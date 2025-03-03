No one has been happier to see the boho fashion trend's comeback than Kaia Gerber. So happy, she even took the boho chic trend as her date to the 2025 Oscars after-party.

Shortly after the best Oscars red carpet fashion graced the official event on March 2, a vintage Valentino-clad Kaia Gerber joined Hailey Bieber (in Saint Laurent), Kendall Jenner (in Mugler), and dozens of other stars at Vanity Fair's annual post-ceremony bash. The model and Library Science founder clearly did her research for her late-night look. Instead of turning to a designer who's recently championed gauzy ruffled tops and chunky clogs, she dipped into Valentino's archive for a Spring 1997 vintage dress. The faintly butter yellow—or is it cream?—dress featured a triangle bodice that unraveled into a skirt with uneven, ruffled edges.

Kaia Gerber attends the 2025 Oscars after-party in a boho vintage Valentino gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a final, billowing flourish, Gerber paired her vintage Valentino find with its matching cape. It was secured with a giant, ruffled flower at her throat—and dragged along the red carpet with the same ripped edges as the ruffles on her dress. Even though the dress first appeared on Valentino's '90s runway, one could easily imagine Stevie Nicks singing through Rumors in the '70s with this cape swishing around her shoulders.

Kaia Gerber's commitment to all things boho extended to her Oscars night beauty. She wore her hair parted down the middle with a hint of volume at the crown of her head and lightly curled at the ends. Nude lipstick and nail polish completed the Woodstock-gone-glam look.

Gerber's dress, hailing from Valentino's 1997 runway, came with a floral-closed cape. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later on the carpet, Gerber took off her outermost layer to show off her vintage dress's cascading ruffles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Oscars after-party marks Kaia Gerber's first red carpet in quite some time. She's spent the first few months of the year laying low in Los Angeles, acting in local theater productions and getting plenty of use out of her cozy knits and studded handbags.

Gerber's few and far-between appearances in recent months have been plenty to show her support for the boho trend, though. On the holiday party circuit in December, she wore a set from Valentino's first collection by its latest creative director, Alessandro Michele, featuring a beaded cape and coordinating mini dress. Hitting other events throughout LA, and just posting on Instagram, the model has also worn heaps of Chemena Kamali's low-rise, eyelet designs for Chloé—considered to be the origin point of 2025's obsession with all things earth-toned and easygoing.

Gerber wore another caped Valentino look on the holiday party circuit last winter. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber's appearance at the 2025 Oscars after-party registered as a bit of a surprise, considering her under-the-radar profile this year. Whenever she next takes the red carpet, expect to see another ruffled boho piece as her plus-one.