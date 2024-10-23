A Surprise J.Crew x Christopher John Rogers Collaboration Gives Classic Fall Staples a Colorful Glow-Up
Finally, an alternative to basic black crewnecks and jeans.
Opening my inbox to find out that a J.Crew and Christopher John Rogers collaboration would arrive online today, Oct. 23, felt a little like walking into a shower of confetti at a surprise party. I didn't expect it, but my day is a lot more colorful on the other side.
Like its beloved mall neighbors Gap and Madewell, J.Crew has recently designed a range of affordable re-imaginings of insider-favorite fashion brands. Maryam Nassir Zadeh brought ruffled scrunchies and light, sheer summer layers, while Anna October offered elegant sequin dresses and patchwork slips. Christopher John Rogers's lineup of more than 30 pieces across J.Crew's women's and children's clothing sections is the most vibrant capsule yet. At the same time, it's also the most wearable.
Since debuting on the New York fashion scene in 2020—with a POV that always includes major volume, juxtaposing textures, and bright, saturated colors—Rogers has been one of the few brands every editor can agree on. Their shared take: It's refreshingly joyful and always good. He won the prestigious CFDA Emerging Designer Award the same year he launched, and then took home the American Womenswear Designer of the Year Award in 2021.
All the signatures that landed his pieces on fashion girls' wishlists and in the closets of influential women like Tracee Ellis Ross, Blake Lively, Adele, and Kerry Washington, are visible here: Cashmere sweater-and-skirt sets come in poppy shades of orange, navy, and green stripes, while tailored vests are either lined in navy sequins or cut from gold lamé. One mouth-watering outfit involves a glossy red trench coat, plus a matching bralette and pencil skirt. But this being a J.Crew collaboration, these Christopher John Rogers originals are more accessible than his runway collections. Sizes range from XXS–XXL, and most pieces are less than $200.
Olympia Gayot, director of womenswear at J.Crew, is one of Rogers' longtime admirers. "We worked closely with Christopher at every step, not just blending our creative influences, but also collaborating on styling, photography direction, and artistic inspiration. It was essential to balance our core brand codes with his bold, contemporary vision, resulting in a collection that feels fresh, distinctly Christopher, and yet unmistakably J.Crew," she said in a statement.
I recognized several of J.Crew's fall staples as I flipped through the lookbook—but they looked like the originals' fancier cousins with Rogers's approach to texture and color. The barn jacket trend feels less like a countryside utility and more like a city nightlife essential when it's re-done in shimmering gold. Ditto for cotton poplin shirt dresses coated in a geometric, rainbow-hued print, or office-appropriate pencil skirts updated in a bright cobalt blue and white or peony pink with red sequin trim.
The key, it seems to me, was keeping J.Crew's tried-and-true shapes while injecting Christopher John Roger's sense of playfulness and joy. Shoppers who haven't worn the designer before will know exactly how a tailored suit or a sequin midi dress will fit—but they'll also get a burst of color that's fit for fashion week street style. "The trust we built through our shared creative vision allowed us to take bold design risks—like oversized stripes, new shapes, and unexpected textures—that turned out even better than we imagined," Gayot said.
Gayot considers the J.Crew x Christopher John Rogers collaboration a chance for everyone to own a "piece of designer magic." Unboxing one of the cuddly striped cashmere sets or the vibrant waxed leather jacket is its own kind of magic trick: You see the brightly juxtaposing colors, and voilà—you're happy.
Shop the Entire J.Crew x Christopher John Rogers Collaboration
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
