Jennifer Lopez Is the Queen of Coastal Prep in a Knitted Ralph Lauren Sweater
A casual bike ride never looked so chic.
Jennifer Lopez is elevating the minimalist girl summer uniform by incorporating the timeless coastal preppy look into her 2024 summer wardrobe.
On Saturday, July 6, the "Let's Get Loud" singer posted a photo on her Instagram stories showing her posing on a bicycle, in true coastal prep-meets-grandma-chic fashion. The singer and actress wore a black, knitted Ralph Lauren logo v-neck jumper sweater, expertly paired with oversized high-waisted khaki pants.
Not to be overlooked, Lopez also wore a pair of her favorite Jennifer Fisher 2-inch thread hoop earrings.
The singer was reportedly busy enjoying a breezy Hamptons bike ride over the weekend, and on a LINUS bike. Lopez appeared to be in the Hamptons sans her husband, Ben Affleck, as the pair continue to find themselves at the center of ongoing rumors regarding the state of their marriage.
In the midst of almost never-ending divorce rumors and in the wake of her canceled tour, Lopez has been leaning into the less-is-more 2024 summer trend. While enjoying a solo vacation in Italy, the actress wore a breezy matching set that featured an oversized button-down shirt and a pair of matching boxer shorts.
Back in the states, she was spotted enjoying an afternoon shopping spree with her children wearing the ultimate minimalist girl summer uniform—a pair of oversized khaki pants paired with a simple white tank.
Even Lopez's more boardroom-ready business looks have been leaning more simplistic, which isn't to say she has left her notorious collection of ultra-expensive Birkin bags behind.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Recently, the "On the Floor" singer paired high-waisted black slacks with a casual short, white cotton poplin Dior buttoned blouse, paired with not only her tried-and-true pair Jennifer Fisher 2-inch thread hoop earrings but her ultra-rare crocodile Birkin bag in black, valued at around $20,000.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Even Lopez's most recent, countryside chic look combined the less-is-more trend with the luxury of someone who owns an extensive Birkin bag collection.
To commemorate the Fourth of July, the entrepreneur posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram featuring her in a short-sleeved blue-and-white floral blouse from Ralph Lauren with a Peter Pan collar, once again paired with her tried-and-true high-waisted khaki pants and Jenna Fisher hoops.
In true J-Lo fashion, she decided to pose holding her now-out-of-stock, $6,400 Dior raffia bag, because, well, she's J-Lo.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Princess Kate Sends Surprise Message to Tennis Legend Andy Murray
"An incredible Wimbledon career comes to an end."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Secretly Donate Funds to Those Impacted By Hurricane Beryl
The Category 4 storm devastated parts of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
King Charles Appoints New U.K. Prime Minister For the Third Time in Less Than Two Years
Queen Elizabeth appointed 15 prime ministers during her 70-year reign.
By Danielle Campoamor Published