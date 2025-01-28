Jennifer Lopez Gets Caught in a Crystal Cobweb Catsuit at Her Sundance Premiere After-Party
The singer celebrated her standing ovation with another arachnid-inspired look.
Jennifer Lopez doubled down on method dressing at the Kiss of the Spider Woman after-party. After walking the red carpet in a black lace naked dress with a crystal cobweb overlay at the film's Sundance premiere, the Unstoppable star slipped into another arachnid-inspired outfit to celebrate her standing ovation.
You could be forgiven for failing to catch her dazzling costume change. Covered from neck to ankle in glistening spiderweb embroidery, the translucent Zuhair Murad catsuit she selected for the occasion bore a striking resemblance to the floor-length Valdrin Sahiti gown she wore earlier in the evening. I didn't clock the switch myself until Lopez showcased the jumpsuit in an Instagram reel shared the following day.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Paired with a black clutch and matching black Christian Louboutin platform pumps, the singer's red carpet ensemble felt decidedly Sofia Falcone-coded. A glossy nude lip and a Pamela Anderson-esque updo styled around a deep side part really brought the mob wife aesthetic alive.
That said, stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn truly outdid themselves with ther skintight post-premiere jumpsuit. Pulled from the Lebanese designer's fall 2023 couture collection, the shimmering one-piece made Lopez look like a venomous creature of the night. Frankly, where was this enthusiasm for method dressing on Dakota Johnson's Madame Web press tour?
Unlike Madame Web, Kiss of the Spider Woman isn't a superhero movie. It's a musical drama adaptation of a 1976 novel about a queer Argentinian prisoner who copes with his isolation by spinning tales about his favorite Hollywood siren. Naturally, Lopez plays said siren. Which means we can expect plenty of over-the-top diva method dressing as the 55-year-old continues to promote the project in the coming months. The movie won't be eligible for Oscar nomination until the next awards cycle, I fear. But rest assured, her campaign for the nod starts now.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
