The 7 Athleisure Brands Jennifer Lopez Can't Stop Wearing
When she trades a Birkin for everyday basics, you can bet these are the activewear pieces she's wearing.
While she might be best known for her high-glam red carpet looks, Jennifer Lopez is a bonafide street style star. Even on her most casual days off, Lopez’s slew of cozy athleisure favorites—like matching sweat suits, patterned leggings, and chunky sneakers—is lust-worthy in its own right. And because she tends to wear the same pieces on a consistent rotation, we did some digging and found Lopez’s favorite athleisure brands.
The singer often relies on bright pieces and in-your-face silhouettes from brands like Les Tien and Beyond Yoga, which she perfectly styles with more low-key accessories from Ugg and Air Jordan. But of course, not even her most relaxed Free People matching sets are ever actually chill—this is the same woman who carries a Birkin bag to the gym, after all. And yes, she even has a few black leggings in her rotation, all of which hail from celebrity-favorite designer Alo.
Ahead, I've rounded up her favorite brands and found the exact pieces that Lopez has been spotted in lately, so you can snag a bit of her maximalist style. Keep scrolling for some serious gym outfit inspiration alongside a few adorable sports bras and leggings that are officially Lopez-approved.
Alo
J.Lo doesn't often wear black leggings, but she wears Alo's famous Airlift Leggings when she does. Also a favorite of celebs like Laura Harrier, Olivia Wilde, and Jennifer Garner, they're designed for the most intense workouts with maximum compression and a lightweight feel. They have major street-style appeal outside the gym thanks to their subtly shiny finish. Lopez is also a fan of the brand's sports bras—she even showed off her intense workout routine on Instagram wearing the strappy Lavish Bra.
Free People
Free People is known for its bohemian-inspired, easy-going collection, and it's clearly a vibe Lopez loves. She's been spotted in the To The Sky Parachute Pants on numerous outings while vacationing in the Hamptons. On one occasion, she paired the airy pants with a tie-dye Gucci top and matching bag. On another, she wore them with a blanket-like cardigan to the gym. The singer is also a fan of the brand's ultra-cozy tops like the We The Free Camdon Sweatshirt, which she owns in several colors, and the We The Free Buttercup Thermal.
Les Tien
Lopez always looks cool and comfortable in her all-loungewear looks, and I'm willing to bet it's because of her Les Tien sweatpants. The Los Angeles-based brand is all about delivering refined basics. In true Lopez style, she often coordinates her sweatpants with white sneakers.
Nike Air Jordan
Lopez likes to keep her loungewear color-coordinated from head to toe—right down to the sneakers. The star has a vast footwear collection of Jordans, alternating between high-top and low-top styles and shades. The result is always elevated, comfortable, and undeniably cool.
Beyond Yoga
J.Lo often pairs bright, glittery leggings with her favorite chunky Prada sneakers in the ultimate high-low combination, many of which hail from Beyond Yoga. Lopez's exact sparkly Beyond Yoga leggings are sold out, but you can still steal her luxe style with neon hues from the line.
Ugg
Lopez has been a fan of Ugg boots for years now and is often spotted in a fuzzy pair when heading in and out of the gym, while traveling, or on set. She has made the traditionally casual boots into a cozy daytime date outfit while out with Ben Affleck and paired them with her designer handbags for a chic spring outfit formula.
Niyama Sol
Whenever Lopez is heading to and from the gym, there's a good chance she has on a pair of leggings from Niyama Sol. She's been sporting the sustainable brand for years and even collaborated with them in 2018 to create a collection. The brand is most well-known for its fun patterned leggings, which include everything from neon animal prints (a particular favorite of Lopez's) and geometric shapes to rainbow stripes and kitschy florals.
