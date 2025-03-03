Hailey Bieber's Vintage Saint Laurent Gown at the 2025 'Vanity Fair' Oscars After-Party Invokes Old Hollywood

The 1987 strapless gown transforms into a sheer skirt at her thigh.

Hailey Bieber wears a strapless black gown with a sheer skirt to the Oscars Vanity Fair party
(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
As if the 2025 Oscars red carpet didn't provide enough excitement for one night, Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party gave stars a second opportunity to pull jaw-dropping vintage gowns. Hailey Bieber's archive Yves Saint Laurent dress showcased the model's penchant for pairing classic silhouettes with her modern aesthetic.

Arriving to the red carpet without husband Justin Bieber (or baby Jack Blues), Bieber was positively statuesque in an Yves Saint Laurent gown from 1987. The strapless black dress featured a fitted opaque bodice, cinched at the waist with a large black bow, and transformed into a sheer organza skirt at the thigh.

Bieber—who is styled by Dani Michelle—accessorized the sleek gown with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including 4-carat diamond earrings. Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett used Laifen's Swift Special to create Bieber's loose, Old Hollywood waves.

Hailey Bieber wears a strapless black dress with sheer skirt to the Vanity Fair Oscars party

Hailey Bieber in a strapless Yves Saint Laurent gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber wears a strapless black dress with sheer skirt to the Vanity Fair Oscars party

Hailey Bieber arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber's classic dress featured a second black ribbon bow on the back, accentuating where the opaque bodice ended and the gown's delicate sheer skirt began.

Hailey Bieber wears a strapless black dress with sheer skirt to the Vanity Fair Oscars party

The back of Hailey Bieber's vintage Yves Saint Laurent gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The model last appeared at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party in 2023. Just like in 2025, Bieber selected Saint Laurent for the prestigious occasion, but instead of an archive gown, Bieber wore a custom-made dress from the designer. The floor-length gown featured long sleeves, one of which extended into a fitted black glove, while the other cascaded to the ground in a dramatic train.

Hailey Bieber attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after party

Hailey Bieber at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Oscars red carpet ushered in a new era of Hollywood starlet, with Best Actress winner Mikey Madison wearing a blush pink Dior gown featuring a black bandeau.

Meanwhile, Nosferatu star Lily-Rose Depp made her 2025 Oscars red carpet debut in a lacy, naked Chanel Couture gown, which was inspired by the fashion house's Spring 1995 couture collection.

Kylie Jenner, a regular fixture at 2025 awards season alongside her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, wore a custom Miu Miu cut-out gown, which consisted of a beaded bra section and a sleek column skirt.

Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

