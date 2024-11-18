I think I can speak for all of us when I say, "I love a breakup era." As a fellow divorcée, I can attest that it's a truly incredible time. Once you get past the heartbreak, you finally get a taste of freedom and the space to learn who you really are.

Oftentimes, this comes with a drastic aesthetic shift (think: the breakup haircut, times ten). I, for example, dyed my hair blonde and got a dozen new tattoos. Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, has been leaning into revealing naked dresses.

Though the pop star has always been a fan of skin-baring gowns, the style has been on repeat ever since she filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck. On recent red carpets, she's been favoring glitzy, embellished designs equipped with plenty of sultry sheer paneling.

Last week, she attended the Wicked premiere in an ornate beaded gown with a massive thigh slit and ab cut-outs. Only a few days later, on Nov. 17, Lopez churned out another spicy look. At the 2024 Governors Awards in Hollywood, Lopez walked the red carpet covered in gunmetal sequins.

Jennifer Lopez wears a subtle naked dress to the 2024 Governors Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She wore a Zuhair Murad couture gown that had velvet side panels and illusion netting throughout. It was a subdued, but no less attention-grabbing, take on the naked dress that felt authentically J.Lo.

Styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, her look was accessorized only with a $3,650 metallic box clutch from Tyler Ellis and a fat pair of diamond studs.

Lopez sparkled in gunmetal sequins and carried a matching metallic clutch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her hair was the textbook definition of "bombshell blowout." Lopez's honey blonde inches were curled into loose, but voluminous, waves, with her curtain bangs framing her face. Meanwhile, her glam was perfectly bronzed, featuring a glossy naked lip to match.

Her honey blonde hair was blown out for dramatic volume. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oh, she is so back.

