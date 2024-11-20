Jennifer Lopez Styles the Birkin of Winter Puffer Vests With Sweatpants and Designer Combat Boots

This outfit is a winter wonderland in its own right.

Jennifer Lopez wears a puffer vest over a sweatshirt with sweatpants and combat boots
With a collection of Birkin bags that could put a luxury auction house to shame, it's no secret that Jennifer Lopez appreciates the finer things in every single category of clothing. I've watched J.Lo track down the most luxuriously intentionally dirty jeans, turn the red carpet standard naked dress into an opulent breakup era staple, and most recently, uncover a version of the humble winter puffer vest that puts Silicon Valley's favorites to shame.

On a recent walk in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez layered several winter basics—a cropped puffer vest, a cashmere scarf, gray sweatpants, and combat boots—into a snowflake monochrome outfit. Correction: They only looked like winter basics. Lopez's creamy, cropped puffer vest actually came from Brunello Cucinelli, a quiet luxury purveyor favored by the Hollywood elite and the Roys of Succession fame. Her version is long sold-out, but the most comparable ones on the market ring up for at least $3,000.

Jennifer Lopez walks from her car wearing sweatpants with Brunello puffer vest and combat boots

Jennifer Lopez took a walk in Los Angeles in the Birkin of winter puffer vests, a fluffy piece by Brunello Cucinelli.

Brunello Cucinelli Lightweight Matte Nylon Down Vest
Brunello Cucinelli Lightweight Matte Nylon Down Vest

The rest of Lopez's Hallmark Christmas special outfit came with equally luxurious tags. Both her striped scarf and her suede combat boots also came from Brunello Cucinelli. As for the sweatsuit she layered underneath, credits weren't quite available at press time. Knowing Lopez, there's a strong chance they came from one of her favorite athleisure brands, like Joah Brown.

Bead-Embellished Suede Ankle Boots
Brunello Cucinelli Bead-Embellished Suede Ankle Boots

Oversized Jogger
Joah Brown Oversized Jogger

With Jennifer Lopez's endorsement, puffer vests suddenly have a chance to usurp this season's major winter coat trends as fashion's outerwear of choice. She styled her version just like she styled her recent red carpet gowns: alongside long, flowing waves, a glossy manicure, and a whole lot of confidence. Suddenly, this piece feels a lot more like a luxury staple than a bulky piece of outerwear. Of course, the message would have really gotten across had she perched her white Himalayan Birkin on her arm.

