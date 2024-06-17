For a day-date in New York City on Monday, June 17, Jennifer Lawrence is putting a twist on the Mary Janes trend—literally.

Meeting up with her husband, gallerist Cooke Maroney, Lawrence switched up her usual rich mom style by stepping into what appear to be Alaïa Mary Janes. Instead of a traditional, single-strap design—like versions sold at Lawrence-approved brands including The Row—the actress's pair has two criss-crossing leather straps with a side buckle. They're like a punk alternative to a lace-up pointe shoe: edgy, but still a little demure.

Heading to lunch in Manhattan on Monday, June 17, Jennifer Lawrence wore a pair of Mary Janes with twisted, criss-crossing straps. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Alaïa Black Criss Cross Ballerina Flats $1,050 at SSENSE

Oroton Haven Zip Leather Shoulder Bag $395 at Bergdorf Goodman

Within the outfit, Lawrence tried a classic styling trick: matching her twisted Mary Janes to her bag. (In this case, a tiny leather top-handle that has yet to be ID'd.) Her apparel veered relaxed and a little moody, thanks to an oversize burgundy button-down—summer's easiest shirt trend endorsed by Selena Gomez this week—and a pleated skirt with a wallpaper-like print. Forget a traditional summertime color palette: Lawrence showed that even the hottest days can mesh with a fall-forward color scheme.

Criss-crossing Mary Jane ballet flats are a new style for Lawrence. So far, she's spent most of the summer in another shoe trend with insider appeal: mesh flats. Pairs from The Row and Alaïa have been her top choice everywhere from the streets of New York City to the airport en route to Dior's Cruise fashion show in Scotland.

While the No Hard Feelings star is stepping out of her usual footwear, she's also nodding to a potential It-shoe trend in the making. Hybrid flats that are a cross between Mary Janes and leather ballerinas are starting to get some play in international street style, through brands as varied as Bally (the luxury runway version) and Vagabond (a more affordable, but still celebrity-approved, brand).

Mary Janes with criss-crossing straps like Lawrence's have started appearing in street style from New York City (where Lawrence lives) to Germany (pictured above). (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Jennifer Lawrence wears a shoe trend once, there's a strong chance she'll wear it again. The actress loves to outfit (and accessory) repeat. Trust that her twisted Mary Janes will make more cameos in her street style before the summer is over—and maybe, they'll inspire you to shop a pair.

Shop Mary Janes Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

COS Buckled Ballet Flats Visit Site

Bally Ballyrina Criss Cross Ballet Flats $820 at Bloomingdale's