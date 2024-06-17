For a day-date in New York City on Monday, June 17, Jennifer Lawrence is putting a twist on the Mary Janes trend—literally.
Meeting up with her husband, gallerist Cooke Maroney, Lawrence switched up her usual rich mom style by stepping into what appear to be Alaïa Mary Janes. Instead of a traditional, single-strap design—like versions sold at Lawrence-approved brands including The Row—the actress's pair has two criss-crossing leather straps with a side buckle. They're like a punk alternative to a lace-up pointe shoe: edgy, but still a little demure.
Within the outfit, Lawrence tried a classic styling trick: matching her twisted Mary Janes to her bag. (In this case, a tiny leather top-handle that has yet to be ID'd.) Her apparel veered relaxed and a little moody, thanks to an oversize burgundy button-down—summer's easiest shirt trend endorsed by Selena Gomez this week—and a pleated skirt with a wallpaper-like print. Forget a traditional summertime color palette: Lawrence showed that even the hottest days can mesh with a fall-forward color scheme.
Criss-crossing Mary Jane ballet flats are a new style for Lawrence. So far, she's spent most of the summer in another shoe trend with insider appeal: mesh flats. Pairs from The Row and Alaïa have been her top choice everywhere from the streets of New York City to the airport en route to Dior's Cruise fashion show in Scotland.
While the No Hard Feelings star is stepping out of her usual footwear, she's also nodding to a potential It-shoe trend in the making. Hybrid flats that are a cross between Mary Janes and leather ballerinas are starting to get some play in international street style, through brands as varied as Bally (the luxury runway version) and Vagabond (a more affordable, but still celebrity-approved, brand).
When Jennifer Lawrence wears a shoe trend once, there's a strong chance she'll wear it again. The actress loves to outfit (and accessory) repeat. Trust that her twisted Mary Janes will make more cameos in her street style before the summer is over—and maybe, they'll inspire you to shop a pair.
Shop Mary Janes Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
