Lately, Kaia Gerber has been all for a "double" styling moment. Last week, the model traveled for Memorial Day weekend with two designer tote bags slung over her arms. This week, Gerber is doubling down not just with her accessories, but with her choice of bottoms as well.

While in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 30, Gerber was captured in what might be a polarizing trend for many: She took it way back to the early 2000s by layering a micro-mini skirt over a pair of flare pants.

Gerber was photographed leaving a casting session in a navy blue short-sleeved crop top, with the tiny tee showing off a sliver of her midriff. Her ab-baring top wasn't the sole focus of the outfit. Scanning the rest of her look, Gerber subtly nodded to the early aughts by teaming the casual shirt with a pair of light khaki Paloma Wool Archive trousers. The straight-leg pants hit right at the ankle and had a wrap-around skirt detail built in at the waist.

Kaia Gerber's latest street-style look included a navy blue crop top and light khaki Paloma Wool skirt-pants. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Otherwise, Gerber wore simple black ballet flats for the outing—a step back from her usual choice of sneakers—and carried her essentials around in a white canvas tote bag on her shoulder. A water bottle in her hand and a pair of black oval sunglasses tied the whole "model-slash-actress on-the-go" outfit together.

Gerber's recent sighting follows a week after she was seen leaving Manhattan via helicopter with friends over Memorial Day weekend. Her travel outfit included a blueberry button-down cardigan, black trousers, and ballet flats. Instead of a suitcase for her short weekend trip, she stuffed her belongings in a Paloma Wool navy blue tote and a monogram Celine duffle bag.

Kaia Gerber's MDW outfit last week included a blue James Street Co. sweater with Brandy Melville pants and Mansur Gavriel ballet flats. She also carried two designer tote bags on her shoulders. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber isn't alone in co-signing the Y2K-inspired skirt-over-pants layering. Back in February, YouTube-turned-style star Emma Chamberlain attended the Courrèges Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear runway show sporting an all-black outfit. For fashion week, she opted for a navel-baring halter top paired with a mini skirt and wide-leg trousers.

Emma Chamberlain attended the Courrèges Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear runway show in a halter top paired with a mini skirt and wide-legged trousers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner is another celebrity to give her stamp of approval to the polarizing outfit formula. While promoting 818 Tequila in Miami, Jenner was captured wearing a navy blue mini dress, in place of a skirt, over a pair of flared-out pants.

Celebrities aside, designers from Sandy Liang to Chopova Lowena and Collina Strada have all been adamant about catapulting the skirt-over-pants pairing back into the mainstream at fashion week. With Gerber being yet another style star co-signing the look, there's only a matter of time before the divisive trend surges in popularity once again. In other words, fashion always repeats itself.

Take cues from Kaia Gerber and shop similar skirt pants to wear this season and beyond, ahead.

