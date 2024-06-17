Selena Gomez Pairs Summer's Easiest Shirt Trend With Under-$100 Zara Sandals and a $3,200 Bag

Even a beauty mogul loves a high-low moment.

Selena Gomez on a date with benny blanco wearing an oversize Alexander Wang button-down and zara and Saint Laurent accessories
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Halie LeSavage
By
published

The University of High-Low Celebrity Styling has a new graduate in Selena Gomez.

Rare Beauty's founder went to dinner with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, on June 16 in an outfit mixing summer's easiest shirt trend with two accessories on opposite ends of the fashion spectrum. Alongside her extra-oversize "boyfriend" shirt by Alexander Wang—a street style staple as temperatures rise and outfits get more relaxed—she wore under-$100 Zara sandals and a $3,200 Saint Laurent bag. Straight-leg black pants completed the business-meets-casual-date-night look.

Gomez's exact sandals are already sold out, but the retailer has plenty of similar styles in stock. Her shiny Saint Laurent bag, however, is available to anyone else ready for a high-low moment of their own.

Selena Gomez wearing a stripe button down shirt with black jeans and Zara sandals while out to dinner in Los Angeles

Selena Gomez paired summer's button-down, pajama shirt trend with black pants and strappy Zara sandals.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Zara Tied Strappy Sandals
Zara Tied Strappy Sandals

Logo-Appliqué Striped Boyfriend Shirt
Alexander Wang Logo-Appliqué Striped Boyfriend Shirt

Ponte High-Waist Straight Pants
Theory Ponte High-Waist Straight Pants

Le Anne Marie Large Vinyl Shoulder Bag
Saint Laurent Le Anne Marie Large Vinyl Shoulder Bag

Menswear shirting isn't usually a staple in Selena Gomez's off-duty wardrobe. It is, however, a staple for editors curating their summer work outfits and the majority of TikTok proper. From insider-favorite labels like Frankie Shop and Staud to runway collections at Loewe, Bottega, and more, extra-large shirts with Risky Business DNA are being re-affirmed as a closet classic. They have an undone, just-out-of-bed energy fit for summer—especially when they're paired with coordinating shorts in breathable cotton poplin. Gomez decided to skip the matching set route and style hers up with straight-leg pants instead.

Working an affordable Zara sandal and a stately Saint Laurent bag into the same outfit isn't out of the norm for celebrities. (See: Jennifer Lopez and her extensive repertoire of designer bags paired back to casual outfits.) It is a break from Gomez's recent style streak. She started working with stylist Erin Walsh, who also helps clients like Anne Hathaway look their red carpet best, in the past few months and has mostly been photographed in outfits that dial up a sense of Old Hollywood glamour. Take the Cannes Film Festival for example, where Gomez changed from a dress reviving the peplum trend into a custom Saint Laurent gown for the red carpet (with more custom by Oscar de La Renta in between).

Selena Gomez wearing Oscar de la Renta at Cannes

Selena Gomez has worked with stylist Erin Walsh on a range of romantic looks for her public appearances, like this off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez wearing a hot pink dress by Rebecca Valance with Uggs while walking in New York City

Gomez has also dabbled in color trends like Barbie pink—at least, while she's in character for Only Murders in the Building.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez has also shown her more colorful side in recent weeks, changing between two color trends—Barbie pink and slate blue—on the set of Only Murders in the Building. But it's Gomez's twist on summer's easy shirt trend that's the most replicable. Grab an extra-oversize button-down, a slinky kitten heel, and a black pant, and you're set to spend summer as comfortably as Gomez did for her recent date night. Just don't forget the red Rare beauty lipstick while you're at it.

Shop Easy Shirts and Heels Inspired by Selena Gomez

Kelly Striped Cotton-Blend Poplin Shirt
Staud Kelly Striped Cotton-Blend Poplin Shirt

Split Mignon Multi-Strap Heel
Tory Burch Split Mignon Multi-Strap Heel

Oversize Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Mango Oversize Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt

Fifi Sandal
Intentionally Blank Fifi Sandal

Yorke Shirt
Nili Lotan Yorke Shirt

Heloise Slingback Sandal
Schutz Heloise Slingback Sandal

Topics
Selena Gomez
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸