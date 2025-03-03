Kylie Jenner Sneaks Into the 2025 Oscars Ceremony Wearing a Custom Miu Miu Dress

Kylie Jenner skipped the 2025 Oscars red carpet in favor of sneaking into her seat next to Timothée Chalamet inside the ceremony. But she couldn't hide from the cameras very long in her show-stopping, lingerie-inspired dress.

Styled for the occasion by Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, the 27-year-old wore a custom Miu Miu dress to the 97th Annual Academy Awards on March 2. She hardly needed to accessorize the cut-out gown, which juxtaposed a beaded black push-up bra bodice with an ultra high-waisted silk column skirt. But she still added a sprinkling of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and pointy black heels for good measure.

As for her glam, Jenner's hair showcased a glossy brunette blowout with a deep side-part. Makeup artist Ariel Tejada topped off the ensemble with defined brows and nude-pink lipstick.

A photo of Kylie Jenner sitting next to Timothée Chalamet in a black gown with a bustier top and a high-waisted skirt.

Kylie Jenner sits next to Timothée Chalamet in a black gown with a bustier top and a high-waisted skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonight marks Jenner's first time attending the Oscars. That said, she did attend last year's Vanity Fair Oscars party solo while Chalamet was resting after his Dune: Part Two press tour. For the occasion, she ordered a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress cut from burgundy chainmail. The piece featured a plunging neckline, thin straps, rhinestone trim, and a white floral motif paying homage to Robert Mapplethorpe’s Flower photos. Although Jenner's gown was bespoke, a sheer version of it appeared in Sernin's Fall 2024 New York Fashion Week show.

A photo of Kylie Jenner attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a custom maroon gown from Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party in a custom maroon gown from Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She has, however, attended the Golden Globes twice as Chalamet's date. In January 2024, she snuck into the ceremony to support her beau, who was nominated in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture category for his role in Wonka. For their very public hard-launch, Jenner's stylists pulled a sheer black vintage gown from the Japanese designer Hanae Mori's 1998 Fall Winter Couture collection.

A photo of Kylie Jenner sitting with Chalamet in a lacy black long-sleeved gown at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Kylie Jenner sits with Chalamet in a lacy black long-sleeved gown at the 2024 Golden Globes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A photo of Jenner sporting a vintage gown from Hanae Mori's 1998 Fall Winter Couture collection for the occasion.

Jenner pulled a vintage gown from Hanae Mori's 1998 Fall Winter Couture collection for the occasion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A year later, Jenner accompanied Chalamet to the 2025 Golden Globes clad in a silver archival Versace chainmail dress last worn by Elizabeth Hurley when she was Hugh Grant's date to a CFDA Awards dinner in the late '90s. With a cowl neckline and beaded starfish embroidery, the backless design came from the Italian fashion house's Spring 1999 collection, but looked right at home on Jenner.

Kylie Jenner posing with Chalamet in a silver Versace chainmail dress.

Kylie Jenner poses with Chalamet in a silver Versace chainmail dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many consider Chalamet a likely winner in the Best Actor category at the 2025 Oscars, so Jenner may very well get to see her man accept one of the evening's biggest honors. But I think even Chalamet would agree that having Jenner on his arm means he's already won.

