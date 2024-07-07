Jennifer Lopez Is the Queen of Coastal Prep in a Knitted Ralph Lauren Sweater

Jennifer Lopez is elevating the minimalist girl summer uniform by incorporating the timeless coastal preppy look into her 2024 summer wardrobe.

On Saturday, July 6, the "Let's Get Loud" singer posted a photo on her Instagram stories showing her posing on a bicycle, in true coastal prep-meets-grandma-chic fashion. The singer and actress wore a black, knitted Ralph Lauren logo v-neck jumper sweater, expertly paired with oversized high-waisted khaki pants.

Not to be overlooked, Lopez also wore a pair of her favorite Jennifer Fisher 2-inch thread hoop earrings.

The singer was reportedly busy enjoying a breezy Hamptons bike ride over the weekend, and on a LINUS bike. Lopez appeared to be in the Hamptons sans her husband, Ben Affleck, as the pair continue to find themselves at the center of ongoing rumors regarding the state of their marriage.

Jennifer Lopez posing on a bike in a knitted Ralph Lauren sweater. (Image credit: Instagram: @jlo)

In the midst of almost never-ending divorce rumors and in the wake of her canceled tour, Lopez has been leaning into the less-is-more 2024 summer trend. While enjoying a solo vacation in Italy, the actress wore a breezy matching set that featured an oversized button-down shirt and a pair of matching boxer shorts .

Back in the states, she was spotted enjoying an afternoon shopping spree with her children wearing the ultimate minimalist girl summer uniform—a pair of oversized khaki pants paired with a simple white tank.

Even Lopez's more boardroom-ready business looks have been leaning more simplistic, which isn't to say she has left her notorious collection of ultra-expensive Birkin bags behind.

Recently, the "On the Floor" singer paired high-waisted black slacks with a casual short, white cotton poplin Dior buttoned blouse , paired with not only her tried-and-true pair Jennifer Fisher 2-inch thread hoop earrings but her ultra-rare crocodile Birkin bag in black , valued at around $20,000.

Even Lopez's most recent, countryside chic look combined the less-is-more trend with the luxury of someone who owns an extensive Birkin bag collection.

To commemorate the Fourth of July, the entrepreneur posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram featuring her in a short-sleeved blue-and-white floral blouse from Ralph Lauren with a Peter Pan collar, once again paired with her tried-and-true high-waisted khaki pants and Jenna Fisher hoops.

In true J-Lo fashion, she decided to pose holding her now-out-of-stock, $6,400 Dior raffia bag, because, well, she's J-Lo.