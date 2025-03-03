Kylie Jenner Sneaks Into the 2025 Oscars Ceremony Wearing a Custom Miu Miu Dress
The mogul is back by nominee Timothée Chalamet's side.
Kylie Jenner skipped the 2025 Oscars red carpet in favor of sneaking into her seat next to Timothée Chalamet inside the ceremony. But she couldn't hide from the cameras very long in her show-stopping, lingerie-inspired dress.
Styled for the occasion by Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, the 27-year-old wore a custom Miu Miu dress to the 97th Annual Academy Awards on March 2. She hardly needed to accessorize the cut-out gown, which juxtaposed a beaded black push-up bra bodice with an ultra high-waisted silk column skirt. But she still added a sprinkling of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and pointy black heels for good measure.
As for her glam, Jenner's hair showcased a glossy brunette blowout with a deep side-part. Makeup artist Ariel Tejada topped off the ensemble with defined brows and nude-pink lipstick.
Tonight marks Jenner's first time attending the Oscars. That said, she did attend last year's Vanity Fair Oscars party solo while Chalamet was resting after his Dune: Part Two press tour. For the occasion, she ordered a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress cut from burgundy chainmail. The piece featured a plunging neckline, thin straps, rhinestone trim, and a white floral motif paying homage to Robert Mapplethorpe’s Flower photos. Although Jenner's gown was bespoke, a sheer version of it appeared in Sernin's Fall 2024 New York Fashion Week show.
She has, however, attended the Golden Globes twice as Chalamet's date. In January 2024, she snuck into the ceremony to support her beau, who was nominated in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture category for his role in Wonka. For their very public hard-launch, Jenner's stylists pulled a sheer black vintage gown from the Japanese designer Hanae Mori's 1998 Fall Winter Couture collection.
A year later, Jenner accompanied Chalamet to the 2025 Golden Globes clad in a silver archival Versace chainmail dress last worn by Elizabeth Hurley when she was Hugh Grant's date to a CFDA Awards dinner in the late '90s. With a cowl neckline and beaded starfish embroidery, the backless design came from the Italian fashion house's Spring 1999 collection, but looked right at home on Jenner.
Many consider Chalamet a likely winner in the Best Actor category at the 2025 Oscars, so Jenner may very well get to see her man accept one of the evening's biggest honors. But I think even Chalamet would agree that having Jenner on his arm means he's already won.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Timothée Chalamet Held Hands With Someone Other Than Kylie Jenner on the Oscars Red Carpet
Looks like Timmy's got two dates.
By Lia Beck Published
-
-
Zendaya Skips a 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Dress, Alas
Alas, she wasn't anywhere to be seen at the ceremony.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Mikey Madison Is a New-Era Hollywood Starlet on the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet
The actress surprised in a sweet Dior gown and a 115-year-old Tiffany necklace.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Halle Berry’s 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Dress Resembles the Chicest Broken Mirror
The star’s custom Christian Siriano dress can show you your reflection.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Emma Stone's 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Louis Vuitton Dress Showers Her With Iridescent Fish Scales
The actor slipped into a scaly Louis Vuitton gown to present an award at the 2025 Oscars.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Monica Barbaro's 2025 Oscars Dior Dress Channels Balletcore to Perfection
The actress went classic to celebrate her first nomination.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Margaret Qualley's Backless Chanel 2025 Oscars Dress Secretly Nods to 'The Substance'
The backward necklace is the cherry on top.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Selena Gomez's Custom Ralph Lauren Dress at the 2025 Oscars Shines Brighter Than Ever
The star adds yet another divine look to her style file.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Demi Moore's 2025 Oscars Armani Dress Brings Elisabeth Sparkle to Life
Her custom Amrani Privé creation was a high-shine triumph.
By Emma Childs Published