Jennifer Lopez's definition of "dressing down" has always been a little more over-the-top than average. But the singer took everyone by surprise on Tuesday, May 14, with a casual outfit that was missing any sign of her loud luxury signatures.
House hunting in Los Angeles, J.Lo dressed in baggy white sweatpants and a pair of Allbirds sneakers—without a color-coordinating Birkin bag to go with it.
J.Lo being J.Lo, her sweats were a little more advanced than a typical crewneck and coordinating pants. Her sweater was extra-oversize and worn off one shoulder, with an intentionally distressed hem. (Credits for her exact loungewear haven't been identified quite yet.) She also wore two of her most-repeated accessories: a pair of Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and tinted octagonal sunglasses by Chloé.
What's surprising about the outfit is its accessory omission. Whether she's wearing wide puddle jeans or another monochromatic sweatsuit, J.Lo almost always carries a rare Birkin bag with a shade to complement the rest of her look. (And her collection is impressive: J.Lo's bags are often appraised to fetch up to $100,000 on the luxury resale market.) She even put this template into practice with her same Allbirds and sweatpants, heading out of her New York City apartment in April with a creamy white Birkin to match her loungewear and sneakers.
Maybe after hosting the 2024 Met Gala in glimmering Schiaparelli couture and handling business in Paris with flared jeans and a Birkin bag, maybe J.Lo wanted a day off from the loud luxury circuit. But know that she'll be back in her most glamorous form soon: Jennifer Lopez is preparing for her "This Is Me...Now" tour, which kicks off on June 26, 2024 and will have a range of impressive costumes to go with it.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
