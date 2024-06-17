The University of High-Low Celebrity Styling has a new graduate in Selena Gomez.

Rare Beauty's founder went to dinner with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, on June 16 in an outfit mixing summer's easiest shirt trend with two accessories on opposite ends of the fashion spectrum. Alongside her extra-oversize "boyfriend" shirt by Alexander Wang—a street style staple as temperatures rise and outfits get more relaxed—she wore under-$100 Zara sandals and a $3,200 Saint Laurent bag. Straight-leg black pants completed the business-meets-casual-date-night look.

Gomez's exact sandals are already sold out, but the retailer has plenty of similar styles in stock. Her shiny Saint Laurent bag, however, is available to anyone else ready for a high-low moment of their own.

Selena Gomez paired summer's button-down, pajama shirt trend with black pants and strappy Zara sandals. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Alexander Wang Logo-Appliqué Striped Boyfriend Shirt $236 at Farfetch

Saint Laurent Le Anne Marie Large Vinyl Shoulder Bag $3,200 at Bergdorf Goodman

Menswear shirting isn't usually a staple in Selena Gomez's off-duty wardrobe. It is, however, a staple for editors curating their summer work outfits and the majority of TikTok proper. From insider-favorite labels like Frankie Shop and Staud to runway collections at Loewe, Bottega, and more, extra-large shirts with Risky Business DNA are being re-affirmed as a closet classic. They have an undone, just-out-of-bed energy fit for summer—especially when they're paired with coordinating shorts in breathable cotton poplin. Gomez decided to skip the matching set route and style hers up with straight-leg pants instead.

Working an affordable Zara sandal and a stately Saint Laurent bag into the same outfit isn't out of the norm for celebrities. (See: Jennifer Lopez and her extensive repertoire of designer bags paired back to casual outfits.) It is a break from Gomez's recent style streak. She started working with stylist Erin Walsh, who also helps clients like Anne Hathaway look their red carpet best, in the past few months and has mostly been photographed in outfits that dial up a sense of Old Hollywood glamour. Take the Cannes Film Festival for example, where Gomez changed from a dress reviving the peplum trend into a custom Saint Laurent gown for the red carpet (with more custom by Oscar de La Renta in between).

Selena Gomez has worked with stylist Erin Walsh on a range of romantic looks for her public appearances, like this off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta dress (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez has also dabbled in color trends like Barbie pink—at least, while she's in character for Only Murders in the Building. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez has also shown her more colorful side in recent weeks, changing between two color trends—Barbie pink and slate blue—on the set of Only Murders in the Building. But it's Gomez's twist on summer's easy shirt trend that's the most replicable. Grab an extra-oversize button-down, a slinky kitten heel, and a black pant, and you're set to spend summer as comfortably as Gomez did for her recent date night. Just don't forget the red Rare beauty lipstick while you're at it.

