This year's awards season has officially kicked off with the 2024 Golden Globes, and we fashion lovers at MC couldn't be more excited to see the stars grace the red carpet. One of the first stars to hit the carpet was Issa Rae, and boy, did she set the style expectations for the night high.

The actor, producer, entrepreneur, and MC November 2023 cover star took to the carpet in a bedazzled long-sleeve gown by Pamella Roland in a golden shade that made her glow. The radiant color proved to be unique on this year's red carpet as plenty of celebs opted for metallic silver, white, and red, so it's safe to say Rae's color choice paid off.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To accompany her look, Rae's makeup artist Joanna Simkin created a matching golden glow, and luckily for us, she revealed the exact products she used on her Instagram Stories. On Rae's eyes, Simkin used Charlotte Tilbury's Eyes To Mesmerize Cream Eyeshadow in shades "Chocolate Bronze" and "Star Gold," along with the brand's Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in "Bella Sofia" to create a soft bronzy eye look. To create Rae's "perfect naked nude combo," Simkin used Charlotte Tilbury's "Yes Honey" lipstick topped with the "Refresh Rose" Lip Bath.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rae spent 2023 booked and busy with roles in "American Fiction," "Barbie," and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," all of which were nominated for Golden Globes. Not only that, but Rae debuted her latest project, Viarae, a new line of Prosecco. Judging by Rae's winning look, we'll bet 2024 will prove just as significant of a year.