After spending so many weeks in heavy winter jackets and thick layers, I could use some fresh shopping inspiration. So, I’m scrolling through J.Crew's new arrivals to pull together a list of must-buy finds. I need to be prepared for warmer spring weather, and there’s no better time than the present to stock up.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it’s not surprising that nearly all of my picks came in a cherry red hue. If you’ve been considering trying the shade this season, why not do so with stylish ballet flats or a spring-ready trench coat ? If that wasn't enough to excite you for the new season, J.Crew's new arrivals section is also filled with rich-looking closet staples that work now and later. Think: cozy sweaters , T-shirts, light jackets , and trendy denim.

The collection is downright massive, so keep scrolling to shop 25 of my curated picks. This list includes a little bit of everything, so you're bound to find a new go-to piece (or two).

J.Crew Brushed Cashmere Short-Sleeve Sweater-Polo $138 at J.Crew A cozy cashmere sweater I can wear year-round is one that I want in my closet. I'm grabbing this pick in multiple colors.

J.Crew Stratus Side-Stripe Pant in Textured Satin $158 at J.Crew Athleisure outfits have never been cooler, as proven by these pants. They feature a sporty stripe in a crinkled satin so they stay elevated.

J.Crew Cinched-Waist Sweater-Jacket $198 at J.Crew This sweater could basically pass as a blazer, that's how elevated it is.

J.Crew Rain-or-Shine Trench $198 at J.Crew Sure, a camel trench coat will always be a classic, but you can't deny that this vinyl version is fun. Plus, it's in one of winter's trendiest colors: cherry red.

J.Crew Pintuck Dress in Stretch Knit Cotton Poplin $98 at J.Crew Remember the drop waist dress trend from last summer? Well, it's coming back this spring. Refresh your closet with this under-$100 find you can wear again and again.

J.Crew Lower-Rise Wide-Leg Jean in 1984 Rigid $148 at J.Crew Baggy jeans will continue their hot streak as a reigning denim trend in 2025, and this pair ticks every box—they have an elevated feel and a fit inspired by vintage denim.

J.Crew Collared Short-Sleeve Cardigan Sweater in Stripe $118 at J.Crew When all you can be bothered to wear jeans and a T-shirt, try this knit instead. You'll find that the final effect is so much more chic.

J.Crew Pleated Knee-Length Skirt in Bow-Print Viscose Chiffon $148 at J.Crew With this bow-printed find, J.Crew keeps the coquette trend alive and well in 2025.

J.Crew Crisscross Stud Earrings $35 at J.Crew Big, '80s-inspired jewelry isn't going away anytime soon, so get your hands on this under-$50 pair to add some major glam to your looks.

J.Crew Marled Cashmere Sweater-Skirt $168 at J.Crew I'm a sucker for a good matching set—they take the thought out of getting dressed. This skirt looks adorable paired with its matching polo top.

J.Crew Belted Sweater Shell in Merino Wool $80 at J.Crew Who knew a belt could make such a big impact on a simple top? It's removable, too, so you get two looks in one.

J.Crew High-Rise Straight Jean in 1996 Semi-Stretch $148 at J.Crew Classic denim lovers, rejoice! Timeless styles like a high-waisted straight-leg silhouette are returning this year, so why not refresh your collection before spring?

J.Crew Perfect Raincoat $148 at J.Crew Come spring, you'll need a chic rain jacket in your outerwear rotation. As the name suggests, this J.Crew pick is perfect: It has a water-resistant finish, a longer length, and a drawstring waist for added shape.

J.Crew Camp-Pocket Wide-Leg Pant $98 at J.Crew When in doubt, a white monochromatic outfit never fails. I'd pair these cool cargo with sweaters for now, and button-down shirts come spring.

J.Crew Ballet Dress with Chiffon Skirt $168 at J.Crew I'm convinced this dress would look fabulous on anyone. The flowy silhouette is so dreamy that it would make for the perfect Valentine's Day outfit.

J.Crew Tweed Lady Jacket With Leather Trim $298 at J.Crew I've always been obsessed with J.Crew's Lady Jackets, but this all-black version is calling my name.

J.Crew New Soleil Pant in Linen $98 at J.Crew When spring finally arrives, these linen pants will be a staple in your wardrobe.

J.Crew Premium Rib Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt in Stripe $70 at J.Crew Elevated basics like this make a world of difference in your outfits. Whether you wear it with your favorite jeans or dress it up for the office, it's much more polished than your white T-shirt.

J.Crew Capri Pant in Stretch Ponte $70 at J.Crew The capri pants trend isn't for anybody, but if you are on board, these feature a stretchy-yet-polished, supportive, and comfortable feel.

J.Crew Square-Toe Ballet Flats in Satin $148 at J.Crew Ballet flats are not going away anytime soon, so if you're looking for a fresh take on the trend, I found them. I'm obsessed with the cool square toe on this pair, and the fun red shade makes them even better.

J.Crew Tie-Neck Button-Up Shirt in Leopard Crepe de Chine $118 at J.Crew This tie-neck blouse is about as feminine as it gets. The leopard print may feel especially trendy right now, but rest assured, it's a print you can wear repeatedly.

J.Crew New Denim Trouser in 1996 Semi-Stretch $158 at J.Crew With a trouser-like look, consider these your most elevated pair of jeans. You'll love their stretchy, broken-in comfort, too.

J.Crew New Winona Penny Loafers in Italian Spazzolato Leather $198 at J.Crew These are the kind of classic loafers you can keep in your closet for years. Their easy-going style pairs well with everything you own.

J.Crew Elena Puff-Sleeve Dress in Crepe de Chine $178 at J.Crew Say hello to your new every-occasion dress. With its breezy silhouette, you can easily style it up or down for the office, date night, brunch, vacation, or anything else on your agenda.

J.Crew Collection Calf Hair Jacket in Zebra Print $1,350 at J.Crew If I could drop my month's rent on this jacket, I would do it in a heartbeat. it's a luxe statement piece that would rake in compliments non-stop.