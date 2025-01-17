First Lady Jill Biden referenced her entire White House style legacy with one of her final outfits photographed at the national landmark.

On Jan. 16, Dr. Biden spoke at an annual White House event promoting Joining Forces, an initiative that supports the support system of U.S. military veterans: families, caretakers, and friends. She appeared at the podium in a familiar two-piece suit, custom-made by Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry. The set's blazer featured a high collar, curved waistline, and oversize buttons, each stamped with a surrealist motif (a Schiaparelli calling card since Elsa Schiaparelli founded the maison in 1927). Beneath it, Biden wore a knee-length matching skirt and coordinating pointed-toe pumps.

Jill Biden spoke at the annual Joining Forces event held at the White House on Jan. 16. The organization supports veterans' families and caregivers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later in the day, Dr. Biden would stand beside President Joe Biden as he accepted an award during a Commander in Chief farewell ceremony, held at the Joint Base Myers-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia.

Biden re-wore a custom suit by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the last four years, Jill Biden has mixed fashion diplomacy with an appreciation for runway design. She chose a light Markarian coat and dress for President Biden's inauguration, nodding to a sea-change in U.S. Politics. Then, she picked a deep blue dress for a State of the Union address to show her support for Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia. This pattern was once again apparent in her Schiaparelli set, created by an American leading a storied French house.

This custom Schiaparelli suit first emerged in her FLOTUS wardrobe back in 2022, for an official visit to Spain. Dr. Biden wore it to greet Queen Letizia of Spain at Zarzuela Palace before visiting the Cancer Association in Madrid. The shades of red and gold picked up on the hues of the Spanish national flag.

The First Lady debuted her suit in 2022, when she met Queen Letizia of Spain on an official visit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

More than a year later, in July 2023, Dr. Biden wore it again to meet French First Lady Brigette Macron on a state visit to France. The pair posed together on the steps of the Elysee Presidential Palace, Dr. Biden nodding to France's esteemed fashion history through her choice in designer.

She tapped the same label to create a custom gown for a State Dinner in 2024, greeting France's first family once again in Schiaparelli—this time, midnight blue with an off-the-shoulder neckline and dramatic white sash.

Biden re-wore the Schiaparelli suit in 2023 for an official state visit to France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the same trip, she also debuted a custom navy blue ballgown by the same house. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Returning to a notable look for her last days in office suggests Jill Biden is winding down her White House tenure in a reflective mood, revisiting a designer who dressed her for several important occasions. (The shade of red could also be a nod to the incoming presidential administration, whose party claims red as its official color.)

The next time Jill Biden appears in public will likely be at former President Trump's second inauguration day on Monday, Jan. 20. (She and President Joe Biden are confirmed to attend.) Judging by her style while serving as First Lady, she'll choose another meaningful designer to step away from the White House.