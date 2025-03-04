Kaia Gerber seems to have added a new piece to her daily rotation of minimalist closet staples: a fabulous trench coat. And frankly, that's no small thing for the model. Nobody is more committed to the capsule wardrobe lifestyle than her.

Just after walking the Oscars after-party carpet in vintage Valentino, the 23-year-old left a Mar. 3 showing of Evanston Salt Costs Climbing—the play she's currently starring in at the Matrix Theatre in Los Angeles—with a bouquet of roses in hand. Could the post-show flowers have been a gift from her rumored new boyfriend Lewis Pullman? That much remains unclear. One thing I can confirm, however, is that Gerber must have added a couple of new transitional spring pieces to her wardrobe over the weekend.

Her beige double-breasted Saint Laurent trench coat was the most obvious newcomer. It's not exactly the same camel brown one Hailey Bieber was pictured wearing last year, but it's very close. Here, the Bottoms actor allowed the slouchy investment piece to hang open to better showcase the rest of her outfit.

Kaia Gerber layers her trench coat with a green sweater, navy pants, and black Mary Jane flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Saint Laurent Trench Coat in Cotton Serge $4,700 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Gerber generally sports some variation of a cashmere sweater, pull-on trousers, black flats, and a baseball cap almost everywhere she goes. On Monday, she went with a green crewneck and navy pants. But she switched things up a bit with her shoes and hat.

In lieu of her beloved Repetto ballet flats, she opted for a pair of The Row's minimalist Mary Jane flats with an elastic strap. (The $820 style has also made its way to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's wardrobes, thanks to its luxuriously under-the-radar design.) Instead of a navy Library Science dad hat, she opted for a black one repping Oh Mary!—Cole Escola's play about Mary Todd Lincoln.

Alex Mill Michelle Crewneck Sweater in Cashmere $295 at Alex Mill

The Row Lambskin Band Ballerina Flats $820 at Bergdorf Goodman

She completed the look with a chipped black manicure, in a rare pivot from her usual bubble bath nails. I suppose it just goes to show that you don't need to shop for an entirely new wardrobe every time the seasons change—you just need a few small changes to freshen up your signature outfit formula.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors