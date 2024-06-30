Jennifer Lopez Is All Business in Head-to-Toe Dior and a Rare Birkin Bag
The actress went from "Jenny from the block" to "Jenny in the boardroom."
Jennifer Lopez elevated the tried-and-true business casual look the only way Jennifer Lopez can.
On Saturday, June 29, the singer and actress was spotted in Los Angeles wearing head-to-toe Dior in a look that defined boardroom chic. The "On the Floor" singer paired high-waisted black slacks with a casual short, white cotton poplin Dior buttoned blouse. She completed the look with a pair of Jennifer Fisher 2-inch thread hoop earrings, black satin and grosgrain Dior D-Joy ballet flats, and James Oro black sunglasses.
Last but certainly not least, Lopez carried one of her ultra-rare Birkin bags—this time the crocodile Birkin bag in black.
(For the uninitiated, the coveted bag is valued at around $20,000, so while her fit screamed "casual" Lopez's handbag certainly did not.)
Expensive accessories aside, Lopez's fit-for-a-board-meeting casual Saturday fit was in-keeping with her recent summer style, which has featured an abundance of minimalist girl summer uniforms.
While enjoying her solo-vacation to Italy in the wake of her canceled world tour, Lopez was spotted in various 2024 summer trends, including street style's reigning relaxed shirt trend via an oversize button-down, which she expertly paired with matching boxer shorts.
True to form, Lopez accessorized the laid-back beach-ready outfit with a wicker Dior tote bag retailing for $6,400.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
In fact, Lopez made such the fashionable impression during her vacation that an Italian clothing store named a dress she had purchased after her.
“It’s already becoming a summer trend,” the employee of a local Italian handmade clothing store where Lopez purchased the dress, told People in an exclusive interview. “People are constantly asking for it.”
According to the same employee, the store owner decided to rename the white and gold dress "The Jennifer Lopez." Hey, if the dress fits!
Back in the states, Lopez has been staying true to the less-is-more summer trend. During a previous Los Angeles shopping trip with her children, the entrepreneur was spotted wearing a simple white tank and baggy, high-waisted khaki pants.
Lopez decided to complete the toned-down look with gold Jennifer Fisher kevin huggies hoop earrings, Bottega Veneta gold aviator shades, and $75 white K-SWISS Classic PF Platform sneakers.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Judge Orders Prince Harry to Explain "Troubling Evidence" of "Destroyed" Messages Sent to Memoir Ghostwriter
The Duke of Sussex is in the middle of a lawsuit against the publishers of a British tabloid.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Taylor Swift Reacts to Simone Biles Using One of Her Songs During Olympic Trials Routine
"Watched this so many times and still unready."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Elevates the 2024 Capri Pants Trend With an Off-the-Shoulder Top
The "Sex and the City" star continues to take a page out of Carrie Bradshaw's book.
By Danielle Campoamor Published