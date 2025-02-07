J.Crew and Barbour's Barn Jacket Collaboration Is a Shortcut to London Cool-Girl Style
The countryside collaboration won't be in stock for long.
I have spent years trying to emulate the cool, effortless energy of a British fashion girl. Images of Kate Moss in her signature rain boots and slips have been a mainstay on my vision board since I was old enough to access a Pinterest account. Another Brit fashion favorite that found its way onto those boards? A waxed Barbour jacket.
It seems the minds at J.Crew have a similar penchant for cool-girl outerwear, because they just teamed up with Barbour to create the perfect barn jacket for anglophiles everywhere.
Superfans of either label will know that this isn’t the first time they’ve linked up. That first collaboration dropped in 2019. This time around, the American label asked the Brits at Barbour to put “their spin” on its iconic Barn Jacket.
J.Crew’s original iteration debuted in 1983 and remains a staple in working women’s wardrobes more than forty years later. So, why not give it a bit of an upgrade in 2025? The collaboration take is made from 100 percent waxed cotton—a Barbour signature—and is lined in the brand's classic tartan print. It comes in one inky olive green shade and in a unisex, boxy fit.
Classic barn jackets have slowly risen in popularity over the last several seasons to launch a bona fide trend for 2025. The style, known for its unisex appeal and preppy details, has already found fans in Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and fashion editors like. It's also a hero for transitional mornings and wet weather—and it's also the only jacket your closet is missing.
This is just the latest in a slew of in-demand collaborations between J.Crew and buzzy insider-favorite brands, including a dreamy lingerie collection with Araks and a bright (and unexpected) collaboration with New York based label (and Fashion Week darling) Christopher John Rogers.
You can shop the new, limited-edition barn jacket now on J.Crew’s website for $425. Or, keep scrolling to shop the rest of J.Crew’s best-in-class barn jackets. You can also shop a selection of coats from the British label directly on J.Crew's site. Whichever you choose, London cool-girl style is yours the moment you pull one on.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop J.Crew's Barn Jackets
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
European Royal Shocks With Wedding Just Weeks After Confirming New Relationship
The first royal wedding of 2025 is a surprising one.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Keke Palmer's Heart-Topped Naked Shoes Deserve Their Own Valentine
V-day goes runway.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Princess Charlotte Shows a Striking Similarity to Grandma Princess Diana in Viral TikTok
"Charlotte is the exact copy of her."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
J.Crew's New Arrivals Make Me Want to Ditch My Winter Layers
I'm dreaming of warmer weather.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I’m Shopping J.Crew’s Sale to Stock Up on Under-$200 Cashmere Finds
These luxe knits won't be in stock for long.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I’m Crafting a Cozy Winter Wardrobe With These Sale Finds From J.Crew
Not a single item exceeds $150.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
13 Shockingly Chic J.Crew Items I'd Happily Gift (or Unwrap)
They're all under $250!
By Nikki Ogunnaike Published
-
I Found the Coziest Can’t-Miss Under-$250 Cashmere Deals to Shop This Winter
Black Friday might be over, but you can still stock up on these under-$250 picks.
By Lauren Tappan Last updated
-
27 Expensive-Looking Jackets I’m Buying From the J.Crew Sale Before Black Friday
27 rich-looking finds under $350 to get your hands on before winter hits.
By Brooke Knappenberger Last updated
-
A Surprise J.Crew x Christopher John Rogers Collaboration Gives Classic Fall Staples a Colorful Glow-Up
Fall staples have never been so colorful.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Copy the Expensive-Looking Cardigan Trend With Sale Picks From Nordstrom, J.Crew, and Gap
Style a polished fall outfit with these luxe sweaters for as low as $27.
By Lauren Tappan Published