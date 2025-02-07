I have spent years trying to emulate the cool, effortless energy of a British fashion girl. Images of Kate Moss in her signature rain boots and slips have been a mainstay on my vision board since I was old enough to access a Pinterest account. Another Brit fashion favorite that found its way onto those boards? A waxed Barbour jacket.

It seems the minds at J.Crew have a similar penchant for cool-girl outerwear, because they just teamed up with Barbour to create the perfect barn jacket for anglophiles everywhere.

A look inside the J.Crew x Barbour design process. (Image credit: J.Crew)

Superfans of either label will know that this isn’t the first time they’ve linked up. That first collaboration dropped in 2019. This time around, the American label asked the Brits at Barbour to put “their spin” on its iconic Barn Jacket.

J.Crew’s original iteration debuted in 1983 and remains a staple in working women’s wardrobes more than forty years later. So, why not give it a bit of an upgrade in 2025? The collaboration take is made from 100 percent waxed cotton—a Barbour signature—and is lined in the brand's classic tartan print. It comes in one inky olive green shade and in a unisex, boxy fit.

Classic barn jackets have slowly risen in popularity over the last several seasons to launch a bona fide trend for 2025. The style, known for its unisex appeal and preppy details, has already found fans in Hailey Bieber , Dua Lipa, and fashion editors like. It's also a hero for transitional mornings and wet weather—and it's also the only jacket your closet is missing.

This is just the latest in a slew of in-demand collaborations between J.Crew and buzzy insider-favorite brands, including a dreamy lingerie collection with Araks and a bright (and unexpected) collaboration with New York based label (and Fashion Week darling) Christopher John Rogers.

You can shop the new, limited-edition barn jacket now on J.Crew’s website for $425. Or, keep scrolling to shop the rest of J.Crew’s best-in-class barn jackets. You can also shop a selection of coats from the British label directly on J.Crew's site. Whichever you choose, London cool-girl style is yours the moment you pull one on.

Shop J.Crew's Barn Jackets