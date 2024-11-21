Back in October, Marie Claire editors observed the rise of a sheer knee-high sock trendThere is something delightfully confusing about adding a knee sock to a look," editor and street style star Chloe King told us at the time. Just over a month later, Kaia Gerber used a Valentino mini dress to reassert the knee-high sock's quirky styling potential—even for the slate of holiday parties destined to hit our calendars soon.

Just after hitting the Los Angeles sidewalk in an all-red outfit and a Balenciaga city bag, Kaia Gerber attended The Hollywood Reporter's Next Gen party on Nov. 20 in an outfit full of joyful juxtaposition. She pulled from Valentino's Resort 2025 collection a semi-sheer cape that glittered like star dust with a mini dress to match. Both pieces were absolutely dripping with intricate gold and silver beads—plus white lining along the hem that coordinated with the model's unexpected socks.

Kaia Gerber delivered an unexpected holiday outfit idea in a glittery mini dress and knee-high lace socks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ah, the knee-socks. These were Kaia Gerber's statement piece, the move that swerved from Valentino creative director Alessandro Michele's original styling and proved just why Gerber is a modern fashion genius. Instead of traditional tights or skin-tone pantyhose set with a sky-high heel, she chose semi-sheer, knee-high socks with a lacy pattern to wear beneath lavender slingback kitten heels. Set against the all-out opulence of Gerber's golden mini dress, they gave the look a bookish feel—perfect for a woman who doubles as a part-time literary salon host. And, in a practical sense, they added some warmth and coverage without the commitment of a full tight. The overall effect was a little bohemian, a little nerd-chic, and very much worthy of all our holiday party mood boards.

Gerber's look came straight from Alessandro Michele's debut resort collection for Valentino. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber has been leaning into vintage inspiration with her red carpet style of late. Earlier this fall, she attended the LACMA Gala in a pistachio green Gucci gown with chevron sequins and a feather-trimmed hem. The look could have been pulled from Cher's personal archive of '70s gala gowns. A few weeks before that, she channeled Audrey Hepburn in vintage Givenchy couture for the Academy Museum Gala. Her Valentino cape, mini, and knee-socks are just another variation on her throwback theme.

Earlier this month, Gerber attended another gala in pistachio-green Gucci. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Any time Kaia Gerber branches out from her classic black ballet flats and little black dresses is a cause for fashion celebration. She wears straight-off-the-runway pieces and vintage couture well. Last night's holiday party look came with a rare bonus: It had a styling tip that we all can try away from the red carpet. Excuse me while I track down the knee-high socks I bought last fall.

