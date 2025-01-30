Hailey Bieber's Trench Coach and Bonnet Are an Antidote to the Chaos of Paris Couture Week

Alert the Bubbies.

Hailey Bieber seen in Union Square on January 29, 2025 in New York City wearing a khaki trench coat and gray knit bonnet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

It's Paris Couture Week and celebrities are out here doing the absolute most. Kylie Jenner is running around in vintage Alaïa, Dua Lipa's dressing for her engagement ring, and Meghan Thee Stallion has completely given up pants.

Hailey Bieber, meanwhile, has effectively excluded herself from this narrative. While her besties were galavanting around France, the model touched down in America's fashion hub, New York City. Living up to her title—as the "clean girl" poster child—Bieber was outfitted not in extravagant couture, but in commonplace basics including a knit bonnet

As an antidote to the flamboyance of PFW, Bieber chose an ankle-length Magda Butrym trench coat and matching taupe trousers (from The Row, obviously). She then paired her makeshift co-ord with a charcoal gray cardigan—this $150 style from Frankie's Bikinis, specifically.

Hailey Bieber wears a trench coat and matching trousers while out in NYC.

Hailey Bieber wears a trench coat and matching trousers while out in NYC.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dudley Knit Cardigan - Rain Cloud
Frankies Bikinis Dudley Knit Cardigan

With both Paris Couture Week and Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) in full swing, this week—this whole month, really—is all about upcoming fads. Bieber's look, however, was decidedly anti-trend.

Her accessories, too, were of the timeless variety. She reached for Hollywood's favorite The Row loafers and popped on the ultimate rich granny staple: a knit babushka. Bieber styled the scarf expertly, coordinating it with her gray sweater.

She styled the basics with a gray bonnet and loafers.

She styled the basics with a gray bonnet and loafers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Awar Flat Loafer in Leather
The Row Awar Flat Loafer

Though Bieber was photographed in NYC, her look felt more akin to something you'd see on the streets of CPHFW. Bonnets of all sorts have been trending in the fashion space, making particular headway with the Scandinavian crowd. Street style pics from this week's Denmark fashion shows look more like bridge night at the senior's center than a fashion week event (complimentary).

Copenhagen Fashion Week attendees wear matching knit bonnets to the Autumn/Winter 2025 shows.

Copenhagen Fashion Week attendees wear matching knit bonnets to the Autumn/Winter 2025 shows.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another CPHFW guest styles hers with a fringe jacket and Chanel bag.

Another CPHFW guest styles hers with a fringe jacket and Chanel bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bubbie would be so proud.

Shop Bubbie-Inspired Basics à la Hailey Bieber

Cashmere

Maison Cashmere Cashmere "Bandana" Scarf

Classic Trench Coat - Champagne
St. Agni Classic Trench Coat

Crochet Cap
The Series Crochet Cap

Mel Pleated Tan Pants-Bestseller
Pixie Market Mel Pleated Tan Pants

Derlin Sweater
ASTR the Label Derlin Sweater

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

