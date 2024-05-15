Jennifer Lopez's definition of "dressing down" has always been a little more over-the-top than average. But the singer took everyone by surprise on Tuesday, May 14, with a casual outfit that was missing any sign of her loud luxury signatures.

House hunting in Los Angeles, J.Lo dressed in baggy white sweatpants and a pair of Allbirds sneakers—without a color-coordinating Birkin bag to go with it.

Jennifer Lopez exits a real estate showing on Tuesday, May 14, wearing an all-white sweatsuit and Allbirds sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

J.Lo being J.Lo, her sweats were a little more advanced than a typical crewneck and coordinating pants. Her sweater was extra-oversize and worn off one shoulder, with an intentionally distressed hem. (Credits for her exact loungewear haven't been identified quite yet.) She also wore two of her most-repeated accessories: a pair of Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and tinted octagonal sunglasses by Chloé.

While Lopez didn't carry a handbag, she did stick to a range of her other usual accessories. Those included a pair of Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and octagonal Chloé sunglasses. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What's surprising about the outfit is its accessory omission. Whether she's wearing wide puddle jeans or another monochromatic sweatsuit, J.Lo almost always carries a rare Birkin bag with a shade to complement the rest of her look. (And her collection is impressive: J.Lo's bags are often appraised to fetch up to $100,000 on the luxury resale market.) She even put this template into practice with her same Allbirds and sweatpants, heading out of her New York City apartment in April with a creamy white Birkin to match her loungewear and sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez previously wore an all-white outfit with the same Allbirds sneakers in April. But that time, she paired the look with her Himalayan Birkin bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Maybe after hosting the 2024 Met Gala in glimmering Schiaparelli couture and handling business in Paris with flared jeans and a Birkin bag, maybe J.Lo wanted a day off from the loud luxury circuit. But know that she'll be back in her most glamorous form soon: Jennifer Lopez is preparing for her "This Is Me...Now" tour, which kicks off on June 26, 2024 and will have a range of impressive costumes to go with it.