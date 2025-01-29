J.Crew's New Arrivals Make Me Want to Ditch My Winter Layers
25 chic pieces that have me wishing for warmer weather.
After spending so many weeks in heavy winter jackets and thick layers, I could use some fresh shopping inspiration. So, I’m scrolling through J.Crew's new arrivals to pull together a list of must-buy finds. I need to be prepared for warmer spring weather, and there’s no better time than the present to stock up.
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it’s not surprising that nearly all of my picks came in a cherry red hue. If you’ve been considering trying the shade this season, why not do so with stylish ballet flats or a spring-ready trench coat? If that wasn't enough to excite you for the new season, J.Crew's new arrivals section is also filled with rich-looking closet staples that work now and later. Think: cozy sweaters, T-shirts, light jackets, and trendy denim.
The collection is downright massive, so keep scrolling to shop 25 of my curated picks. This list includes a little bit of everything, so you're bound to find a new go-to piece (or two).
A cozy cashmere sweater I can wear year-round is one that I want in my closet. I'm grabbing this pick in multiple colors.
Athleisure outfits have never been cooler, as proven by these pants. They feature a sporty stripe in a crinkled satin so they stay elevated.
This sweater could basically pass as a blazer, that's how elevated it is.
Sure, a camel trench coat will always be a classic, but you can't deny that this vinyl version is fun. Plus, it's in one of winter's trendiest colors: cherry red.
Remember the drop waist dress trend from last summer? Well, it's coming back this spring. Refresh your closet with this under-$100 find you can wear again and again.
Baggy jeans will continue their hot streak as a reigning denim trend in 2025, and this pair ticks every box—they have an elevated feel and a fit inspired by vintage denim.
When all you can be bothered to wear jeans and a T-shirt, try this knit instead. You'll find that the final effect is so much more chic.
With this bow-printed find, J.Crew keeps the coquette trend alive and well in 2025.
Big, '80s-inspired jewelry isn't going away anytime soon, so get your hands on this under-$50 pair to add some major glam to your looks.
I'm a sucker for a good matching set—they take the thought out of getting dressed. This skirt looks adorable paired with its matching polo top.
Who knew a belt could make such a big impact on a simple top? It's removable, too, so you get two looks in one.
Classic denim lovers, rejoice! Timeless styles like a high-waisted straight-leg silhouette are returning this year, so why not refresh your collection before spring?
Come spring, you'll need a chic rain jacket in your outerwear rotation. As the name suggests, this J.Crew pick is perfect: It has a water-resistant finish, a longer length, and a drawstring waist for added shape.
When in doubt, a white monochromatic outfit never fails. I'd pair these cool cargo with sweaters for now, and button-down shirts come spring.
I'm convinced this dress would look fabulous on anyone. The flowy silhouette is so dreamy that it would make for the perfect Valentine's Day outfit.
I've always been obsessed with J.Crew's Lady Jackets, but this all-black version is calling my name.
When spring finally arrives, these linen pants will be a staple in your wardrobe.
Elevated basics like this make a world of difference in your outfits. Whether you wear it with your favorite jeans or dress it up for the office, it's much more polished than your white T-shirt.
The capri pants trend isn't for anybody, but if you are on board, these feature a stretchy-yet-polished, supportive, and comfortable feel.
Ballet flats are not going away anytime soon, so if you're looking for a fresh take on the trend, I found them. I'm obsessed with the cool square toe on this pair, and the fun red shade makes them even better.
This tie-neck blouse is about as feminine as it gets. The leopard print may feel especially trendy right now, but rest assured, it's a print you can wear repeatedly.
With a trouser-like look, consider these your most elevated pair of jeans. You'll love their stretchy, broken-in comfort, too.
These are the kind of classic loafers you can keep in your closet for years. Their easy-going style pairs well with everything you own.
Say hello to your new every-occasion dress. With its breezy silhouette, you can easily style it up or down for the office, date night, brunch, vacation, or anything else on your agenda.
If I could drop my month's rent on this jacket, I would do it in a heartbeat. it's a luxe statement piece that would rake in compliments non-stop.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Spring 2025's Pastels Are Reimagined for Something Fresher
These hues are redefining the season’s typical aesthetic.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Dua Lipa Goes Anti-Bridal in an Engagement LBD
She's bucking the all-white tradition.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Shops at The Row in New Balance Sneakers and a Perfect Black Coat
At this point, The Row should formally make her an ambassador.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
I’m Shopping J.Crew’s Sale to Stock Up on Under-$200 Cashmere Finds
These luxe knits won't be in stock for long.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I’m Crafting a Cozy Winter Wardrobe With These Sale Finds From J.Crew
Not a single item exceeds $150.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
13 Shockingly Chic J.Crew Items I'd Happily Gift (or Unwrap)
They're all under $250!
By Nikki Ogunnaike Published
-
I Found the Coziest Can’t-Miss Under-$250 Cashmere Deals to Shop This Winter
Black Friday might be over, but you can still stock up on these under-$250 picks.
By Lauren Tappan Last updated
-
27 Expensive-Looking Jackets I’m Buying From the J.Crew Sale Before Black Friday
27 rich-looking finds under $350 to get your hands on before winter hits.
By Brooke Knappenberger Last updated
-
A Surprise J.Crew x Christopher John Rogers Collaboration Gives Classic Fall Staples a Colorful Glow-Up
Fall staples have never been so colorful.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Copy the Expensive-Looking Cardigan Trend With Sale Picks From Nordstrom, J.Crew, and Gap
Style a polished fall outfit with these luxe sweaters for as low as $27.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
I Styled 9 Fall Outfits From On-Sale Finds at Madewell, J.Crew, and Everlane
All of the seasonal staples you need while staying on budget.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published