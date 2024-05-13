Jennifer Lopez is rarely spotted without a Hermès Birkin bag in hand. Whether heading to the gym or an afternoon brunch, she's always finding ways to incorporate her vast, rare handbag collection into any outfit she can. (Who can blame her?!) Lopez didn't skip out on the opportunity to make yet another fashion statement with her purses in tow on Mother's Day—but she did choose a different Hermès style.
On Sunday, May 12, the This Is Me…Now star and mother-of-two was photographed in Beverly Hills for the holiday weekend, spending her day at the city's wine and cheese bar Wally's. For the special occasion, the 54-year-old wore a black-and-orange floral dress by the Italian label La Double J. The '70s-inspired maxi featured a high neckline, flared-out long sleeves, and a floor-hitting skirt that covered her heels.
J.Lo styled her colorful gown with large gold hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher and gradient sunglasses. For the final touch, she toted around an orange, croc-skin Hermès Kelly bag. Similar styles of the rare 1998 silhouette fetch between $12,000 and over $36,000 on resale platforms.
Lopez's recent appearance solidifies that she's a die-hard Hermès fan and an unapologetic outfit repeater. The pop star wore the same dress and purse in Paris last Friday while visiting her friend, Market America co-founder Loren Ridinger, as seen in an Instagram video. She kept everything from the intimate hangout outfit down to the T, from the large hoops to the fiery orange Kelly in hand.
At this point, the "On the Floor" singer could have an entire museum full of memorable fashion moments dedicated to her beloved Hermès collection—and her Birkins in particular. No matter the occasion, the musician is always taking her go-to silhouette. Over the years, she's figured out creative ways to zhuzh up the classic and highly-coveted Birkin handbag in the most unconventional of ways, from baggy sweats to fur coats and so much more.
While florals for spring aren't exactly the most revolutionary styling trick, J.Lo unintentionally gives a lesson on how to successfully pull off the timeless outfit pairing this season and beyond. As seen on the "Let's Get Loud" singer, it's all about coordinating your handbag of choice with the color of the florals (J.Lo's is orange, hence the orange Kelly bag).
Ahead, shop similar styles to Jennifer Lopez's Mother's Day outfit.
Shop Floral Dresses Like Jennifer Lopez's
