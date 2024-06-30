Jennifer Lopez Is All Business in Head-to-Toe Dior and a Rare Birkin Bag

Jennifer Lopez elevated the tried-and-true business casual look the only way Jennifer Lopez can.

On Saturday, June 29, the singer and actress was spotted in Los Angeles wearing head-to-toe Dior in a look that defined boardroom chic. The "On the Floor" singer paired high-waisted black slacks with a casual short, white cotton poplin Dior buttoned blouse. She completed the look with a pair of Jennifer Fisher 2-inch thread hoop earrings, black satin and grosgrain Dior D-Joy ballet flats, and James Oro black sunglasses.

Last but certainly not least, Lopez carried one of her ultra-rare Birkin bags—this time the crocodile Birkin bag in black.

(For the uninitiated, the coveted bag is valued at around $20,000, so while her fit screamed "casual" Lopez's handbag certainly did not.)

Expensive accessories aside, Lopez's fit-for-a-board-meeting casual Saturday fit was in-keeping with her recent summer style, which has featured an abundance of minimalist girl summer uniforms.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While enjoying her solo-vacation to Italy in the wake of her canceled world tour, Lopez was spotted in various 2024 summer trends, including street style's reigning relaxed shirt trend via an oversize button-down, which she expertly paired with matching boxer shorts .

True to form, Lopez accessorized the laid-back beach-ready outfit with a wicker Dior tote bag retailing for $6,400.

In fact, Lopez made such the fashionable impression during her vacation that an Italian clothing store named a dress she had purchased after her.

“It’s already becoming a summer trend,” the employee of a local Italian handmade clothing store where Lopez purchased the dress, told People in an exclusive interview. “People are constantly asking for it.”

According to the same employee, the store owner decided to rename the white and gold dress "The Jennifer Lopez." Hey, if the dress fits!

Emme Maribel Muniz and Jennifer Lopez are seen on June 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in the states, Lopez has been staying true to the less-is-more summer trend. During a previous Los Angeles shopping trip with her children, the entrepreneur was spotted wearing a simple white tank and baggy, high-waisted khaki pants.