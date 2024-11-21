Kaia Gerber Delivers an Unconventional Holiday Party Outfit in a Glittery Valentino Dress and Preppy Knee Socks
The pairing is so unexpected, it really works.
Back in October, Marie Claire editors observed the rise of a sheer knee-high sock trendThere is something delightfully confusing about adding a knee sock to a look," editor and street style star Chloe King told us at the time. Just over a month later, Kaia Gerber used a Valentino mini dress to reassert the knee-high sock's quirky styling potential—even for the slate of holiday parties destined to hit our calendars soon.
Just after hitting the Los Angeles sidewalk in an all-red outfit and a Balenciaga city bag, Kaia Gerber attended The Hollywood Reporter's Next Gen party on Nov. 20 in an outfit full of joyful juxtaposition. She pulled from Valentino's Resort 2025 collection a semi-sheer cape that glittered like star dust with a mini dress to match. Both pieces were absolutely dripping with intricate gold and silver beads—plus white lining along the hem that coordinated with the model's unexpected socks.
Ah, the knee-socks. These were Kaia Gerber's statement piece, the move that swerved from Valentino creative director Alessandro Michele's original styling and proved just why Gerber is a modern fashion genius. Instead of traditional tights or skin-tone pantyhose set with a sky-high heel, she chose semi-sheer, knee-high socks with a lacy pattern to wear beneath lavender slingback kitten heels. Set against the all-out opulence of Gerber's golden mini dress, they gave the look a bookish feel—perfect for a woman who doubles as a part-time literary salon host. And, in a practical sense, they added some warmth and coverage without the commitment of a full tight. The overall effect was a little bohemian, a little nerd-chic, and very much worthy of all our holiday party mood boards.
Kaia Gerber has been leaning into vintage inspiration with her red carpet style of late. Earlier this fall, she attended the LACMA Gala in a pistachio green Gucci gown with chevron sequins and a feather-trimmed hem. The look could have been pulled from Cher's personal archive of '70s gala gowns. A few weeks before that, she channeled Audrey Hepburn in vintage Givenchy couture for the Academy Museum Gala. Her Valentino cape, mini, and knee-socks are just another variation on her throwback theme.
Any time Kaia Gerber branches out from her classic black ballet flats and little black dresses is a cause for fashion celebration. She wears straight-off-the-runway pieces and vintage couture well. Last night's holiday party look came with a rare bonus: It had a styling tip that we all can try away from the red carpet. Excuse me while I track down the knee-high socks I bought last fall.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
