At the young age of 23, Kaia Gerber has already worn some of the most glamorous looks in existence—whether it's a blue Celine mini dress for a premiere or a glamorous top and It bag on the biggest fashion labels' runways (Prada, Chanel, Givenchy, Loewe, Fendi, and many more). The model gets the luxury treatment regularly, so for her birthday celebration, Gerber went super low-key in celebrity-favorite Adidas sneakers.

Instead of throwing a black-tie party or hosting a month-long series of events (like noted Leo Jennifer Lopez), Kaia Gerber went straight to Disneyland in Los Angeles with her closest friends. "Obviously spent my birthday at the most mature place on earth," she wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her excursion.

There wasn't a cocktail dress to be seen—instead, Gerber went super casual in a pair of indigo-wash cut-off shorts, a gray shoulder bag, and a plain, taupe-colored cami by Clyque the Label.

Kaia Gerber wears a simple theme park outfit at Disneyland in LA. (Image credit: Instagram/@kaiagerber)

Gerber was dressed appropriately for the occasion, styling her easy outfit with the theme park essentials: UV-blocking sunglasses, comfy walking shoes, and a birthday button pinned to her high-rise shorts.

Kaia Gerber and Ayo Edebiri wear Adidas sneakers for Gerber's birthday. (Image credit: Instagram/@kaiagerber)

Her sneakers are immediately familiar to anyone with a pulse and smartphone. Gerber chose 2024's favorite shoe, the Adidas Gazelle, in cherry red suede. The sneaker has, thus far, been worn by every big-name star in Hollywood—from Jennifer Lawrence to Olivia Wild. Gigi Hadid owns multiple vibrant Gazelle colorways, including Gerber's crimson style.

Adidas sneakers were seemingly the unofficial dress code of Gerber's birthday outing. In one photo, she posed with The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, who was wearing a white leather pair with classic black stripes. Hers, however, were a lace-free style: Adidas's Taekwondo Sneakers. The streamlined shape more closely resembled a traditional soccer cleat, versus Gerber's chunkier Gazelles.

Disney adulting has quite literally never looked so chic.