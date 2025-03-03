Kaia Gerber's Vintage Valentino 2025 Oscars After-Party Dress Embodies the Boho Trend Revival
She went straight to the source for this dreamy look.
No one has been happier to see the boho fashion trend's comeback than Kaia Gerber. So happy, she even took the boho chic trend as her date to the 2025 Oscars after-party.
Shortly after the best Oscars red carpet fashion graced the official event on March 2, a vintage Valentino-clad Kaia Gerber joined Hailey Bieber (in Saint Laurent), Kendall Jenner (in Mugler), and dozens of other stars at Vanity Fair's annual post-ceremony bash. The model and Library Science founder clearly did her research for her late-night look. Instead of turning to a designer who's recently championed gauzy ruffled tops and chunky clogs, she dipped into Valentino's archive for a Spring 1997 vintage dress. The faintly butter yellow—or is it cream?—dress featured a triangle bodice that unraveled into a skirt with uneven, ruffled edges.
For a final, billowing flourish, Gerber paired her vintage Valentino find with its matching cape. It was secured with a giant, ruffled flower at her throat—and dragged along the red carpet with the same ripped edges as the ruffles on her dress. Even though the dress first appeared on Valentino's '90s runway, one could easily imagine Stevie Nicks singing through Rumors in the '70s with this cape swishing around her shoulders.
Kaia Gerber's commitment to all things boho extended to her Oscars night beauty. She wore her hair parted down the middle with a hint of volume at the crown of her head and lightly curled at the ends. Nude lipstick and nail polish completed the Woodstock-gone-glam look.
The 2025 Oscars after-party marks Kaia Gerber's first red carpet in quite some time. She's spent the first few months of the year laying low in Los Angeles, acting in local theater productions and getting plenty of use out of her cozy knits and studded handbags.
Gerber's few and far-between appearances in recent months have been plenty to show her support for the boho trend, though. On the holiday party circuit in December, she wore a set from Valentino's first collection by its latest creative director, Alessandro Michele, featuring a beaded cape and coordinating mini dress. Hitting other events throughout LA, and just posting on Instagram, the model has also worn heaps of Chemena Kamali's low-rise, eyelet designs for Chloé—considered to be the origin point of 2025's obsession with all things earth-toned and easygoing.
Kaia Gerber's appearance at the 2025 Oscars after-party registered as a bit of a surprise, considering her under-the-radar profile this year. Whenever she next takes the red carpet, expect to see another ruffled boho piece as her plus-one.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Kendall Jenner's Oscars After-Party Gown Is Vintage Goth Glam
She channeled Morticia Addams with ease.
By Amy Mackelden Last updated
-
Hailey Bieber Invokes Old Hollywood in Vintage Saint Laurent
The 1987 strapless gown transforms into a sheer skirt at her thigh.
By Amy Mackelden Last updated
-
These Are the Best Luxury Wellness Items Money Can Buy, Period
Your health is your wealth.
By Emma Walsh Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Vintage Saint Laurent Gown at the 2025 'Vanity Fair' Oscars After-Party Invokes Old Hollywood
The 1987 strapless gown transforms into a sheer skirt at her thigh.
By Amy Mackelden Last updated
-
Method Dressing Was the Secret Standout Trend on the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet
From thoughtful color choices to blink-and-you-miss-it details.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Lily-Rose Depp Makes Her 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Debut in a Lacy Naked Dress
Jaws dropped at her Chanel couture.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
The 14 Best Oscars 2025 Red Carpet Fashion Moments Deserve a Standing Ovation
These looks all earned a trophy.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Miley Cyrus Matches Boyfriend Maxx Morando at the 2025 Oscars in a "Surprisingly Demure" Dress
This is the ultimate red carpet power play.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kylie Jenner Sneaks Into the 2025 Oscars Ceremony Wearing a Custom Miu Miu Dress
The mogul is back by nominee Timothée Chalamet's side.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zendaya Skips a 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Dress, Alas
Alas, she wasn't anywhere to be seen at the ceremony.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Mikey Madison Is a New-Era Hollywood Starlet on the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet
The actress surprised in a sweet Dior gown and a 115-year-old Tiffany necklace.
By Emma Childs Published