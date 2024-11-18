Jennifer Lopez's 2024 Governors Awards Gown Proves Her Breakup Era Is Defined By Naked Dresses

She is so back.

Jennifer Lopez at the 15th Governors Awards held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California wearing a glitzy naked dress.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

I think I can speak for all of us when I say, "I love a breakup era." As a fellow divorcée, I can attest that it's a truly incredible time. Once you get past the heartbreak, you finally get a taste of freedom and the space to learn who you really are.

Oftentimes, this comes with a drastic aesthetic shift (think: the breakup haircut, times ten). I, for example, dyed my hair blonde and got a dozen new tattoos. Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, has been leaning into revealing naked dresses.

Though the pop star has always been a fan of skin-baring gowns, the style has been on repeat ever since she filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck. On recent red carpets, she's been favoring glitzy, embellished designs equipped with plenty of sultry sheer paneling.

Last week, she attended the Wicked premiere in an ornate beaded gown with a massive thigh slit and ab cut-outs. Only a few days later, on Nov. 17, Lopez churned out another spicy look. At the 2024 Governors Awards in Hollywood, Lopez walked the red carpet covered in gunmetal sequins.

Jennifer Lopez at the 15th Governors Awards held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California wearing a glitzy naked dress.

Jennifer Lopez wears a subtle naked dress to the 2024 Governors Awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She wore a Zuhair Murad couture gown that had velvet side panels and illusion netting throughout. It was a subdued, but no less attention-grabbing, take on the naked dress that felt authentically J.Lo.

Styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, her look was accessorized only with a $3,650 metallic box clutch from Tyler Ellis and a fat pair of diamond studs.

Jennifer Lopez at the 15th Governors Awards held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California wearing a glitzy naked dress.

Lopez sparkled in gunmetal sequins and carried a matching metallic clutch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her hair was the textbook definition of "bombshell blowout." Lopez's honey blonde inches were curled into loose, but voluminous, waves, with her curtain bangs framing her face. Meanwhile, her glam was perfectly bronzed, featuring a glossy naked lip to match.

Jennifer Lopez at the 15th Governors Awards held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California wearing a glitzy naked dress.

Her honey blonde hair was blown out for dramatic volume.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oh, she is so back.

Shop Gunmetal Gowns Inspired By Jennifer Lopez

Maeve One-Shoulder Sequin Mini Dress
Maeve One-Shoulder Sequin Mini Dress

Ramy Brook Samson Strapless Metallic Gown
Ramy Brook Samson Strapless Metallic Gown

Tenley Mini Dress
Amanda Uprichard Tenley Mini Dress

Atelier 17.56 Camille Dress
Atelier 17.56 Camille Dress

Misha Nyra Metallic Gown
Misha Nyra Metallic Gown

BP. Night Out Sequin Camisole Dress
BP. Night Out Sequin Camisole Dress

Retrofête Kenzie Dress
Retrofête Kenzie Dress

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸