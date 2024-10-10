Kaia Gerber's $4,500 Little Black Dress Is an Artsy Take on Naked Dressing

Long live the LBD.

Kaia Gerber at TIME100 Next held at Current at Pier 59 on October 09, 2024 in New York, New York wearing a black mini dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It's a big year for the little black dress. Though the LBD is considered a universal staple, its red carpet presence has notably amped up in recent months.

Kaia Gerber, for one, had an LBD summer. Another advocate of neutral dressing, she often goes black-on-black for the red carpet. Last month, she wore a floor-length DKNY black dress with a belly button-grazing cowl neckline and, in July, twinned with her mother Cindy Crawford in dual LBDs. This week, for Oct. 9's TIME100 Next event, the model stepped out in yet another version—this time, a strappy, $4,500 Ferragamo creation that pushed the naked dress in an artsy direction.

Kaia Gerber at TIME100 Next held at Current at Pier 59 on October 09, 2024 in New York, New York in a little black dress

Kaia Gerber stepped out in a strappy Ferragamo mini dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The mini dress is covered in ribbed embroidery, layered over skin-colored mesh, which made Gerber look like a walking fingerprint. The sheer fabric gave the tiniest peak at her equally-strappy undergarments for a subtle take on naked dressing. Her wrists and neck were bare, but she accessorized with a single ring and a pair of patent pointed-toe pumps (which are also having a great year, FWIW).

Embroidered Sheer Midi Dress
Ferragamo Embroidered Sheer Midi Dress

Lexi Patent Leather Pump
Schutz Lexi Patent Leather Pump

Gerber looked shockingly similar to her supermodel mom, with long waves and sultry glam. Her eyes and glossy lips were both coated in a warm shade of burnt sienna. With her honey blonde-flecked hair and bronze beat, the star was positively glowing.

Kaia Gerber at TIME100 Next held at Current at Pier 59 on October 09, 2024 in New York, New York in a little black dress

A closer look at Kaia Gerber's glowy beauty.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber is hardly the only celebrity filling her closet with little black dresses. Selena Gomez is leading the charge, having worn more than a dozen LBDs in varying forms this summer alone. Sabrina Carpenter, too, has been dressing in darker plaids and crop tops, a dramatic change from her usual, pastel lingerie. Of course, longtime fans of the staple—like Nicole Kidman and Megan Thee Stallion—have continued supporting it all along.

Long live the LBD and those who wear them.

