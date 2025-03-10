Jennifer Lopez Visits 'Oh, Mary!' on Broadway in a Creamy White Wrap Suit With Nothing Underneath
The pop star donned a drapey matching set for a showing of the quirky play.
Jennifer Lopez is a true patron of the arts, and I'm not talking solely about her contributions to music and film. She's also been known to occasionally frequent a Broadway play. While in New York City over the weekend, the pop star did just that at a showing of Oh, Mary!—a farcical reimagining of former First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln's life.
On Mar. 8, the "Let's Get Loud" singer took a break from filming her new Netflix movie, Office Romance, to catch one of Betty Gilpin's performances as Mrs. Lincoln before Titus Burgess—of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt fame—takes over the role later this month. Gilpin is set to star alongside Lopez in Office Romance, so that's how the two know each other. Meryl Streep and Martin Short also made an appearance at the show amid filming for Only Murders in the Building's fifth season. Lopez dressed up for the occasion in fluid ivory suiting that typified all her favorite visual codes: soft neutral colors, menswear-inspired details, and wide-legged silhouette.
Her two-piece ensemble styled a loose-fitting crêpe top that sat somewhere between a wrap shirt and a blazer with a matching pair of cream-colored trousers. The shirt's relaxed kimono-style neckline draped across Lopez's torso and fastened at the side of her waist with a button.
The star accessorized her outfit with a coffin-shaped bubble bath pink nails, a glossy nude lip, and silver smoky eye makeup. Her caramel brown hair with honey balayage highlights was pulled into a loose, Pamela Anderson-esque updo with a tortoise shell claw clip.
Perhaps one day we'll see Lopez herself in a Broadway production. EGOT status feels like a natural aspiration for her career. But until then, I suppose I'll have to settle for seeing her serve looks on the sidelines.
