Kaia Gerber's $4,500 Little Black Dress Is an Artsy Take on Naked Dressing
Long live the LBD.
It's a big year for the little black dress. Though the LBD is considered a universal staple, its red carpet presence has notably amped up in recent months.
Kaia Gerber, for one, had an LBD summer. Another advocate of neutral dressing, she often goes black-on-black for the red carpet. Last month, she wore a floor-length DKNY black dress with a belly button-grazing cowl neckline and, in July, twinned with her mother Cindy Crawford in dual LBDs. This week, for Oct. 9's TIME100 Next event, the model stepped out in yet another version—this time, a strappy, $4,500 Ferragamo creation that pushed the naked dress in an artsy direction.
The mini dress is covered in ribbed embroidery, layered over skin-colored mesh, which made Gerber look like a walking fingerprint. The sheer fabric gave the tiniest peak at her equally-strappy undergarments for a subtle take on naked dressing. Her wrists and neck were bare, but she accessorized with a single ring and a pair of patent pointed-toe pumps (which are also having a great year, FWIW).
Gerber looked shockingly similar to her supermodel mom, with long waves and sultry glam. Her eyes and glossy lips were both coated in a warm shade of burnt sienna. With her honey blonde-flecked hair and bronze beat, the star was positively glowing.
Kaia Gerber is hardly the only celebrity filling her closet with little black dresses. Selena Gomez is leading the charge, having worn more than a dozen LBDs in varying forms this summer alone. Sabrina Carpenter, too, has been dressing in darker plaids and crop tops, a dramatic change from her usual, pastel lingerie. Of course, longtime fans of the staple—like Nicole Kidman and Megan Thee Stallion—have continued supporting it all along.
Long live the LBD and those who wear them.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
