Hailey Bieber's Trench Coach and Bonnet Are an Antidote to the Chaos of Paris Couture Week
Alert the Bubbies.
It's Paris Couture Week and celebrities are out here doing the absolute most. Kylie Jenner is running around in vintage Alaïa, Dua Lipa's dressing for her engagement ring, and Meghan Thee Stallion has completely given up pants.
Hailey Bieber, meanwhile, has effectively excluded herself from this narrative. While her besties were galavanting around France, the model touched down in America's fashion hub, New York City. Living up to her title—as the "clean girl" poster child—Bieber was outfitted not in extravagant couture, but in commonplace basics including a knit bonnet
As an antidote to the flamboyance of PFW, Bieber chose an ankle-length Magda Butrym trench coat and matching taupe trousers (from The Row, obviously). She then paired her makeshift co-ord with a charcoal gray cardigan—this $150 style from Frankie's Bikinis, specifically.
With both Paris Couture Week and Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) in full swing, this week—this whole month, really—is all about upcoming fads. Bieber's look, however, was decidedly anti-trend.
Her accessories, too, were of the timeless variety. She reached for Hollywood's favorite The Row loafers and popped on the ultimate rich granny staple: a knit babushka. Bieber styled the scarf expertly, coordinating it with her gray sweater.
Though Bieber was photographed in NYC, her look felt more akin to something you'd see on the streets of CPHFW. Bonnets of all sorts have been trending in the fashion space, making particular headway with the Scandinavian crowd. Street style pics from this week's Denmark fashion shows look more like bridge night at the senior's center than a fashion week event (complimentary).
Bubbie would be so proud.
Shop Bubbie-Inspired Basics à la Hailey Bieber
