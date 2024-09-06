Kaia Gerber Revamps TikTok's White Skirt Outfit Formula With 2024's Hottest Sneakers
This trending sneaker is here to stay.
After ringing in her 23rd birthday in Adidas sneakers earlier this week, Kaia Gerber is turning her attention to an even hotter 2024 shoe, the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s.
Gerber was photographed en route to the Matrix Theater in West Hollywood on Thursday, Sept. 5. Her outfit for the afternoon nodded to the TikTok-favorite white maxi skirt outfit formula, with a boho-meets-sport twist. Gerber's version of the foolproof look consisted of a navy blue, short-sleeve baby tee with a heather gray sweater draped over her shoulders. She wore a low-slung white ruffled tiered midi skirt with an elastic drawstring tie at the waist and a hem hitting right at the knee.
In place of accessories, Gerber made the biggest statement with her choice of footwear. She sported a pair of 2024's trendiest sneakers: black Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s completed with slouchy white socks.
Gerber's off-duty fashion streak this year showcases her affinity for effortlessly chic, minimal styles, especially when it comes to shoes. Aside from sleek ballet flats, Gerber is a bona fide sneakerhead who unapologetically keeps her favorite silhouettes on repeat.
During her 23rd birthday celebration at Disneyland earlier this week, the Bottoms star stuck to a casual dress code—a taupe-colored tank and denim skirt paired with cherry-red Adidas Gazelles, a style that resembles its sister Samba silhouette.
The Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s have also consistently emerged in Gerber's outings all year. The model has worn the retro style in different variations, from the signature black-and-white to the iconic yellow-and-navy colorway (inspired by the fashion in the 2003 cult film Kill Bill).
The hunt for next It sneakers never really ends, but Gerber's latest outfit proves that the classics are here to stay for good.
Shop Kaia Gerber's TikTok-Approved White Skirt Outfit
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
