Hailey Bieber Debuts a New Ring Honoring Baby Jack Blues With $1,980-Worth of Diamonds
Her mom-jewelry stack just got even shinier.
Wherever new mom Hailey Bieber goes, a diamond tribute to her firstborn, Jack Blues Bieber, tends to go with her. Her son is always on her mind and incorporated into her outfit: sometimes in the form of a bubbly "JBB" necklace (for at-home facials), or most recently, in the form of a brand-new initial diamond ring (for a Rhode pop-up launch).
Bieber and a close group of friends hit up the Los Angeles restaurant Funke on Feb. 18, followed by a trip to Rhode's latest pop-up store grand opening. From afar, the Rhode Beauty founder's latest collaboration with stylist Dani Michelle simply looked like a molten chocolate tribute to her latest Peptide Lip Treatment. She'd pulled a Ferragamo leather mini dress and matching sandals from the runway in a deep Hershey shade, then added semi-sheer tights to show off her on-theme sugar cookie pedicure.
This outfit put the emphasis on "rich" more than "mom"—until Mrs. Bieber gave her followers a closer look via Instagram. Holding up a tube of Rhode's recently-released lip contour, the mogul also flashed a closer look at her ring stack. The diamond-filled lineup included her giant engagement ring, as well as a fresh piece by luxury jewelry Isa Grutman. Perched on her middle finger, the new diamond ring displayed Jack Blues Bieber's initials—JBB—in white diamonds lined with gold.
As far as my research could tell, this is Hailey Bieber's first time commissioning Isa Grutman for a fully custom piece. (But if she wanted more tributes to Jack Blues at her fingertips, the designer also makes the same ring with pink sapphires and emeralds.) Bespoke diamonds in honor of the littlest Bieber, however, are as common as designer diaper bags in her wardrobe. After revealing a custom Alex Moss initial necklace last October, the mother of one also debuted a ring set with their birthstones in December.
Hailey Bieber has also tapped Isa Grutman to commemorate her journey into motherhood. Last September, she revealed a "Mom" diamond ring in the same font and setting as her new Jack Blues piece.
Since celebrating Jack Blues Bieber's upcoming arrival last summer in a butter yellow Jacquemus naked dress, Hailey Bieber has leaned all the way into rich-mom styling. She's paired fur coats and The Row totes with the most expensive strollers money can buy; she's also still very much a fan of the Pilates Princess 'fit, topped with a Saint Laurent bomber or a preppy barn jacket. But it's her new diamond rings that confirm her commitment to elevated motherhood extends all the way from her head to her toes—and down to her fingertips.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
