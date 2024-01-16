As much as Hailey Bieber doesn’t shy away from experimenting with an unexpected ensemble—for example, a chainmail skirt to the beach or mesh flats to the office— she has a pretty consistent personal style. The Rhode founder leans on universal go-to’s but incorporates a slightly experimental, Hailey Bieber-y twist into every look. Her latest look is no exception: Over the weekend, Bieber wore an off-duty outfit that was the perfect encapsulation of her personal style: sporty, minimal with a twist, and very, very Los Angeles.

Since L.A. is finally starting to feel the winter chill, the 27-year-old traded her favorite black micro-mini skirt for a more weather-appropriate ensemble. To start, Bieber layered on a leather blazer from the esteemed and celebrity-adored fashion brand Khaite. Her blazer boasted an oversized fit (a go-to silhouette for Bieber) with a slightly cinched waist. Underneath her luxe leather jacket, she wore a cropped Loewe rugby shirt that called on Bieber’s penchant for sporty pieces with a relaxed, nonchalant vibe.

Typically, you'd expect Bieber to style her oversized blazer with a pair of equally as oversized denim bottoms, but not this time. Instead, she subverted our style expectations by opting for straight-leg jeans, a burgeoning denim trend that will continue to gain momentum throughout the year. (Let's make one thing clear, though: these aren't necessarily skinny jeans, more so just form-fitting, straighter-leg styles.)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Then there was the addition of accessories—a navy baseball cap and oval sunglasses—which paid homage to Princess Diana’s casual street style. Last but not least, she carried a slouchy tote from The Row and wore Bottega Veneta's ubiquitous drop earrings.

We guarantee you’ve spotted the A-lister in a similar outfit formula before, which demonstrates just how solid her style perspective is. Nothing says "I know myself and my fashion" better than having a recognizable outfit formula. And for Bieber, that looks like vintage-inspired items, lots of denim, a quiet-luxury brand, and a statement piece or two.

If Bieber’s West Coast winter look sparked inspiration, lucky for you, her outfit is incredibly easy to replicate. Start with your favorite pair of jeans and take a cue from Bieber by adding vintage-inspired pieces like a rugby shirt or baseball cap. The highlights of her look—her rugby shirt, denim, loafers, and blazer—are available to shop below.