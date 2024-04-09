Jennifer Lopez Pairs Neutral Pajamas With a Fur Coat and a Birkin Bag

According to Jennifer Lopez, even pajamas can be the foundation of a high-low luxury moment.

On Monday, April 8, Lopez was captured out in New York City running errands around the city ahead of her upcoming This Is Me...Now summer tour. While knocking out her jam-packed schedule, the "Let's Get Loud" singer chose to keep it casual in loungewear. She wore an oatmeal-colored waffle knit set which featured an slightly oversize sweater and matching wide-leg drawstring pants. (At press time, her exact PJs hadn't yet been credited.)

But in true J.Lo fashion, she didn't just step out in her pajamas. The multi-hyphenate spruced up her off-duty look not only by layering neutrals on neutrals—similar to the styling method she used with shades of blue yesterday—but she incorporated a couple of her favorite loud luxury pieces.

Jennifer Lopez wore a fur coat with her pajamas while running errands in New York City on Sunday, April 8. (Image credit: Backgrid)

J.Lo dressed up her high-low outfit with matching running sneakers and, to contrast the low-key vibe, a fuzzy fur coat. She also opted for black DSquared2 Sunglasses and—of course, her favorite accessory—a classic Hermès Birkin tote bag. Beauty-wise, she opted out of makeup and threw her brunette hair into a top bun.

Lopez has long solidified herself as the queen of high-contrast dressing, and her recent sighting is yet another example added to to the masterclass. No matter the outfit or occasion, she's never afraid to tap into loud luxury cues—and she's been leaning into the interesting styling hack now more than ever.

In the past few months alone, the pop star has nailed the foolproof outfit formula, from wearing her Uggs with a Birkin to styling her most elaborate fur coats with baseball caps .

Jennifer Lopez has a knack for bringing her Hermès Birkin bag with her for just about every outing, including the gym. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last week, the Mother actress went for the high-low effect again while running errands on a rainy day. Her outfit for the day included two athleisure outfits, paired with $1,200 Prada sneakers.

What puts Lopez in a league of her own—aside from wearing relaxed silhouettes with sought-after luxury finds—is her ability to always offer style inspiration that can easily be recreated, with or without a Birkin bag.