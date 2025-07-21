Jennifer Garner's Pivot to the Fisherman Aesthetic Reels in $1,100 Celine Sandals
Get this woman a sailboat.
This season, Jennifer Garner's minimalist style has taken a nautical turn. The viral fisherman aesthetic seems to be the Golden Globe winner's blueprint, as she trades sneakers for boat shoes, leggings for dark-wash jeans, and cardigans for cable-knits. On July 20, she resumed her sailor uniform once again in summer whites, plus chunky designer sandals.
While out with her daughter, Violet Affleck, and her friends, Garner was all smiles before grabbing coffee at an L.A. café. The 13 Going On 30 actor looked boat-ready in a white polo shirt, adorned with subtle baby blue stripes. She tucked the short-sleeve top into matching high-waisted jeans, also in a stark white shade. Instead of her now-viral boat shoes, though, Garner slipped on $1,100 triple-strap slides from Celine. The tan "Tippi" platforms are an elevated antidote for dad sandals, complete with strapless backs, gold studs, and the atelier's signature Triomphe emblem atop each upper. Garner hasn't worn Birkenstocks since 2022, but these Celine shoes do the same trick.
The 53-year-old rarely goes anywhere without an extra-large tote in hand, but this time, oversize cat-eye sunglasses acted as her only accessory.
Garner has been a devoted Celine customer for decades, especially on the footwear front. The "Tippi Slides" have been in her closet since June 2024, when she debuted them in New York City. Similar to her latest look, she paired them with navy trousers, a striped T-shirt, and a rare Bottega Veneta shoulder bag.
Slowly but surely, Garner is embodying her character's polished beachwear in The Five Star Weekend, the forthcoming TV adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's best-selling novel. The romantic drama series is reportedly still in production, but at this rate, she'll look like a Nantucket native by the drop date.
