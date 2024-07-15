Jennifer Lopez is still very much on vacation in Hamptons, but she's putting her extensive collection of rare Hermès bags back to work.

The singer spent her first week in the Long Island enclave matching flip flops to Dior bags and pairing maxi dresses with the wedge sandal trend. She also shut down LoveShackFancy's Sag Harbor store to shop summer dresses with step-daughter Violet Affleck. Through it all, not a single Birkin or Kelly was seen perched on her arm. Then came the weekend of July 12, and a return to the rare Hermès bags street style followers know and love.

First, Jennifer Lopez was photographed on Saturday, July 12, escorting Violet Affleck and a group of her friends on an afternoon shopping trip. She brought out a fluttery Ciao Lucia tank top, flare jeans, and her beloved Gucci wedge sandals for the occasion—along with an Hermès Kelly picnic bag. The raffia and leather style was an upscale complement to her ice-cream cone and breezy top: It's valued between $40,000 and $63,950 on luxury re-sale platforms.

A day later, Lopez revealed she has more than one hard-to-find Hermès bag hanging in her Hamptons closet. Walking around Sag Harbor on Sunday, July 14, Lopez matched a flowy black jumpsuit and $50 Tkees flip flops to a rare crocodile Birkin bag.

J.Lo has carried her black crocodile Birkin on several occasions, with everything from jeans and blazers to sweats for the gym. This one is even more luxurious than her wicker Kelly, fetching up to $89,500 at some auction houses.

Few celebrities are as dedicated to the high-low formula—with a designer bag in the "high" slot—as Jennifer Lopez. This summer, she's debuted an eye-watering range of luxury totes and top-handle bags in addition to her collection of rare Birkins. On vacation in Italy, she debuted a woven Dior basket bag that she also packed for the Hamptons; running around Los Angeles, she's been spotted with Louis Vuitton mini trunk bags and bright Lady Dior totes.

Summer's far from over—so trust that J.Lo will carry at least one more exceptional designer bag with her OOO outfits. And hopefully, with other pieces her fans are more likely to shop.