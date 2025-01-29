J.Crew's New Arrivals Make Me Want to Ditch My Winter Layers

25 chic pieces that have me wishing for warmer weather.

Brooke Knappenberger
After spending so many weeks in heavy winter jackets and thick layers, I could use some fresh shopping inspiration. So, I’m scrolling through J.Crew's new arrivals to pull together a list of must-buy finds. I need to be prepared for warmer spring weather, and there’s no better time than the present to stock up.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it’s not surprising that nearly all of my picks came in a cherry red hue. If you’ve been considering trying the shade this season, why not do so with stylish ballet flats or a spring-ready trench coat? If that wasn't enough to excite you for the new season, J.Crew's new arrivals section is also filled with rich-looking closet staples that work now and later. Think: cozy sweaters, T-shirts, light jackets, and trendy denim.

The collection is downright massive, so keep scrolling to shop 25 of my curated picks. This list includes a little bit of everything, so you're bound to find a new go-to piece (or two).

J.Crew Brushed Cashmere Short-Sleeve Sweater-Polo
J.Crew Brushed Cashmere Short-Sleeve Sweater-Polo

A cozy cashmere sweater I can wear year-round is one that I want in my closet. I'm grabbing this pick in multiple colors.

J.Crew Stratus Side-Stripe Pant in Textured Satin
J.Crew Stratus Side-Stripe Pant in Textured Satin

Athleisure outfits have never been cooler, as proven by these pants. They feature a sporty stripe in a crinkled satin so they stay elevated.

J.Crew Cinched-Waist Sweater-Jacket

J.Crew Cinched-Waist Sweater-Jacket

This sweater could basically pass as a blazer, that's how elevated it is.

J.Crew Rain-or-Shine Trench
J.Crew Rain-or-Shine Trench

Sure, a camel trench coat will always be a classic, but you can't deny that this vinyl version is fun. Plus, it's in one of winter's trendiest colors: cherry red.

J.Crew Pintuck Dress in Stretch Knit Cotton Poplin
J.Crew Pintuck Dress in Stretch Knit Cotton Poplin

Remember the drop waist dress trend from last summer? Well, it's coming back this spring. Refresh your closet with this under-$100 find you can wear again and again.

J.Crew Lower-Rise Wide-Leg Jean in 1984 Rigid
J.Crew Lower-Rise Wide-Leg Jean in 1984 Rigid

Baggy jeans will continue their hot streak as a reigning denim trend in 2025, and this pair ticks every box—they have an elevated feel and a fit inspired by vintage denim.

J.Crew Collared Short-Sleeve Cardigan Sweater in Stripe
J.Crew Collared Short-Sleeve Cardigan Sweater in Stripe

When all you can be bothered to wear jeans and a T-shirt, try this knit instead. You'll find that the final effect is so much more chic.

J.Crew Pleated Knee-Length Skirt in Bow-Print Viscose Chiffon
J.Crew Pleated Knee-Length Skirt in Bow-Print Viscose Chiffon

With this bow-printed find, J.Crew keeps the coquette trend alive and well in 2025.

J.Crew Crisscross Stud Earrings
J.Crew Crisscross Stud Earrings

Big, '80s-inspired jewelry isn't going away anytime soon, so get your hands on this under-$50 pair to add some major glam to your looks.

J.Crew Marled Cashmere Sweater-Skirt
J.Crew Marled Cashmere Sweater-Skirt

I'm a sucker for a good matching set—they take the thought out of getting dressed. This skirt looks adorable paired with its matching polo top.

J.Crew Belted Sweater Shell in Merino Wool
J.Crew Belted Sweater Shell in Merino Wool

Who knew a belt could make such a big impact on a simple top? It's removable, too, so you get two looks in one.

J.Crew High-Rise Straight Jean in 1996 Semi-Stretch
J.Crew High-Rise Straight Jean in 1996 Semi-Stretch

Classic denim lovers, rejoice! Timeless styles like a high-waisted straight-leg silhouette are returning this year, so why not refresh your collection before spring?

J.Crew Perfect Raincoat

J.Crew Perfect Raincoat

Come spring, you'll need a chic rain jacket in your outerwear rotation. As the name suggests, this J.Crew pick is perfect: It has a water-resistant finish, a longer length, and a drawstring waist for added shape.

J.Crew Camp-Pocket Wide-Leg Pant
J.Crew Camp-Pocket Wide-Leg Pant

When in doubt, a white monochromatic outfit never fails. I'd pair these cool cargo with sweaters for now, and button-down shirts come spring.

J.Crew Ballet Dress with Chiffon Skirt
J.Crew Ballet Dress with Chiffon Skirt

I'm convinced this dress would look fabulous on anyone. The flowy silhouette is so dreamy that it would make for the perfect Valentine's Day outfit.

J.Crew Tweed Lady Jacket With Leather Trim
J.Crew Tweed Lady Jacket With Leather Trim

I've always been obsessed with J.Crew's Lady Jackets, but this all-black version is calling my name.

J.Crew New Soleil Pant in Linen
J.Crew New Soleil Pant in Linen

When spring finally arrives, these linen pants will be a staple in your wardrobe.

J.Crew Premium Rib Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt in Stripe
J.Crew Premium Rib Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt in Stripe

Elevated basics like this make a world of difference in your outfits. Whether you wear it with your favorite jeans or dress it up for the office, it's much more polished than your white T-shirt.

J.Crew Capri Pant in Stretch Ponte
J.Crew Capri Pant in Stretch Ponte

The capri pants trend isn't for anybody, but if you are on board, these feature a stretchy-yet-polished, supportive, and comfortable feel.

J.Crew Square-Toe Ballet Flats in Satin
J.Crew Square-Toe Ballet Flats in Satin

Ballet flats are not going away anytime soon, so if you're looking for a fresh take on the trend, I found them. I'm obsessed with the cool square toe on this pair, and the fun red shade makes them even better.

J.Crew Tie-Neck Button-Up Shirt in Leopard Crepe de Chine
J.Crew Tie-Neck Button-Up Shirt in Leopard Crepe de Chine

This tie-neck blouse is about as feminine as it gets. The leopard print may feel especially trendy right now, but rest assured, it's a print you can wear repeatedly.

J.Crew New Denim Trouser in 1996 Semi-Stretch
J.Crew New Denim Trouser in 1996 Semi-Stretch

With a trouser-like look, consider these your most elevated pair of jeans. You'll love their stretchy, broken-in comfort, too.

J.Crew New Winona Penny Loafers in Italian Spazzolato Leather
J.Crew New Winona Penny Loafers in Italian Spazzolato Leather

These are the kind of classic loafers you can keep in your closet for years. Their easy-going style pairs well with everything you own.

J.Crew Elena Puff-Sleeve Dress in Crepe de Chine
J.Crew Elena Puff-Sleeve Dress in Crepe de Chine

Say hello to your new every-occasion dress. With its breezy silhouette, you can easily style it up or down for the office, date night, brunch, vacation, or anything else on your agenda.

J.Crew Collection Calf Hair Jacket in Zebra Print

J.Crew Collection Calf Hair Jacket in Zebra Print

If I could drop my month's rent on this jacket, I would do it in a heartbeat. it's a luxe statement piece that would rake in compliments non-stop.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

