Kaia Gerber Pairs Her Chic New Trench Coat With The Row's $820 Minimalist Mary Jane Flats
It seems the model did a little transitional wardrobe shopping over the weekend.
Kaia Gerber seems to have added a new piece to her daily rotation of minimalist closet staples: a fabulous trench coat. And frankly, that's no small thing for the model. Nobody is more committed to the capsule wardrobe lifestyle than her.
Just after walking the Oscars after-party carpet in vintage Valentino, the 23-year-old left a Mar. 3 showing of Evanston Salt Costs Climbing—the play she's currently starring in at the Matrix Theatre in Los Angeles—with a bouquet of roses in hand. Could the post-show flowers have been a gift from her rumored new boyfriend Lewis Pullman? That much remains unclear. One thing I can confirm, however, is that Gerber must have added a couple of new transitional spring pieces to her wardrobe over the weekend.
Her beige double-breasted Saint Laurent trench coat was the most obvious newcomer. It's not exactly the same camel brown one Hailey Bieber was pictured wearing last year, but it's very close. Here, the Bottoms actor allowed the slouchy investment piece to hang open to better showcase the rest of her outfit.
Gerber generally sports some variation of a cashmere sweater, pull-on trousers, black flats, and a baseball cap almost everywhere she goes. On Monday, she went with a green crewneck and navy pants. But she switched things up a bit with her shoes and hat.
In lieu of her beloved Repetto ballet flats, she opted for a pair of The Row's minimalist Mary Jane flats with an elastic strap. (The $820 style has also made its way to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's wardrobes, thanks to its luxuriously under-the-radar design.) Instead of a navy Library Science dad hat, she opted for a black one repping Oh Mary!—Cole Escola's play about Mary Todd Lincoln.
She completed the look with a chipped black manicure, in a rare pivot from her usual bubble bath nails. I suppose it just goes to show that you don't need to shop for an entirely new wardrobe every time the seasons change—you just need a few small changes to freshen up your signature outfit formula.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
