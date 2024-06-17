The University of High-Low Celebrity Styling has a new graduate in Selena Gomez.
Rare Beauty's founder went to dinner with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, on June 16 in an outfit mixing summer's easiest shirt trend with two accessories on opposite ends of the fashion spectrum. Alongside her extra-oversize "boyfriend" shirt by Alexander Wang—a street style staple as temperatures rise and outfits get more relaxed—she wore under-$100 Zara sandals and a $3,200 Saint Laurent bag. Straight-leg black pants completed the business-meets-casual-date-night look.
Gomez's exact sandals are already sold out, but the retailer has plenty of similar styles in stock. Her shiny Saint Laurent bag, however, is available to anyone else ready for a high-low moment of their own.
Menswear shirting isn't usually a staple in Selena Gomez's off-duty wardrobe. It is, however, a staple for editors curating their summer work outfits and the majority of TikTok proper. From insider-favorite labels like Frankie Shop and Staud to runway collections at Loewe, Bottega, and more, extra-large shirts with Risky Business DNA are being re-affirmed as a closet classic. They have an undone, just-out-of-bed energy fit for summer—especially when they're paired with coordinating shorts in breathable cotton poplin. Gomez decided to skip the matching set route and style hers up with straight-leg pants instead.
Working an affordable Zara sandal and a stately Saint Laurent bag into the same outfit isn't out of the norm for celebrities. (See: Jennifer Lopez and her extensive repertoire of designer bags paired back to casual outfits.) It is a break from Gomez's recent style streak. She started working with stylist Erin Walsh, who also helps clients like Anne Hathaway look their red carpet best, in the past few months and has mostly been photographed in outfits that dial up a sense of Old Hollywood glamour. Take the Cannes Film Festival for example, where Gomez changed from a dress reviving the peplum trend into a custom Saint Laurent gown for the red carpet (with more custom by Oscar de La Renta in between).
Gomez has also shown her more colorful side in recent weeks, changing between two color trends—Barbie pink and slate blue—on the set of Only Murders in the Building. But it's Gomez's twist on summer's easy shirt trend that's the most replicable. Grab an extra-oversize button-down, a slinky kitten heel, and a black pant, and you're set to spend summer as comfortably as Gomez did for her recent date night. Just don't forget the red Rare beauty lipstick while you're at it.
Shop Easy Shirts and Heels Inspired by Selena Gomez
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Princess Kate Reportedly Chose Her Trooping the Colour Outfit to Deflect Attention Away from Herself, and the Reason Is Poignant
Her appearance at Saturday’s event “had been the subject of top secret planning for several weeks.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
A Key Decision Made by King Charles at Trooping the Colour Shows That He Views His Daughter-in-Law Princess Kate As His Equal, Expert Says
The King was “brought close to tears” Saturday, which marked a return to public life for Kate after six months away.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Insiders Are Flocking to This Retailer to Save on Summer Essentials
Sponsor Content Created With Walmart
By Natalie Gray Herder Published
-
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Celebrate Jolie's First Tonys Win in Matching Outfits
They're just the latest pair to coordinate on the carpet.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate Tackle Mother-Daughter Matching Their Way at Trooping the Colour
It's a meaningful moment for the family.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Nicole Kidman's Custom Nude Gown Pushes Naked Dressing to Its Limit
"Edginess is something I don't shy away from."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Breezy Linen Suit for Lunch With Violet Affleck Is the Definition of Business Casual
She wore the relaxed two-piece for lunch with Violet Affleck.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Serena Williams Is a Modern Marilyn Monroe in a Soft Pink Corset Dress
From the blonde curls to the corseted dress.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Anne Hathaway Dresses Up a Pajama Set With Mesh Flats and a Birkin Bag
It's not only because of the bag.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's White Linen Pants and Fisherman Sandals Are a Vacation Vision
Vacation staples are the same however you're spending the summer.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Is Wearing the Under-$100 French Girl Basics Brand Insiders Love
Meet Cou Cou Intimates, the label taking over celebrities' closets.
By Julia Marzovilla Published