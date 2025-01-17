Jill Biden Re-Wears a Custom Schiaparelli Suit for One of Her Final White House Events as First Lady
She's worn the red blazer and skirt on two other occasions.
First Lady Jill Biden referenced her entire White House style legacy with one of her final outfits photographed at the national landmark.
On Jan. 16, Dr. Biden spoke at an annual White House event promoting Joining Forces, an initiative that supports the support system of U.S. military veterans: families, caretakers, and friends. She appeared at the podium in a familiar two-piece suit, custom-made by Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry. The set's blazer featured a high collar, curved waistline, and oversize buttons, each stamped with a surrealist motif (a Schiaparelli calling card since Elsa Schiaparelli founded the maison in 1927). Beneath it, Biden wore a knee-length matching skirt and coordinating pointed-toe pumps.
Later in the day, Dr. Biden would stand beside President Joe Biden as he accepted an award during a Commander in Chief farewell ceremony, held at the Joint Base Myers-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia.
Over the last four years, Jill Biden has mixed fashion diplomacy with an appreciation for runway design. She chose a light Markarian coat and dress for President Biden's inauguration, nodding to a sea-change in U.S. Politics. Then, she picked a deep blue dress for a State of the Union address to show her support for Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia. This pattern was once again apparent in her Schiaparelli set, created by an American leading a storied French house.
This custom Schiaparelli suit first emerged in her FLOTUS wardrobe back in 2022, for an official visit to Spain. Dr. Biden wore it to greet Queen Letizia of Spain at Zarzuela Palace before visiting the Cancer Association in Madrid. The shades of red and gold picked up on the hues of the Spanish national flag.
More than a year later, in July 2023, Dr. Biden wore it again to meet French First Lady Brigette Macron on a state visit to France. The pair posed together on the steps of the Elysee Presidential Palace, Dr. Biden nodding to France's esteemed fashion history through her choice in designer.
She tapped the same label to create a custom gown for a State Dinner in 2024, greeting France's first family once again in Schiaparelli—this time, midnight blue with an off-the-shoulder neckline and dramatic white sash.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Returning to a notable look for her last days in office suggests Jill Biden is winding down her White House tenure in a reflective mood, revisiting a designer who dressed her for several important occasions. (The shade of red could also be a nod to the incoming presidential administration, whose party claims red as its official color.)
The next time Jill Biden appears in public will likely be at former President Trump's second inauguration day on Monday, Jan. 20. (She and President Joe Biden are confirmed to attend.) Judging by her style while serving as First Lady, she'll choose another meaningful designer to step away from the White House.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
32 Celebrities Who Perfected Maternity Style on the Red Carpet
Take note.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Kate Moss and Lila Moss Prove Slinky Black Birthday Outfits Are for Any Generation
The mother-daughter duo radiated elegance at a London party.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Pregnant Princess Beatrice Could Follow in Her Mom's Footsteps With This Sweet Royal Baby Naming Tradition
The possibilities are endless.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Moss and Lila Moss Match in Slinky Black Outfits at the Supermodel's 51st Birthday
The mother-daughter duo radiated elegance at a London party.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Walmart's Viral "Birkin" Follow-Up? A Legit Luxury It-Bag Boutique
A partnership with Rebag makes luxury bags more accessible.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez’s Masterclass in Making Every Outfit Look Like a Billion Dollars
The secret to J.Lo’s impossibly glam style? It’s not just the Birkins—it’s the strategy. Here’s how she makes every single piece exude pure luxury.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Irina Shayk Matches Her Sleeping Bag Coat and Margiela Tabi Boots to Her Yorkshire Terrier for a Chilly New York City Walk
The supermodel's best accessory has always been her furry best friend.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Cameron Diaz Gets Back in Red Carpet Action With Baggy Gucci Jeans and $200 Gold Earrings
It's her first red carpet in five years.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Katie Holmes's New Favorite Tote Bag Makes Quiet Luxury Even More Undetectable
Her sleek black mystery tote definitely warrants a deep dive.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna Will Definitely Borrow A$AP Rocky's Priceless New Bottega Veneta Bags
The rapper's designer bag collection is truly something to behold.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Princess Kate's Asprey Bag Boasts Centuries of Royal and Celebrity Approval
Asprey has been dressing nobility for centuries.
By Halie LeSavage Published