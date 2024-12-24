Jennifer Lopez Styles a Red-Hot Christmas Dress With Her Signature Hoop Earrings
It's a holiday slay.
'Twas two nights before Christmas and all through J.Lo's house, red satin was glistening, but it wasn't a blouse. Hoop earrings were hung from her earlobes with care, in hopes that Saint Laurent presents soon would be there. Lopez was all dressed up in her red, while chic curtain bangs hung from her head...
That's my over-the-top way of saying: Jennifer Lopez wore a red dress on Christmas Eve eve. On Dec. 23, the pop star promoted a few holiday gifts of her own on Instagram. She tested out some "glowy" J.Lo Beauty products, dabbing various shimmers on her lips, cheeks, and chest, before heading out the door.
Though Lopez's Head to Toe Glow Kit is certainly worthy of your holiday wishlist, I'm planning to write Santa a strongly-worded letter about her little red dress. The "On the Floor" singer was draped in festive crimson satin, via a button-down mini. It featured a spicy little thigh slit and a wrap detail at the waist. Professional on top, a little NSFW on bottom, and loud luxury all over—it was exactly J.Lo's vibe.
In typical Lopez fashion, she accessorized with her signature gold hoop earrings. These ones, specifically, were studded for a little bit of holiday flare. In addition to her shimmery glam, the star was also having an impeccable hair day. Her blonde hair was curled in waves, with bouncy curtain bangs.
Lopez has been dressing for the season all week long. On Dec. 21, she met up with ex-husband Ben Affleck wearing a delightful après-ski sweater. Again, she wore hoop earrings and styled the knit with wide-leg jeans.
All these outfits pose a Christmas question: Maybe the phrase should be "Santa's slay."
Shop Little Red Dresses Inspired By Jennifer Lopez
