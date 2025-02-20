Hailey Bieber Debuts a New Ring Honoring Baby Jack Blues With $1,980-Worth of Diamonds

Her mom-jewelry stack just got even shinier.

a composite image of hailey bieber leaving her rhode beauty launch party with a new ring for her baby jack blues bieber
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Wherever new mom Hailey Bieber goes, a diamond tribute to her firstborn, Jack Blues Bieber, tends to go with her. Her son is always on her mind and incorporated into her outfit: sometimes in the form of a bubbly "JBB" necklace (for at-home facials), or most recently, in the form of a brand-new initial diamond ring (for a Rhode pop-up launch).

Bieber and a close group of friends hit up the Los Angeles restaurant Funke on Feb. 18, followed by a trip to Rhode's latest pop-up store grand opening. From afar, the Rhode Beauty founder's latest collaboration with stylist Dani Michelle simply looked like a molten chocolate tribute to her latest Peptide Lip Treatment. She'd pulled a Ferragamo leather mini dress and matching sandals from the runway in a deep Hershey shade, then added semi-sheer tights to show off her on-theme sugar cookie pedicure.

Hailey Bieber wearing a fur coat and ferragamo dress

Hailey Bieber leaving the Los Angeles restaurant Funke before her Rhode pop-up party.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

This outfit put the emphasis on "rich" more than "mom"—until Mrs. Bieber gave her followers a closer look via Instagram. Holding up a tube of Rhode's recently-released lip contour, the mogul also flashed a closer look at her ring stack. The diamond-filled lineup included her giant engagement ring, as well as a fresh piece by luxury jewelry Isa Grutman. Perched on her middle finger, the new diamond ring displayed Jack Blues Bieber's initials—JBB—in white diamonds lined with gold.

a close up of Hailey Bieber wearing a new diamond ring

Upon closer inspection, Hailey Bieber added an Isa Grutman custom initial ring with "JBB" to her jewelry stack.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Custom Ring - Yellow Gold / 14k / 3
Isa Grutman Custom Ring - Yellow Gold / 14k / 3

As far as my research could tell, this is Hailey Bieber's first time commissioning Isa Grutman for a fully custom piece. (But if she wanted more tributes to Jack Blues at her fingertips, the designer also makes the same ring with pink sapphires and emeralds.) Bespoke diamonds in honor of the littlest Bieber, however, are as common as designer diaper bags in her wardrobe. After revealing a custom Alex Moss initial necklace last October, the mother of one also debuted a ring set with their birthstones in December.

Hailey Bieber has also tapped Isa Grutman to commemorate her journey into motherhood. Last September, she revealed a "Mom" diamond ring in the same font and setting as her new Jack Blues piece.

Hailey Bieber debuted a jbb initial necklace earlier this year

Last October, Bieber debuted a custom Alex Moss necklace with "JBB" initials.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Since celebrating Jack Blues Bieber's upcoming arrival last summer in a butter yellow Jacquemus naked dress, Hailey Bieber has leaned all the way into rich-mom styling. She's paired fur coats and The Row totes with the most expensive strollers money can buy; she's also still very much a fan of the Pilates Princess 'fit, topped with a Saint Laurent bomber or a preppy barn jacket. But it's her new diamond rings that confirm her commitment to elevated motherhood extends all the way from her head to her toes—and down to her fingertips.

