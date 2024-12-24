Jennifer Lopez Styles a Red-Hot Christmas Dress With Her Signature Hoop Earrings

It's a holiday slay.

'Twas two nights before Christmas and all through J.Lo's house, red satin was glistening, but it wasn't a blouse. Hoop earrings were hung from her earlobes with care, in hopes that Saint Laurent presents soon would be there. Lopez was all dressed up in her red, while chic curtain bangs hung from her head...

That's my over-the-top way of saying: Jennifer Lopez wore a red dress on Christmas Eve eve. On Dec. 23, the pop star promoted a few holiday gifts of her own on Instagram. She tested out some "glowy" J.Lo Beauty products, dabbing various shimmers on her lips, cheeks, and chest, before heading out the door.

Though Lopez's Head to Toe Glow Kit is certainly worthy of your holiday wishlist, I'm planning to write Santa a strongly-worded letter about her little red dress. The "On the Floor" singer was draped in festive crimson satin, via a button-down mini. It featured a spicy little thigh slit and a wrap detail at the waist. Professional on top, a little NSFW on bottom, and loud luxury all over—it was exactly J.Lo's vibe.

In typical Lopez fashion, she accessorized with her signature gold hoop earrings. These ones, specifically, were studded for a little bit of holiday flare. In addition to her shimmery glam, the star was also having an impeccable hair day. Her blonde hair was curled in waves, with bouncy curtain bangs.

Lopez has been dressing for the season all week long. On Dec. 21, she met up with ex-husband Ben Affleck wearing a delightful après-ski sweater. Again, she wore hoop earrings and styled the knit with wide-leg jeans.

All these outfits pose a Christmas question: Maybe the phrase should be "Santa's slay."

Shop Little Red Dresses Inspired By Jennifer Lopez

Bias-Cut Silk Midi Skirt
Banana Republic Bias-Cut Silk Midi Skirt

By Marianna Lenae Shirt
L'Academie By Marianna Lenae Shirt

Samba Silk Dress
Amanda Uprichard Samba Silk Dress

Never Fully Dressed Plus Embossed Satin Midaxi Dress in Red
Never Fully Dressed Plus Embossed Satin Midaxi Dress in Red

Satin Ruffle Gown
White House Black Market Satin Ruffle Gown

Devina - Crimson
RIXO Devina Satin Gown

Plus Red Constructed Corset Waist Blazer Dress
PrettyLittleThing Plus Red Constructed Corset Waist Blazer Dress

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

