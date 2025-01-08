In 1995's Clueless, Cher Horowitz sends herself an overflowing bouquet of roses and candy. If the classic film got a 2024 reboot, she'd send herself J.Crew's collaboration with lingerie label Araks—and promptly stage an at-home Instagram photoshoot.

J.Crew tapped Araks, a brand whose intimates count Zoë Kravitz and Katie Holmes among its fans, to design its first collaboration of 2025. It's the perfect lineup for a February 14 treat, comprised of silky bralettes, decadent pajama sets, and celebrity-approved slip dresses. All twelve pieces retail for less than $200, and are available at J.Crew now.

(Image credit: J.Crew)

Under womenswear director Olympia Gayot, J.Crew has pursued several collaborations with editor-approved brands: silk specialist Anna October, color-wheel wizard Christopher John Rogers, scrunchie and sheer fabric expert Maryam Nassirzadeh. Arak's colorblock lingerie has more than insider approval to earn it a spot on this list. Founder Araks Yeramyan designed for J.Crew in the 1990s—so coming back to the brand for a partnership is a homecoming of sorts.

In a statement, the designer said she sees J.Crew's classic, easygoing ethos reflected in her comfortable unlined bralettes and shirting-inspired pajamas. "The pieces are both effortless and considered, chic without trying too hard," Yeramyan said.

(Image credit: J.Crew)

Araks X J.Crew Pajama Set in Cotton-Silk Voile Blend $278 at J.Crew

(Image credit: J.Crew)

Araks X J.Crew Mini Slip Dress in Crepe De Chine $165 at J.Crew

Whether you'd rather lounge in a matching cherry-red set or a sky-blue shirt and relaxed shorts, the overall feeling is the same. "They carry a quiet confidence," Yeramyan said, "the kind of ease that makes them as much a gift to yourself as to anyone else." And unlike flowers or chocolate, they'll last long after February 14.

Shop the J.Crew x Araks Lingerie Collab

Araks X J.Crew Midi Slip Dress in Crepe De Chine $138 at J.Crew

Araks X J.Crew Pajama Set in Cotton-Silk Voile Blend $158 at J.Crew

Araks X J.Crew Pajama Set in Viscose Twill $178 at J.Crew