Jennifer Lopez Styles the Birkin of Winter Puffer Vests With Sweatpants and Designer Combat Boots
This outfit is a winter wonderland in its own right.
With a collection of Birkin bags that could put a luxury auction house to shame, it's no secret that Jennifer Lopez appreciates the finer things in every single category of clothing. I've watched J.Lo track down the most luxuriously intentionally dirty jeans, turn the red carpet standard naked dress into an opulent breakup era staple, and most recently, uncover a version of the humble winter puffer vest that puts Silicon Valley's favorites to shame.
On a recent walk in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez layered several winter basics—a cropped puffer vest, a cashmere scarf, gray sweatpants, and combat boots—into a snowflake monochrome outfit. Correction: They only looked like winter basics. Lopez's creamy, cropped puffer vest actually came from Brunello Cucinelli, a quiet luxury purveyor favored by the Hollywood elite and the Roys of Succession fame. Her version is long sold-out, but the most comparable ones on the market ring up for at least $3,000.
The rest of Lopez's Hallmark Christmas special outfit came with equally luxurious tags. Both her striped scarf and her suede combat boots also came from Brunello Cucinelli. As for the sweatsuit she layered underneath, credits weren't quite available at press time. Knowing Lopez, there's a strong chance they came from one of her favorite athleisure brands, like Joah Brown.
With Jennifer Lopez's endorsement, puffer vests suddenly have a chance to usurp this season's major winter coat trends as fashion's outerwear of choice. She styled her version just like she styled her recent red carpet gowns: alongside long, flowing waves, a glossy manicure, and a whole lot of confidence. Suddenly, this piece feels a lot more like a luxury staple than a bulky piece of outerwear. Of course, the message would have really gotten across had she perched her white Himalayan Birkin on her arm.
Shop Puffer Vests Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
