper hair trended heavily last year and until very recently, Dua Lipa was still sporting the maintenance look. That is, until she went back to an inky black shade last month.

Hailey Bieber sports bright red hair as part of her Kim Possible Halloween costume. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

When it comes to hair and makeup, Bieber generally doesn't stray far from soft neutral shades, instead choosing to get experimental with her biweekly manicures. I suppose that's why it's especially thrilling to see her step outside her signature aesthetic on Halloween. I don't think she's ever so much as tried strawberry blonde, much less this brilliant shade of blood orange with chunky money piece highlights framing her face.

Once you're able to peel your eyes away from her stunning wig, though, you might spy a clever flourish added to the perfectionist beauty mogul's makeup for the evening. Before snapping a selfie, Bieber made sure to fill in her top lip with a darker shade of tawny orange-brown to mirror Kim Possible's signature shading. Given that fans are already speculating her new Rhode launch will be a hybrid lip liner product, I think it's safe to assume this selfie doubles as a sneak peek. Otherwise, my next best guess is that she's applied a layer of Toasted Teddy Pocket Blush to both her lips and cheeks. I've heard Pocket Blush secretly doubles as an amazing tinted lip balm, so it's not hard to imagine Bieber using it as such.

Hailey Bieber poses with friends in her Kim Possible-inspired tawny lipstick. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Rhode Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy $24 at Rhode

Needless to say, I'll be watching to see whether Hailey Bieber's fiery copper locks stick around beyond the holiday. Here's hoping her first night out as a redhead won't be her last.