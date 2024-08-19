Jennifer Lopez Rewears Her Favorite $1,000 Wide-Leg Jeans With a Tiny Crop Top
The big-pants, little-shirt combo is her 2024 style signature.
Jennifer Lopez has officially resorted back to "Jenny From the Block"—at least style speaking. On Sunday, August 18, J.Lo was photographed stepping out in Los Angeles while en route to visit a friend. For the occasion, Lopez channeled her iconic early 2000s era with statement-blaring silhouettes that call back to her young pop persona.
Over the weekend, she wore a structured beige bomber jacket, which was decorated with black butterflies on the sides. The singer popped her collar and left the top button done, creating a slit from the neck down to reveal a sliver of Lopez's cropped white tee underneath.
The multi-hyphenate styled her midriff-baring shirt with ultra-slouchy, high-waisted parachute jeans. Though the official credits for her outfit have yet to be ID'ed, our fashion instincts point to her puddle pants being the ones from Gucci she's often seen wearing. She then paired her go-to baggy bottoms with brown leather platform boots to balance out the long and wide style.
Lopez made sure to fully tap into her Bronx roots by opting for larger-than-life accessories. She wore an extra-long gold necklace and a reflective pair of oversized shades. She tied her honey-blonde hair back into a sleek bun to showcase her favorite XXL silver hoop earrings, most likely hailing from her go-to jewelry brand, Jennifer Fisher.
In case you haven't noticed, Jennifer Lopez has been back on her loud-luxury fashion beat over the past few weeks. After spending half of her summer going full-on Eurocore-slash-rich suburban mom in the Hamptons, she has been making it a mission to stunt in style upon her return.
Lopez went without her ultimate loud-luxe accessory for a day out in Los Angeles—usually, she's seen with a $20,000 Hermès Birkin bag in hand—but still looped her favorite bold silhouettes back into her wardrobe rotation. Wide-leg jeans—one of 2024's biggest denim trends—and chunky platform shoes have officially become mainstays in her closet. She's taken both with her around New York City on numerous occasions, pairing them with business-ready blazers and slouchy sweaters.
Trends come and go, but Jennifer Lopez proves the versatility of her signature Y2K style and that she will always be "Jenny From the Block." Ahead, shop wide-leg jeans and platform boots inspired by the musician.
Shop Wide-Leg Jeans and Platform Boots, Inspired by J.Lo
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
