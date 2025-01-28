Jennifer Lopez doubled down on method dressing at the Kiss of the Spider Woman after-party. After walking the red carpet in a black lace naked dress with a crystal cobweb overlay at the film's Sundance premiere, the Unstoppable star slipped into another arachnid-inspired outfit to celebrate her standing ovation.

You could be forgiven for failing to catch her dazzling costume change. Covered from neck to ankle in glistening spiderweb embroidery, the translucent Zuhair Murad catsuit she selected for the occasion bore a striking resemblance to the floor-length Valdrin Sahiti gown she wore earlier in the evening. I didn't clock the switch myself until Lopez showcased the jumpsuit in an Instagram reel shared the following day.

Paired with a black clutch and matching black Christian Louboutin platform pumps, the singer's red carpet ensemble felt decidedly Sofia Falcone-coded. A glossy nude lip and a Pamela Anderson-esque updo styled around a deep side part really brought the mob wife aesthetic alive.

Jennifer Lopez poses at the Sundance premiere of her forthcoming musical drama in a Valdrin Sahiti black lace naked dress with a crystal spiderweb overlay. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That said, stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn truly outdid themselves with ther skintight post-premiere jumpsuit. Pulled from the Lebanese designer's fall 2023 couture collection, the shimmering one-piece made Lopez look like a venomous creature of the night. Frankly, where was this enthusiasm for method dressing on Dakota Johnson's Madame Web press tour?

In an Instagram reel, Jennifer Lopez shows off her curves in a sheer Zuhair Murad crystal cobweb catsuit. (Image credit: @jlo)

Unlike Madame Web, Kiss of the Spider Woman isn't a superhero movie. It's a musical drama adaptation of a 1976 novel about a queer Argentinian prisoner who copes with his isolation by spinning tales about his favorite Hollywood siren. Naturally, Lopez plays said siren. Which means we can expect plenty of over-the-top diva method dressing as the 55-year-old continues to promote the project in the coming months. The movie won't be eligible for Oscar nomination until the next awards cycle, I fear. But rest assured, her campaign for the nod starts now.

