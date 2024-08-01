The 7 Athleisure Brands Jennifer Lopez Can't Stop Wearing

When she trades a Birkin for everyday basics, you can bet these are the activewear pieces she's wearing.

Jennifer lopez wearing a dark grey matching sweatsuit and sunglasses
While she might be best known for her high-glam red carpet looks, Jennifer Lopez is a bonafide street style star. Even on her most casual days off, Lopez’s slew of cozy athleisure favorites—like matching sweat suits, patterned leggings, and chunky sneakers—is lust-worthy in its own right. And because she tends to wear the same pieces on a consistent rotation, we did some digging and found Lopez’s favorite athleisure brands.

The singer often relies on bright pieces and in-your-face silhouettes from brands like Les Tien and Beyond Yoga, which she perfectly styles with more low-key accessories from Ugg and Air Jordan. But of course, not even her most relaxed Free People matching sets are ever actually chill—this is the same woman who carries a Birkin bag to the gym, after all. And yes, she even has a few black leggings in her rotation, all of which hail from celebrity-favorite designer Alo.

Ahead, I've rounded up her favorite brands and found the exact pieces that Lopez has been spotted in lately, so you can snag a bit of her maximalist style. Keep scrolling for some serious gym outfit inspiration alongside a few adorable sports bras and leggings that are officially Lopez-approved.

Alo

Split image of Jennifer Lopez wearing sunglasses, black leggings, and white t-shirts, turtleneck, sneakers

Lopez's favorite black leggings hail from Alo, and she often styles them with basics like color-blocked sneakers and white tees.

J.Lo doesn't often wear black leggings, but she wears Alo's famous Airlift Leggings when she does. Also a favorite of celebs like Laura Harrier, Olivia Wilde, and Jennifer Garner, they're designed for the most intense workouts with maximum compression and a lightweight feel. They have major street-style appeal outside the gym thanks to their subtly shiny finish. Lopez is also a fan of the brand's sports bras—she even showed off her intense workout routine on Instagram wearing the strappy Lavish Bra.

Alo High-Waist Airlift Legging
Alo High-Waist Airlift Legging

Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging

Alo Lavish Bra
Alo Lavish Bra

Free People

Split image of Jennifer Lopez wearing white Free people sweatshirt and white free people parachute pants

Boho brand Free People is a go-to for the star, who loves their cozy separates.

Free People is known for its bohemian-inspired, easy-going collection, and it's clearly a vibe Lopez loves. She's been spotted in the To The Sky Parachute Pants on numerous outings while vacationing in the Hamptons. On one occasion, she paired the airy pants with a tie-dye Gucci top and matching bag. On another, she wore them with a blanket-like cardigan to the gym. The singer is also a fan of the brand's ultra-cozy tops like the We The Free Camdon Sweatshirt, which she owns in several colors, and the We The Free Buttercup Thermal.

Free People To The Sky Parachute Pants
Free People To The Sky Parachute Pants

Free People We The Free Camden Sweatshirt
Free People We The Free Camden Sweatshirt

Free People We The Free Buttercup Thermal
Free People We The Free Buttercup Thermal

Les Tien

Split image of Jennifer lopez wearing grey, brown, and white sweatpants from les tien

Lopez's Les Tien sweatpants are so luxe and supremely comfortable.

Lopez always looks cool and comfortable in her all-loungewear looks, and I'm willing to bet it's because of her Les Tien sweatpants. The Los Angeles-based brand is all about delivering refined basics. In true Lopez style, she often coordinates her sweatpants with white sneakers.

Les Tien Jill Puddle Pant in Vintage Black
Les Tien Jill Puddle Pant in Vintage Black

Les Tien Jill Puddle Pant in Mauve
Les Tien Jill Puddle Pant in Mauve

Les Tien Jill Puddle Pant in Ivory
Les Tien Jill Puddle Pant in Ivory

Nike Air Jordan

Split image of jennifer lopez wearing nike air jordan sneakers and matching sweatsuits

Jenny From The Block's off-duty wardrobe wouldn't be complete without her signature Nike sneakers.

Lopez likes to keep her loungewear color-coordinated from head to toe—right down to the sneakers. The star has a vast footwear collection of Jordans, alternating between high-top and low-top styles and shades. The result is always elevated, comfortable, and undeniably cool.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE "Brown Basalt Fleece" Sneakers

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers beige and ivory
Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers

Air Jordan 1 Low Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's Shoes

Beyond Yoga

Split image of Jennifer Lopez wearing leggings and sneakers

When Lopez is caught wearing metallic or colorful leggings, they're oten from Beyond Yoga.

J.Lo often pairs bright, glittery leggings with her favorite chunky Prada ﻿sneakers in the ultimate high-low combination, many of which hail from Beyond Yoga. Lopez's exact sparkly Beyond Yoga leggings are sold out, but you can still steal her luxe style with neon hues from the line.

Powerbeyond™ Strive High Waisted Midi Leggings
Beyond Yoga Powerbeyond Strive High Waisted Midi Leggings

Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Beyond Yoga Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings

At Your Leisure Space Dye High Waist Midi Leggings
Beyond Yoga At Your Leisure Space Dye High Waist Midi Leggings (Were $99)

Ugg

Split image of jennifer lopez wearing ugg boots with leggings and a fur coat, sunglasses and black sweatsuits

Ugg boots are a staple in the singer's off-duty wardrobe. She often wears them with neutral-toned sweat sets.

Lopez has been a fan of Ugg boots for years now and is often spotted in a fuzzy pair when heading in and out of the gym, while traveling, or on set. She has made the traditionally casual boots into a cozy daytime date outfit while out with Ben Affleck and paired them with her designer handbags for a chic spring outfit formula.

Classic Ii Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot
Ugg Classic Ii Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot

Mini Bailey Bow Ii Genuine Shearling Bootie
Ugg Mini Bailey Bow Ii Genuine Shearling Bootie

Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boot
Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boot

Niyama Sol

Split image of Jennifer lopez wearing niyama sol leggings, crop tops, white sneakers

J.Lo's collection of leggings from Niyama Sol is so vast that we almost can't keep track of all the different bright colors and prints.

Whenever Lopez is heading to and from the gym, there's a good chance she has on a pair of leggings from Niyama Sol. She's been sporting the sustainable brand for years and even collaborated with them in 2018 to create a collection. The brand is most well-known for its fun patterned leggings, which include everything from neon animal prints (a particular favorite of Lopez's) and geometric shapes to rainbow stripes and kitschy florals.

Niyama Sol Python Barefoot Legging
Niyama Sol Python Barefoot Legging

Niyama Sol Kilim Barefoot Legging - Melon
Niyama Sol Kilim Barefoot Legging - Melon

Niyama Sol Croc Slice Legging - Chocolate
Niyama Sol Croc Slice Legging - Chocolate

