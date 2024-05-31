Lately, Kaia Gerber has been all for a "double" styling moment. Last week, the model traveled for Memorial Day weekend with two designer tote bags slung over her arms. This week, Gerber is doubling down not just with her accessories, but with her choice of bottoms as well.
While in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 30, Gerber was captured in what might be a polarizing trend for many: She took it way back to the early 2000s by layering a micro-mini skirt over a pair of flare pants.
Gerber was photographed leaving a casting session in a navy blue short-sleeved crop top, with the tiny tee showing off a sliver of her midriff. Her ab-baring top wasn't the sole focus of the outfit. Scanning the rest of her look, Gerber subtly nodded to the early aughts by teaming the casual shirt with a pair of light khaki Paloma Wool Archive trousers. The straight-leg pants hit right at the ankle and had a wrap-around skirt detail built in at the waist.
Otherwise, Gerber wore simple black ballet flats for the outing—a step back from her usual choice of sneakers—and carried her essentials around in a white canvas tote bag on her shoulder. A water bottle in her hand and a pair of black oval sunglasses tied the whole "model-slash-actress on-the-go" outfit together.
Gerber's recent sighting follows a week after she was seen leaving Manhattan via helicopter with friends over Memorial Day weekend. Her travel outfit included a blueberry button-down cardigan, black trousers, and ballet flats. Instead of a suitcase for her short weekend trip, she stuffed her belongings in a Paloma Wool navy blue tote and a monogram Celine duffle bag.
Gerber isn't alone in co-signing the Y2K-inspired skirt-over-pants layering. Back in February, YouTube-turned-style star Emma Chamberlain attended the Courrèges Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear runway show sporting an all-black outfit. For fashion week, she opted for a navel-baring halter top paired with a mini skirt and wide-leg trousers.
Kendall Jenner is another celebrity to give her stamp of approval to the polarizing outfit formula. While promoting 818 Tequila in Miami, Jenner was captured wearing a navy blue mini dress, in place of a skirt, over a pair of flared-out pants.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Celebrities aside, designers from Sandy Liang to Chopova Lowena and Collina Strada have all been adamant about catapulting the skirt-over-pants pairing back into the mainstream at fashion week. With Gerber being yet another style star co-signing the look, there's only a matter of time before the divisive trend surges in popularity once again. In other words, fashion always repeats itself.
Take cues from Kaia Gerber and shop similar skirt pants to wear this season and beyond, ahead.
Shop Kaia Gerber's Skirt-Over-Pants Look
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Princess Kate Is Reportedly “Considering” Making a Surprise Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance for Trooping the Colour “If She Is Feeling Well Enough”
She has reportedly turned a corner for the better within the past month.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
If the Bridgerton Ladies Wanted Perfume Recs, These Are the Ones We'd Suggest
Guaranteed to turn the heads of the ton.
By Maya Thomas Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her Mesh Flats for Under-$100 Sneakers
Plus a quiet luxury linen coat.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her Designer Mesh Flats for On-Sale Nike Sneakers
Plus a quiet luxury linen coat.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Gigi Hadid Elevates a Sweet White Skirt With a Reigning It-Sneaker
Hint: an It-sneaker is involved.
By India Roby Published
-
Blake Lively's Bridal White Naked Dress Is Dripping With Pearls
Is there a hidden message in her mermaid look?
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Queen Letizia Power Dresses in a Breezy Blue Suit and Affordable White Sneakers
The Queen of Spain is also a fan of high-low dressing.
By India Roby Published
-
Selena Gomez Test Drives Two Vibrant Color Trends While Filming in New York City
She's a fashion multitasker.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Emily Ratajkowski Pairs a Semi-Sheer, Boho Sundress and Cherry Red Sneakers
Summer-ready and supermodel-approved.
By India Roby Last updated
-
Of Course Dua Lipa's Tour Travel Outfits Spotlight the No-Pants Trend
The singer shared recent photos of a trip to Tokyo with the pantsless look on display.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Teams Her Minimalist Gray Work Dress With a Rare Crocodile Birkin Bag
When she brings her Birkin, she means business.
By India Roby Published